Positive Living Niagara
Red Ribbon Open
10325 Willodell Rd
Niagara Falls, ON L0S 1K0, Canada
Foursome Registration
CA$600
Group of 4 @ $150 per person. Deadline to register is Friday, July 18th.
Group of 4 @ $150 per person. Deadline to register is Friday, July 18th.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Individual Registration
CA$150
To register as an individual. Deadline to register is Friday, July 18th.
To register as an individual. Deadline to register is Friday, July 18th.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Dinner ONLY
CA$50
Not golfing, but want to join for the banquet. This is the ticket for you
Not golfing, but want to join for the banquet. This is the ticket for you
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
addExtraDonation
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout