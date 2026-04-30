Hosted by

Regal Road PS School Council

About this event

Regal Road Junior Public School Council's Spring Fair Silent Auction 2026

Pick-up location

95 Regal Rd, Toronto, ON M6H 2J6, Canada

Good Behaviour Prize Pack item
Good Behaviour Prize Pack item
Good Behaviour Prize Pack
$20

Starting bid

Good Behaviour prize pack: $25 Good Behaviour Gift Card, Shirt, Tote Bag, Hat, Key Chain, Pin. Valued at $100. https://goodbehaviourto.ca/

$25 What A Bagel Gift Card item
$25 What A Bagel Gift Card item
$25 What A Bagel Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

$25 What A Bagel Gift Card, St Clair West location. https://www.instagram.com/whatabagelstclair
$200 Muddy George Gift Certificate item
$200 Muddy George Gift Certificate item
$200 Muddy George Gift Certificate
$100

Starting bid

$200 Gift Certificate to Muddy George, a specialty menswear shop. https://muddygeorge.com/ https://www.instagram.com/muddygeorge/

$50 Contra Cafe Gift Card item
$50 Contra Cafe Gift Card item
$50 Contra Cafe Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

$50 Contra Cafe Gift Card https://www.contracafe.ca/ https://www.instagram.com/contra_cafe/?hl=en
$100 Pukka Gift Certificate item
$100 Pukka Gift Certificate item
$100 Pukka Gift Certificate
$50

Starting bid

$100 Gift certificate to Pukka restaurant, fine Indian cuisine on St Clair West. https://pukka.ca/
Voucher for 1 term of ballet at the Ontario School of Ballet item
Voucher for 1 term of ballet at the Ontario School of Ballet item
Voucher for 1 term of ballet at the Ontario School of Ballet
$75

Starting bid

This voucher can be used for 1 term of dance classes (for ages 10 and under) at Ontario School of Ballet and Related Arts. You may choose classes from: Ballet, Jazz, Tap, Acro, or Hip Hop. This certificate entitles you to 9 free dance classes for the 2026-2027 season.

At registration, please present this voucher at reception. Voucher must be used as specified.

The value of this certificate is equal to 9 dance classes, up to $195.00.

This offer is valid until December 2026. Valid for NEW students only, ages 10 and under. Valued at $195. https://www.ontarioschoolofballet.com/

Extra Ed Club voucher item
Extra Ed Club voucher item
Extra Ed Club voucher item
Extra Ed Club voucher
$80

Starting bid

Gift certificate for registration in one club operated by Extra Ed during lunch or after school for the 2026/2027 school year. Valued at $270. https://extraed.ca/

Extra Ed Club voucher item
Extra Ed Club voucher item
Extra Ed Club voucher item
Extra Ed Club voucher
$80

Starting bid

Gift certificate for registration in one club operated by Extra Ed during lunch or after school for the 2026/2027 school year. Valued at $270. https://extraed.ca/

Extra Ed Club voucher item
Extra Ed Club voucher item
Extra Ed Club voucher item
Extra Ed Club voucher
$80

Starting bid

Gift certificate for registration in one club operated by Extra Ed during lunch or after school for the 2026/2027 school year. Valued at $270. https://extraed.ca/

Mont Blanc pen from Gentry Lane item
Mont Blanc pen from Gentry Lane item
Mont Blanc pen from Gentry Lane
$150

Starting bid

Mont Blanc pen. Generously donated by Gentry Lane, 700 Dupont St.


Valued at $500-1000.


https://www.lotusofontario.com/

$75 Felix's Swim School Gift Certificate item
$75 Felix's Swim School Gift Certificate item
$75 Felix's Swim School Gift Certificate
$35

Starting bid

$75 Gift Certificate to Felix's Swim School https://felixswimschools.com/

$75 Felix's Swim School Gift Certificate item
$75 Felix's Swim School Gift Certificate item
$75 Felix's Swim School Gift Certificate
$35

Starting bid

$75 Gift Certificate to Felix's Swim School https://felixswimschools.com/

$25 Blood Brothers Brewing gift card item
$25 Blood Brothers Brewing gift card item
$25 Blood Brothers Brewing gift card
$10

Starting bid

$25 Blood Brothers Brewing gift card https://www.bloodbrothersbrewing.com/
Basket of beauty products from Living Beauty item
Basket of beauty products from Living Beauty item
Basket of beauty products from Living Beauty item
Basket of beauty products from Living Beauty
$60

Starting bid

Basket of beauty products from Living Beauty. 672 Dupont St.

