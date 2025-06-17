Red Caboose - Presents Fake Dover Friday the 13th Poker Run!

The "Red Caboose presents Fake Dover the 13th Poker Run" event is in support of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Centre Wellington (BBBSCW).
Please have your phone handy, as we will be using the "Aces Poker Run" app.
Registration Fee: $50 per participant (drivers & passengers)
Vehicles: Open to both cars and motorcycles
Poker Cards & Prizes: Prizes will be awarded based on poker hands
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!