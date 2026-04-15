Spark CG Society

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Spark CG Society

About this event

SPARK POP-UP SERIES

151 W Cordova St

Vancouver, BC V6B 1E1, Canada

REFRAMING ANIMAL FARM item
REFRAMING ANIMAL FARM
$10

Presented by Cinesite Studios


Join us for a special conversation with Associate Producer and VFX Supervisor, Alex Parkinson, on the creative thinking behind Animal Farm, exploring adaptation, visual storytelling, and the challenge of reshaping a literary classic for a new generation. From tone and design to character and theme, this session looks at how a familiar story can be reinterpreted through animation.

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