Redemption Paws: Online Auction Spring 2026

TOTAL VALUE PER WEEKEND: $1200

Bid on one of two THREE NIGHT DOG FRIENDLY stays at a LAKEFRONT COTTAGE! This item is for the Friday August 14 to Monday Aug 17, 2026 dates.





The Sunset Escape is located in Lyndhurst, ON, 25 mins north of Kingston up Hwy 15.





BONUS: includes $100 GAS GIFT CARD and $50+ Life Is Better At The Lake Welcome Basket (including goodies from Lyndhurst very own Wendy’s Country Market) **









Nestled in a quiet spot directly on the lake - it’s not a loud, busy Muskoka party lake, but it is a great place to crack a beer or uncork some wine. With all modern necessities (indoor plumbing inc hot water, shower, heater/AC, full kitchen/Smart TV/fast Wifi) but in a wood cabin, you can escape in comfort. Facing west, with a double deck attached to the house you can watch the gorgeous sunsets creep in; the lakefront firepit comes with an open starry sky; or grab the canoe and head out on to Lake Lyndhurst (with channels connecting to 3 other lakes). It’s the perfect place to recharge!





With two bedrooms/two queen-size bed, plus one pullout couch in office adjacent to Sunroom Bedroom, Sunset Escape can comfortably accommodate 3-5 people.

Max guests: 5/Max pets: 3

For those who want to explore the area, nearby places include Westport, Smith Falls, Gananoque, Brockville, Kingston, and it’s only a ten mins drive to Charleston Lake Provincial Park.





Donated by Redemption Paws alumni Magdalena and Christopher (who fostered and then adopted Prairie Dawn), are happy to host you and of course your fur babies. All important details - location and a handy list of included amenities like spices, cooking oils, firewood etc. to better help prepare - will be given to auction winners after announcement.





The Sunset Escape boasts a 5-star rating with 30 reviews on Airbnb!

AIRBNB LINK https://www.airbnb.ca/rooms/818731695571029666





Notes: there are stairs to get to the fire-pit/waterfront. But a cauldron-style firepit is also available next to the house/gazebo. Includes canoe/paddles, pedal boat, life jackets and water safety gear.





**Life Is Better At The Lake Welcome Basket to include products from local vendors I.e. locally sourced coffee and homemade jam from Wendy’s Country Market in Lyndhurst! Min value $50

Gas Gift Card / Welcome Basket will be at Sunset Escape available upon arrival



