Red Serge Gala - "Back to the 80s" - Silent Auction

1688 152 St #404, Surrey, BC V4A 4N2, Canada

IT’S A DOGS LIFE item
IT’S A DOGS LIFE
CA$30

Dog goodies basket contains - food,toys,treat,bowl all in a canvas basket

Donated by Bosley’s White Rock-Central Plaza

Value - $140

COMFORT COOKING item
COMFORT COOKING
CA$40

Basket contains - Chowder for a few complete with candles,chocolate,wine and a

$150 Safeway gift Certificate

Donated by Safeway & Colleen Bobsien

Value $280

The Tastiest Gift of All item
The Tastiest Gift of All
CA$30

Wonderful selection of fresh nuts and $50 gift card for Natures Fare

Donated by Natures Fare and AYOUB

Value $170

It's a Birthday Party item
It's a Birthday Party
CA$30

South Surrey Eagles home game October 17th 10 Youth tickets and 4 adult tickets plus lots of goodies and fun Eagles items fun

Donated by the South Surrey Eagles

Value: Priceless

WHERE’S THE PARTY item
WHERE’S THE PARTY
CA$30

Priceless Camoflauge Cooler filled with Beer,Wine,Snacks,ect

Donated by TAG Liquor Stores -Central Plaza

Value - $120

JUST IN TIME item
JUST IN TIME
CA$40

Basket of Tea, Tea Pot, $150 Gift Card to Kintec

Donated by Kintec

Value - $200

TIE ME DOWN item
TIE ME DOWN
CA$40

Basket of Tea, Tea Pot, $150 Gift Card to Kintec

Donated by Kintec

Value - $200

HAPPY HOUR item
HAPPY HOUR
CA$30

Charcuterie Board, coasters, Spatula

Donated by White Rock Museum

Value $120

Sunday Golfing item
Sunday Golfing
CA$30

For the golfer. Nico Wynd 4 rounds, Birdies and Buckets $240 gift card, golf accessories.

Donated by Nico Wynd and Birdies and Buckets

Value $450

WINE WEDNESDAY item
WINE WEDNESDAY
CA$30

4 Bottles wine in a Basket - 2 whites,1 red & 1 lovely rose

Donated by Expedia Cruises

Value $ 100

FOR YOUR EYES ONLY item
FOR YOUR EYES ONLY
CA$30

Basket contains - Marc Jacob Sunglasses, Scarf, latest nail polish colour, $100 Wellness

Gift card

Donated by Deziner Eyewear & Wellness Spa - Crescent Beach

Value $340

HOME IS WHERE THE HEART IS item
HOME IS WHERE THE HEART IS
CA$35

Cookbook, Soap, Candle, Vase

Donated by The Shop by Madeleine

Value $200

Always Prepared item
Always Prepared
CA$35

BackPack with a 72 hours of emergency survival Kit for two

Donated by Schill Insurance - Ocean Park

Value $175

OFF WE GO item
OFF WE GO
CA$45

Basket contains - Herschel Bags, Wine, chocolate & $250 Gift Card for New Travel

Donated by Expedia Travel - Doug Woodroff

Value $440

SUMMER FUN item
SUMMER FUN
CA$40

Basket contains - Beach Towel, Vase,Candle, Champagne,To Go cup, Sunglasses

Donated by Bailey Nelson eyewear - Morgan Crossing, Crescent Beach General Store

Value $300

DATE NIGHT item
DATE NIGHT
CA$25

Lot contains - Tickets to Live performances @ White Rock Playhouse and Peninsula

Productions - six tickets total

Donated by White Rock Playhouse & Peninsula Productions

Value $228

HOT STUFF item
HOT STUFF
CA$40

Basket Contains - Jetpro- Detoxify, Exfoliate,Infuse finding results Immediately

Donated by Ardour Wellness

Value $400

PLAY BALL item
PLAY BALL
CA$20

4 Adult Tickets to one game of the 2026 Season home games for the Vancouver Canadians

Donated by the Vancouver Canadians Professional Baseball Club

Value $180

3:00 BREAK TIME item
3:00 BREAK TIME
CA$25

Basket contains - Tea, Coffee, Chocolate, Cookies, ect

Donated by White Rock City

Value $150

LET THE GOOD TIMES ROLL item
LET THE GOOD TIMES ROLL
CA$20

Basket contains - Those Pretzels, Beer, Beer Mugs with Logo,$25 - 3 Dog Gift Card

Donated by Those Pretzels & 3 Dogs

Value $100

For the Master Chef item
For the Master Chef
CA$25

Basket of Oils and Gift Cards for Cobbs $95

Donated by All of Oils & Cobbs - Ocean Park & Semiahmoo Mall

Value $213

BEST GIFT OF ALL item
BEST GIFT OF ALL
CA$30

Basket contains - Purple Ukelele, Dinosaur green lunch kit and backpack

Donated by Long & McQuade, Not for Long - Ocean Park

Value $170

IT’S FIVE O’CLOCK SOMEWHERE item
IT’S FIVE O’CLOCK SOMEWHERE
CA$15

Basket contains - Those Pretzels, Beer, Beer mugs with logo, $25 gift card Beer Shack

Donated by Those Pretzels & Beer Shack

GARDEN BEAUTIFICATION item
GARDEN BEAUTIFICATION
CA$35

Lot contains - one free Assessment & Quotation and Two hours of Professional Garden Labor for residential, strata, and commercial garden maintenance services