Valued at $150.


Includes:

Bathorium - Little Charlie Coconut & Oat Bath Soak

Bathorium - Little Charlie Bubble Bath Milk

Medicube - Exosome Cica Cream

Medicube - PDRN Pink One Day Serum

Sungbooneditor - Deep Collagen Melting Patch


Codezilla Coding Class item
Codezilla Coding Class
$125

Starting bid

Codezilla Coding Class. Valued at $300. https://codezillakids.com/

$300 Codezilla Gift Card item
$300 Codezilla Gift Card
$125

Starting bid

$300 Codezilla Gift Card

https://codezillakids.com/

$300 Codezilla Gift Card item
$300 Codezilla Gift Card
$125

Starting bid

$300 Codezilla Gift Card

https://codezillakids.com/

Gift certificate for 4 tickets to Spongebob the Musical item
Gift certificate for 4 tickets to Spongebob the Musical
$80

Starting bid

Four tickets to Spongebob the Musical at Wychwood Theatre. Valued at $200.


https://tickets.ticketwise.com/event/spongebob-musical

Haircut with Sofia at Studio L & Co item
Haircut with Sofia at Studio L & Co item
Haircut with Sofia at Studio L & Co
$65

Starting bid

Studio L + Co. provides upscale salon service in the Regal Heights Village neighbourhood of Toronto. This gift certificate is for a haircut with Sofia. 1061 St. Clair Ave. W.

https://www.studiolcoinc.com/


Valued at $140.

Haircut with Tara at Studio L & Co item
Haircut with Tara at Studio L & Co item
Haircut with Tara at Studio L & Co
$65

Starting bid

Studio L + Co. provides upscale salon service in the Regal Heights Village neighbourhood of Toronto. This gift certificate is for a haircut with Tara. 1061 St. Clair Ave. W.

https://www.studiolcoinc.com/


Valued at $140.

Blow-dry with Tara at Studio L & Co item
Blow-dry with Tara at Studio L & Co item
Blow-dry with Tara at Studio L & Co
$40

Starting bid

Studio L + Co. provides upscale salon service in the Regal Heights Village neighbourhood of Toronto. This gift certificate is for a blow-dry with Tara. 1061 St. Clair Ave. W.

https://www.studiolcoinc.com/


Valued at $90.

Blow-dry with Sofia at Studio L & Co item
Blow-dry with Sofia at Studio L & Co item
Blow-dry with Sofia at Studio L & Co
$40

Starting bid

Studio L + Co. provides upscale salon service in the Regal Heights Village neighbourhood of Toronto. This gift certificate is for a blow-dry with Sofia. 1061 St. Clair Ave. W.

https://www.studiolcoinc.com/


Valued at $90.

Gloss Treatment with Jazz at Studio L & Co item
Gloss Treatment with Jazz at Studio L & Co item
Gloss Treatment with Jazz at Studio L & Co
$65

Starting bid

Studio L + Co. provides upscale salon service in the Regal Heights Village neighbourhood of Toronto. This gift certificate is for a gloss treatment with Jazz.1061 St. Clair Ave. W.

https://www.studiolcoinc.com/


Valued at $150.

Gloss Treatment with Jazz at Studio L & Co item
Gloss Treatment with Jazz at Studio L & Co item
Gloss Treatment with Jazz at Studio L & Co
$65

Starting bid

Studio L + Co. provides upscale salon service in the Regal Heights Village neighbourhood of Toronto. This gift certificate is for a gloss treatment with Jazz.1061 St. Clair Ave. W.

https://www.studiolcoinc.com/


Valued at $150.

