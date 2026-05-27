Redwater Family Recreation Association's Silent Auction

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About this event
Pembina Place, 4944 53 St, Redwater, AB T0A 2W0, Canada out door rink
Starting bid
Cruise in style with this sleek and comfortable Womens Critical Cruiser Bike! Perfect for casual rides around town, summer evenings, or weekend adventures, this bike combines classic design with smooth performance. Featuring a sturdy frame, comfortable seat, and easy handling, it’s ideal for riders looking for both function and fun.
Whether you’re heading to the park, the lake, or just enjoying the outdoors, this cruiser bike is ready to roll.
A fantastic addition for any biking enthusiast or family looking to enjoy the outdoors!
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