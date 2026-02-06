Hosted by

Shuswap Cardiac Society

About this event

Red Gala 2026 Sponsorships

251 Harbourfront Dr

Salmon Arm, BC V1E 2W7, Canada

Red Level
$5,000

Social media posts

Featured on website an event sponsor

Free entry + 1

Announce the raffle prize

Features in gala press releases

Red heart plaque on the wall at SCS

Your logo on promotional materials

Gold Level
$2,500

Social media posts

Featured on website as event sponsor

Free entry +1

Gold heart plaque on the wall at SCS

Features in gala press releases

Silver Level
$1,000

Social media posts

Featured on website as event sponsor

Free entry + 1

Silver heart plaque on the wall at SCS

Bronze Level
$500

Social media posts

Featured on website as event sponsor

Discounted gala entry

Silent Auction
Pay what you can

Items available to the guests for bidding

Sponsorship in Kind
Pay what you can

Qualifies for corresponding colour levels of value

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!