A Boulderz family pass for 4 item
A Boulderz family pass for 4 item
A Boulderz family pass for 4
$60

Starting bid

A Boulderz family pass, valid for 4 participants with all rentals included. Pass is valid for two years (expires May 28th, 2028). Valued at $840.

https://boulderzclimbing.com/

$30 gift card for Becked Goods item
$30 gift card for Becked Goods item
$30 gift card for Becked Goods
$12

Starting bid

$30 gift card for Becked Goods. 621 St Clair Ave W.

$100 digital gift card for Tkees.com item
$100 digital gift card for Tkees.com item
$100 digital gift card for Tkees.com
$10

Starting bid

$100 digital gift card for Tkees.com.

https://tkees.com/

$50 gift card to The Sovereign Cafe item
$50 gift card to The Sovereign Cafe item
$50 gift card to The Sovereign Cafe
$20

Starting bid

$50 gift card to The Sovereign Cafe, 1359 Davenport Rd.

12 Empanadas and a tres leches cake from Gaucho Pie Co. item
12 Empanadas and a tres leches cake from Gaucho Pie Co. item
12 Empanadas and a tres leches cake from Gaucho Pie Co.
$10

Starting bid

12 Empanadas and a tres leches cake. 346 Westmoreland Ave North.

https://www.gauchopieco.com/


Valued at $50.

One month kids/youth membership at Freestyle Dojo item
One month kids/youth membership at Freestyle Dojo item
One month kids/youth membership at Freestyle Dojo
$30

Starting bid

One month kids/youth membership (ages 4-13) at Freestyle Dojo. Beginner friendly! Classes 5 days a week!


Valued at $80.


https://www.freestyledojo.ca/

One month kids/youth membership at Freestyle Dojo item
One month kids/youth membership at Freestyle Dojo item
One month kids/youth membership at Freestyle Dojo
$30

Starting bid

One month kids/youth membership (ages 4-13) at Freestyle Dojo. Beginner friendly! Classes 5 days a week!


Valued at $80.


https://www.freestyledojo.ca/

One month adult membership at Freestyle Dojo item
One month adult membership at Freestyle Dojo item
One month adult membership at Freestyle Dojo
$30

Starting bid

One month adult membership at Freestyle Dojo. Beginner friendly! Classes 6 days a week!


Valued at $80.


https://www.freestyledojo.ca/

One month adult membership at Freestyle Dojo item
One month adult membership at Freestyle Dojo item
One month adult membership at Freestyle Dojo
$30

Starting bid

One month adult membership at Freestyle Dojo. Beginner friendly! Classes 6 days a week!


Valued at $80.


https://www.freestyledojo.ca/

One Day Pass to Happy Kingdom with game card item
One Day Pass to Happy Kingdom with game card item
One Day Pass to Happy Kingdom with game card item
One Day Pass to Happy Kingdom with game card
$10

Starting bid

One Day Pass to Happy Kingdom with 60-credit game card (Valid within one year). Valued at $31-34. https://www.happykingdom.ca/
One Day Pass to Happy Kingdom with game card item
One Day Pass to Happy Kingdom with game card item
One Day Pass to Happy Kingdom with game card item
One Day Pass to Happy Kingdom with game card
$10

Starting bid

One Day Pass to Happy Kingdom with 60-credit game card (Valid within one year). Valued at $31-34. https://www.happykingdom.ca/
One Day Pass to Happy Kingdom with game card item
One Day Pass to Happy Kingdom with game card item
One Day Pass to Happy Kingdom with game card item
One Day Pass to Happy Kingdom with game card
$10

Starting bid

One Day Pass to Happy Kingdom with 60-credit game card (Valid within one year). Valued at $31-34. https://www.happykingdom.ca/
One Day Pass to Happy Kingdom with game card item
One Day Pass to Happy Kingdom with game card item
One Day Pass to Happy Kingdom with game card item
One Day Pass to Happy Kingdom with game card
$10

Starting bid

One Day Pass to Happy Kingdom with 60-credit game card (Valid within one year). Valued at $31-34. https://www.happykingdom.ca/
One Day Pass to Happy Kingdom with game card item
One Day Pass to Happy Kingdom with game card item
One Day Pass to Happy Kingdom with game card item
One Day Pass to Happy Kingdom with game card
$10

