Red Serge Gala - "Back to the 80s" - Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Dog goodies basket contains - food,toys,treat,bowl all in a canvas basket
Donated by Bosley’s White Rock-Central Plaza
Value - $140
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Basket contains - Chowder for a few complete with candles,chocolate,wine and a
$150 Safeway gift Certificate
Donated by Safeway & Colleen Bobsien
Value $280
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Wonderful selection of fresh nuts and $50 gift card for Natures Fare
Donated by Natures Fare and AYOUB
Value $170
auctionV2.input.startingBid
South Surrey Eagles home game October 17th 10 Youth tickets and 4 adult tickets plus lots of goodies and fun Eagles items fun
Donated by the South Surrey Eagles
Value: Priceless
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Priceless Camoflauge Cooler filled with Beer,Wine,Snacks,ect
Donated by TAG Liquor Stores -Central Plaza
Value - $120
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Basket of Tea, Tea Pot, $150 Gift Card to Kintec
Donated by Kintec
Value - $200
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Basket of Tea, Tea Pot, $150 Gift Card to Kintec
Donated by Kintec
Value - $200
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Charcuterie Board, coasters, Spatula
Donated by White Rock Museum
Value $120
auctionV2.input.startingBid
For the golfer. Nico Wynd 4 rounds, Birdies and Buckets $240 gift card, golf accessories.
Donated by Nico Wynd and Birdies and Buckets
Value $450
auctionV2.input.startingBid
4 Bottles wine in a Basket - 2 whites,1 red & 1 lovely rose
Donated by Expedia Cruises
Value $ 100
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Basket contains - Marc Jacob Sunglasses, Scarf, latest nail polish colour, $100 Wellness
Gift card
Donated by Deziner Eyewear & Wellness Spa - Crescent Beach
Value $340
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Cookbook, Soap, Candle, Vase
Donated by The Shop by Madeleine
Value $200
auctionV2.input.startingBid
BackPack with a 72 hours of emergency survival Kit for two
Donated by Schill Insurance - Ocean Park
Value $175
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Basket contains - Herschel Bags, Wine, chocolate & $250 Gift Card for New Travel
Donated by Expedia Travel - Doug Woodroff
Value $440
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Basket contains - Beach Towel, Vase,Candle, Champagne,To Go cup, Sunglasses
Donated by Bailey Nelson eyewear - Morgan Crossing, Crescent Beach General Store
Value $300
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Lot contains - Tickets to Live performances @ White Rock Playhouse and Peninsula
Productions - six tickets total
Donated by White Rock Playhouse & Peninsula Productions
Value $228
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Basket Contains - Jetpro- Detoxify, Exfoliate,Infuse finding results Immediately
Donated by Ardour Wellness
Value $400
auctionV2.input.startingBid
4 Adult Tickets to one game of the 2026 Season home games for the Vancouver Canadians
Donated by the Vancouver Canadians Professional Baseball Club
Value $180
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Basket contains - Tea, Coffee, Chocolate, Cookies, ect
Donated by White Rock City
Value $150
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Basket contains - Those Pretzels, Beer, Beer Mugs with Logo,$25 - 3 Dog Gift Card
Donated by Those Pretzels & 3 Dogs
Value $100
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Basket of Oils and Gift Cards for Cobbs $95
Donated by All of Oils & Cobbs - Ocean Park & Semiahmoo Mall
Value $213
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Basket contains - Purple Ukelele, Dinosaur green lunch kit and backpack
Donated by Long & McQuade, Not for Long - Ocean Park
Value $170
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Basket contains - Those Pretzels, Beer, Beer mugs with logo, $25 gift card Beer Shack
Donated by Those Pretzels & Beer Shack
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Lot contains - one free Assessment & Quotation and Two hours of Professional Garden Labor for residential, strata, and commercial garden maintenance services
Donated by White Rock Lawn & Yard Care Ltd
Value $330.75
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Basket contains - Soda Stream, Mixes & Popcorn
Donated by Barbara McConvey
Value $150
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Basket contains - coffee beans, latte cup/saucer, cookies, stove top espresso machine
$50 Gift cards for Laura's, Veranda & Pelican Rouge coffee shops
Donated by Laura's & Pelican rouge & Colleen Bobsien
Value $206
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Basket contains - Dental Approved Teeth Whitening Kit, Aquafirme Facial-consultation,
Cosmetic Gift Bag with skincare & wellness items to exfoliate,cleanse and leave your
Skin hydrated and glowing.
Donated by Beachside Dental & Quartz Mind, Body & Skin Clinic
Value $ 485
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Basket contains - sunglasses, Scarf, $60 Gift card for Ocean Park Nails
Donated by Bailey Nelson Eyewear & Ocean Park Nails
Value $260
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Basket contains- Sunglasses, Scarf, Purse & $10 gift card Going Places
Donated by Bailey Nelson Eyewear & Going Places
Value $300
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Basket contains - Scarf, Purse, slippers & $350 gift card for Microneedling
Donated by Ardour Wellness
Value $390
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Beautifully Framed Large Print of a Fox - 39” x 33”
Donated by GS & Company
Value $900
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Legal,Real Estate,Estate Planning Lawyer Gift Card
Donated by DKS -Legal, Notary
Value $500
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Lot contains - Kingsize Bamboo sheet Set
Donated by White Rock Mattress Gallery
Value $400
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Lot contains PRICELESS WORK OF GLASS ART BY LOCAL ARTIST WOLFGANG
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Basket contains - Handmade Quilted Blanket & Ashberry Logan $100 Gift Card
Donated by Rita Hampton & Ashberry Logan
Value $275
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Lot contains - one free office Zoom Whitening Session
Donated by Dr Christian Len - Miramar Village Dental
Value $350
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Lot contains - One beautiful unique vase
Donated by Louise McKnight
Value $115
auctionV2.input.startingBid
basket contains two bottles of wine, awesome goodies. Support a charcuterie board - just add the fresh fruit & salami. Donated by OCEANA PARC. Value $ 125
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Basket contains - Handmade Quilted Blanket, Those Pretzels & Ashberry Logan $100
Gift Card
Donated by Rita Hampton, Ashberry Logan & Those Pretzels
Value $340
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Basket contains - two tickets -Nov 8th, coco Jafro, $100 gift card to Red Rose
Restaurant
Donated by Blue Frog Studios & Red Rose Restaurant
Value $250
auctionV2.input.startingBid
basket contains - wine 2 bottles, cookies, glasses ,chocolate, candles, ect.
Donated by Dianna Stocker Realtor & Everything Wine.
Value $120
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Lot contains a stunning arrangement of fall flower colours with a generous $100 gift card for The Palms restaurant - Crescent Beach.
Donated by Howes market & The Palms restaurant.
Value $250
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Basket is filled with retro Timmy's goodies along with an $80 gift card.
Donated by Tim Hortons Abbotsford.
Value $230
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Basket contains an assortment of Thrifty goodies and a $200 gift card.
Donated by Thrifty’s - miramar village Value $300
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Basket contains passes to the art gallery, wine tasting, Art coffee table book, gift card $100 thrifty’s.
Donated by Vancouver art gallery Kraus berry farm, thrifty foods - miramar village.
Value $240
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Basket contains life-coaching sessions, salt wellness gift card, WR Laser gift card, salt scrub, diffuser. Everything to pamper oneself.
Donated by WR LASER, LEENA JOSHI & SALT WELLNESS CENTRE.
Value $285
auctionV2.input.startingBid
basket contains an array of fresh like none other nuts and a $50 Gift card to natures fair.
Donated by Ayoubs & Natures Fare.
Value $190
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing