Redemption Paws: 2026 Cabin Getaway Silent Auction

Ideal for 2 couples plus dog or a family of 4 with dog, this 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom get away is nestled in a quiet spot on a quiet lake - it’s not a Muskoka party lake, but it is a great place to crack a beer or uncork some wine. With all modern necessities (indoor plumbing inc hot water, heater/AC, full kitchen/Wifi) but in a wood cabin, you can escape in comfort. Facing west, gorgeous sunsets creep in. The lakefront firepit comes with an open starry sky. Perfect place to recharge! Note: there are stairs to get to the fire-pit/waterfront.