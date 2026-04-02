Redemption Paws: Online Auction Spring 2026

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Starting bid
TOTAL VALUE PER WEEKEND: $1200
Bid on one of two THREE NIGHT DOG FRIENDLY stays at a LAKEFRONT COTTAGE! This item is for the Friday August 14 to Monday Aug 17, 2026 dates.
The Sunset Escape is located in Lyndhurst, ON, 25 mins north of Kingston up Hwy 15.
BONUS: includes $100 GAS GIFT CARD and $50+ Life Is Better At The Lake Welcome Basket (including goodies from Lyndhurst very own Wendy’s Country Market) **
Nestled in a quiet spot directly on the lake - it’s not a loud, busy Muskoka party lake, but it is a great place to crack a beer or uncork some wine. With all modern necessities (indoor plumbing inc hot water, shower, heater/AC, full kitchen/Smart TV/fast Wifi) but in a wood cabin, you can escape in comfort. Facing west, with a double deck attached to the house you can watch the gorgeous sunsets creep in; the lakefront firepit comes with an open starry sky; or grab the canoe and head out on to Lake Lyndhurst (with channels connecting to 3 other lakes). It’s the perfect place to recharge!
With two bedrooms/two queen-size bed, plus one pullout couch in office adjacent to Sunroom Bedroom, Sunset Escape can comfortably accommodate 3-5 people.
Max guests: 5/Max pets: 3
For those who want to explore the area, nearby places include Westport, Smith Falls, Gananoque, Brockville, Kingston, and it’s only a ten mins drive to Charleston Lake Provincial Park.
Donated by Redemption Paws alumni Magdalena and Christopher (who fostered and then adopted Prairie Dawn), are happy to host you and of course your fur babies. All important details - location and a handy list of included amenities like spices, cooking oils, firewood etc. to better help prepare - will be given to auction winners after announcement.
The Sunset Escape boasts a 5-star rating with 30 reviews on Airbnb!
AIRBNB LINK https://www.airbnb.ca/rooms/818731695571029666
Notes: there are stairs to get to the fire-pit/waterfront. But a cauldron-style firepit is also available next to the house/gazebo. Includes canoe/paddles, pedal boat, life jackets and water safety gear.
**Life Is Better At The Lake Welcome Basket to include products from local vendors I.e. locally sourced coffee and homemade jam from Wendy’s Country Market in Lyndhurst! Min value $50
Gas Gift Card / Welcome Basket will be at Sunset Escape available upon arrival
Starting bid
TOTAL VALUE PER WEEKEND: $1200
Bid on one of two DOG FRIENDLY THREE NIGHT stays at a LAKEFRONT COTTAGE! This item is for the Friday, September 4th – Monday, September 7th stay.
The Sunset Escape in Lyndhurst, ON is located 25 mins north of Kingston up Hwy 15.
BONUS: includes $100 GAS GIFT CARD and $50+ Life Is Better At The Lake Welcome Basket (including goodies from Lyndhurst very own Wendy’s Country Market) **
Nestled in a quiet spot directly on the lake - it’s not a loud, busy Muskoka party lake, but it is a great place to crack a beer or uncork some wine. With all modern necessities (indoor plumbing inc hot water, shower, heater/AC, full kitchen/Smart TV/fast Wifi) but in a wood cabin, you can escape in comfort. Facing west, with a double deck attached to the house you can watch the gorgeous sunsets creep in; the lakefront firepit comes with an open starry sky; or grab the canoe and head out on to Lake Lyndhurst (with channels connecting to 3 other lakes). It’s the perfect place to recharge!
With two bedrooms/two queen-size bed, plus one pullout couch in office adjacent to Sunroom Bedroom, Sunset Escape can comfortably accommodate 3-5 people.
Max guests: 5/Max pets: 3
For those who want to explore the area, nearby places include Westport, Smith Falls, Gananoque, Brockville, Kingston, and it’s only a ten mins drive to Charleston Lake Provincial Park.
Donated by Redemption Paws alumni Magdalena and Christopher (who fostered and then adopted Prairie Dawn), are happy to host you and of course your fur babies. All important details - location and a handy list of included amenities like spices, cooking oils, firewood etc. to better help prepare - will be given to auction winners after announcement.