Donated by White Rock Lawn & Yard Care Ltd

Value $330.75

FEELIN FIZZLED OUT item
FEELIN FIZZLED OUT
CA$30

Basket contains - Soda Stream, Mixes & Popcorn

Donated by Barbara McConvey

Value $150

COFFEE TIME item
COFFEE TIME
CA$25

Basket contains - coffee beans, latte cup/saucer, cookies, stove top espresso machine

$50 Gift cards for Laura's, Veranda & Pelican Rouge coffee shops

Donated by Laura's & Pelican rouge & Colleen Bobsien

Value $206

FEELING LIKE A MILLION BUCKS item
FEELING LIKE A MILLION BUCKS
CA$50

Basket contains - Dental Approved Teeth Whitening Kit, Aquafirme Facial-consultation,

Cosmetic Gift Bag with skincare & wellness items to exfoliate,cleanse and leave your

Skin hydrated and glowing.

Donated by Beachside Dental & Quartz Mind, Body & Skin Clinic

Value $ 485

BLUE EYES CRYING item
BLUE EYES CRYING
CA$35

Basket contains - sunglasses, Scarf, $60 Gift card for Ocean Park Nails

Donated by Bailey Nelson Eyewear & Ocean Park Nails

Value $260

FALL ELEGANCE item
FALL ELEGANCE
CA$30

Basket contains- Sunglasses, Scarf, Purse & $10 gift card Going Places

Donated by Bailey Nelson Eyewear & Going Places

Value $300

MORE THAN JUST A WOMAN item
MORE THAN JUST A WOMAN
CA$45

Basket contains - Scarf, Purse, slippers & $350 gift card for Microneedling

Donated by Ardour Wellness

Value $390

THE WILD SIDE item
THE WILD SIDE
CA$40

Beautifully Framed Large Print of a Fox - 39” x 33”

Donated by GS & Company

Value $900

AFFAIRS IN ORDER item
AFFAIRS IN ORDER
CA$40

Legal,Real Estate,Estate Planning Lawyer Gift Card

Donated by DKS -Legal, Notary

Value $500

SLEEPING LIKE A BABY item
SLEEPING LIKE A BABY
CA$40

Lot contains - Kingsize Bamboo sheet Set

Donated by White Rock Mattress Gallery

Value $400

Fifty Shades of Glass item
Fifty Shades of Glass
CA$40

Lot contains PRICELESS WORK OF GLASS ART BY LOCAL ARTIST WOLFGANG

COUNTRY COMFORT item
COUNTRY COMFORT
CA$30

Basket contains - Handmade Quilted Blanket & Ashberry Logan $100 Gift Card

Donated by Rita Hampton & Ashberry Logan

Value $275

SMILE LIKE A MOVIE STAR item
SMILE LIKE A MOVIE STAR
CA$30

Lot contains - one free office Zoom Whitening Session

Donated by Dr Christian Len - Miramar Village Dental

Value $350

HOME SWEET HOME item
HOME SWEET HOME
CA$25

Lot contains - One beautiful unique vase

Donated by Louise McKnight

Value $115

ITS A CELEBRATION item
ITS A CELEBRATION
CA$20

basket contains two bottles of wine, awesome goodies. Support a charcuterie board - just add the fresh fruit & salami. Donated by OCEANA PARC. Value $ 125

SLEEPING IN THE WILD item
SLEEPING IN THE WILD
CA$40

Basket contains - Handmade Quilted Blanket, Those Pretzels & Ashberry Logan $100

Gift Card

Donated by Rita Hampton, Ashberry Logan & Those Pretzels

Value $340

A NIGHT OUT ON THE TOWN item
A NIGHT OUT ON THE TOWN
CA$40

Basket contains - two tickets -Nov 8th, coco Jafro, $100 gift card to Red Rose

Restaurant

Donated by Blue Frog Studios & Red Rose Restaurant

Value $250

WINE ANYONE item
WINE ANYONE
CA$20

basket contains - wine 2 bottles, cookies, glasses ,chocolate, candles, ect.


Donated by  Dianna Stocker Realtor & Everything Wine.

Value $120

FLOWERS & FUN item
FLOWERS & FUN
CA$35

Lot contains a stunning arrangement of fall flower colours with a generous $100 gift card for The Palms restaurant - Crescent Beach.
Donated by Howes market & The Palms restaurant. 

Value $250

Timmy Time item
Timmy Time
CA$20

Basket is filled with retro Timmy's goodies along with an $80 gift card.

Donated by Tim Hortons Abbotsford.

Value $230

FAMILY FEAST item
FAMILY FEAST
CA$30

Basket contains an assortment of Thrifty goodies and a $200 gift card.

Donated by Thrifty’s - miramar village Value $300

MY HAPPY PLACE item
MY HAPPY PLACE
CA$20

Basket contains passes to the art gallery, wine tasting, Art coffee table book, gift card $100 thrifty’s.

Donated by Vancouver art gallery Kraus berry farm, thrifty foods - miramar village.

Value $240

PAMPER ME item
PAMPER ME
CA$20

Basket contains life-coaching sessions, salt wellness gift card, WR Laser gift card, salt scrub, diffuser. Everything to pamper oneself.


Donated by WR LASER, LEENA JOSHI & SALT WELLNESS CENTRE.

Value $285

NUTS TO YOU item
NUTS TO YOU
CA$20

basket contains an array of fresh like none other nuts and a $50 Gift card to natures fair.

Donated by Ayoubs & Natures Fare.

Value $190

