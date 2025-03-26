Red Caboose Presents Fake Dover Friday the 13th Poker Run

334 Wellington Rd 18

Elora, ON N0B 1S0, Canada

General admission (Per person / no exceptions)
$50
The "Red Caboose presents Fake Dover the 13th Poker Run" event is in support of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Centre Wellington (BBBSCW). Please have your phone handy, as we will be using the "Aces Poker Run" app. Registration Fee: $50 per participant (drivers & passengers) Vehicles: Open to both cars and motorcycles Poker Cards & Prizes: Prizes will be awarded based on poker hands

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!