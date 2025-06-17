Big Brothers Big Sisters of Centre Wellington

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Centre Wellington

Red Caboose - Presents Fake Dover Friday the 13th Poker Run!

334 Wellington Rd 18

Elora, ON N0B 1S0, Canada

The "Red Caboose presents Fake Dover the 13th Poker Run" event is in support of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Centre Wellington (BBBSCW). Please have your phone handy, as we will be using the "Aces Poker Run" app. Registration Fee: $50 per participant (drivers & passengers) Vehicles: Open to both cars and motorcycles Poker Cards & Prizes: Prizes will be awarded based on poker hands