The Sunset Escape boasts a 5-star rating with 30 reviews on Airbnb!
AIRBNB LINK https://www.airbnb.ca/rooms/818731695571029666
Notes: there are stairs to get to the fire-pit/waterfront. But a cauldron-style firepit is also available next to the house/gazebo. Includes canoe/paddles, pedal boat, life jackets and water safety gear.
**Life Is Better At The Lake Welcome Basket to include products from local vendors I.e. locally sourced coffee and homemade jam from Wendy’s Country Market in Lyndhurst! Min value $50
Gas Gift Card / Welcome Basket will be at Sunset Escape available upon arrival
Starting bid
Retail Value: $289.00 + HST
Bid on a 10 pack of SPIN CLASSES from CycleBar, located at 1866 Bayview Ave, Toronto!
Helping save dogs and cats lives always feels good … and here’s something else that will make you GREAT!
No matter where you are in your fitness journey, we've got a ride for you! Equal parts educator, coach, DJ, motivator, and a friend; our CycleBar instructors will help you improve your performance, reach your goals, and change your life one ride at a time.
“You don’t need to be the best in the room. You just need to bring your best self.” - Lolo, Senior Master Instructor
Expiry: December 31, 2026
Method of delivery: EMAIL
Starting bid
Retail Value: $375 + HST
Bid on a 8-week Core Improv Class from Comedy Bar located at 2800 Danforth Avenue!
Makes a gift for you or a friend!
Try something new with Core Level Comedy Classes at CB PRO Comedy School. Classes are once a week for a total of 8 weeks. Various times available.
Student perks include:
Free admission for student studio shows 7 nights a week (Studio Wednesday - Studio Monday + HOT MIC). And discounts on in-house shows, headshots, rentals, merch and bar.
CORE level classes at CB PRO are the best introduction to learning sketch, improv and stand-up comedy!
With expert instructors who are passionate about teaching, you'll have an incredible learning experience while also having a great time. Get comfortable with fundamentals and hone your skills.
Comedy Bar is dedicated to the development of new and established comedic talent, and aims to provide the best Sketch, Improv, Alternative and Stand Up Comedy in Toronto. The stages at our 2 venues host over 150 shows monthly, providing laughs 7 nights a week, approximately 363 days a year. As home to CB PRO Comedy School—Canada’s premiere comedy school—Comedy Bar is proud to train and inspire the next generation of comedic voices. Most importantly, Comedy Bar is the home of comedy in Canada. Every Canadian comedian has had a beer here, and every visiting international comedian has stopped by to see what all the hype is about.
Expiry: None
Method of delivery: EMAIL
Starting bid
Retail Value: $745
A journey of self-care comes at all levels. Bid on a Skin Worthy Beauty Evolution Care Package includes high-end skin care products and a gift certificate for services!
Includes:
$200 gift certificate for services at Skin Worthy located at 523 The Queensway, Toronto.
$545 worth of high-end, medical grade skin care products from ZO® Skin Health
This is a great gift OR feel good about treating yourself!
Created by world-renowned dermatologist Dr. Zein Obagi, ZO® Skin Health continues to push the boundaries of medical-grade skincare.
ZO® Skin Health provides comprehensive solutions for maintaining skin at its healthiest – regardless of age, ethnicity, skin condition or skin type.
Expiry for service use: None
Method of delivery:
Pick up in Toronto or Delivery Drop Off (Drop off radius – Oakville to Kingston, North to Newmarket)
PRODUCT DETAILS:
Founded by husband and wife, and doctor nurse duo Barbara and Dr Cody Hemsworth, Skin Worthy pledges to bring vision, inspiration and realize the evolution of your beauty. With a dedicated team of multidisciplinary beauty experts, we are passionate about unleashing the self-confidence that comes from feeling confident about how you look. We aim to make your experience seamless, customized and relaxing. Understanding each patient’s unique needs, we will take you through a journey of assessment to execution, all while ensuring the process is thorough, collaborative and transparent.
Skin Worthy - Your Beauty Evolution
Skin Worthy Instagram: @skinworthy.ca Skin Worthy Website: www.skinworthy.ca
ZO® Skin Health https://zoskinhealth.ca/
PRODUCT DETAILS
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!