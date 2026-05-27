Hosted by

Redwater Family Recreation Association

About this event

Sales closed

Redwater Family Recreation Association's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

Pembina Place, 4944 53 St, Redwater, AB T0A 2W0, Canada out door rink

Critical Cruiser Bike item
Critical Cruiser Bike
$25

Starting bid

Cruise in style with this sleek and comfortable Womens Critical Cruiser Bike! Perfect for casual rides around town, summer evenings, or weekend adventures, this bike combines classic design with smooth performance. Featuring a sturdy frame, comfortable seat, and easy handling, it’s ideal for riders looking for both function and fun.

Whether you’re heading to the park, the lake, or just enjoying the outdoors, this cruiser bike is ready to roll.

A fantastic addition for any biking enthusiast or family looking to enjoy the outdoors!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!