Starting bid

One Day Pass to Happy Kingdom with 60-credit game card (Valid within one year). Valued at $31-34. https://www.happykingdom.ca/
2 Tickets: Blue Jays vs The Rays, Friday July 20 @ 7:07PM item
2 Tickets: Blue Jays vs The Rays, Friday July 20 @ 7:07PM item
2 Tickets: Blue Jays vs The Rays, Friday July 20 @ 7:07PM
$35

Starting bid

Monday July 20 @ 7:07pm vs The Rays. First row of section 517 on the first baseline, Seats 3 & 4! Valued at: $65-75

$100 grocery gift card item
$100 grocery gift card
$50

Starting bid

$100 gift card to Loblaws, generously donated by Loblaws on Dupont.

$100 Dufferin Mall gift card item
$100 Dufferin Mall gift card
$50

Starting bid

$100 Gift Card for anywhere in the Dufferin Mall.

Blue Sky Home Nursing: 2 hours of home care item
Blue Sky Home Nursing: 2 hours of home care
$50

Starting bid

Blue Sky Home Nursing: 2 hours of home care. Blue Sky Home Nursing is run by Mike Rix, RN, and specializes in palliative and end of life care, but that encompasses wound care, ports, appliances, injections, catheter care, respite care, advocacy. Valued at $135.

$50 Gift Card for The Bubble item
$50 Gift Card for The Bubble
$25

Starting bid

A $50 Giftcard to put towards any kind of experience at "The Bubble" on Orfus Rd.

$120 Gift Certificate to Cafe Polonez item
$120 Gift Certificate to Cafe Polonez item
$120 Gift Certificate to Cafe Polonez
$50

Starting bid

$120 gift certificate to Cafe Polonez, 195 Roncesvalles Ave

$120 Gift Certificate to Cafe Polonez item
$120 Gift Certificate to Cafe Polonez item
$120 Gift Certificate to Cafe Polonez
$50

Starting bid

$120 gift certificate to Cafe Polonez, 195 Roncesvalles Ave

Fleur Moissanite earrings from el&elle item
Fleur Moissanite earrings from el&elle item
Fleur Moissanite earrings from el&elle item
Fleur Moissanite earrings from el&elle
$75

Starting bid

One pair of Fleur Moissanite earrings from el&elle. 3mm, 18K White Gold Plated, Sterling Silver, Hypoallergenic. Valued at $200.


http://bit.ly/4uDcWxx

$30 gift card to Lion Coffee item
$30 gift card to Lion Coffee item
$30 gift card to Lion Coffee
$15

Starting bid

$30 gift card to Lion Coffee. 140 Westmount Ave.

Adventure Alley: One month unlimited play pass with socks item
Adventure Alley: One month unlimited play pass with socks item
Adventure Alley: One month unlimited play pass with socks
$30

Starting bid

One month of unlimited play for one: pass and grip socks. 140 Galleria Rd Unit #2. Valued at $140.

$50 Playful Minds Gift Certificate item
$50 Playful Minds Gift Certificate
$25

Starting bid

$50 gift certificate to Playful Minds toys, 657 St. Clair Ave. W.

$50 gift card to Parallel item
$50 gift card to Parallel item
$50 gift card to Parallel
$25

Starting bid

$50 gift card to Parallel restaurant. 217 Geary Avenue.

9 Bottles of wine from Paradise Grapevine item
9 Bottles of wine from Paradise Grapevine item
9 Bottles of wine from Paradise Grapevine
$85

Starting bid

9 Bottles of wine from Paradise Grapevine. Valued at $200.


https://paradisegrapevine.com/

$200 for The Greater Good & North of Brooklyn item
$200 for The Greater Good & North of Brooklyn item
$200 for The Greater Good & North of Brooklyn
$100

Starting bid

$100 x 2 Gift certificates. A $100 GC from The Greater Good & a $100 Gift Certificate for North of Brooklyn for a fun night out of Drinks and Pizza with friends! 229 Geary Location.

VIP 6 Person Party at Stockyards with tournament & drinks item
VIP 6 Person Party at Stockyards with tournament & drinks item
VIP 6 Person Party at Stockyards with tournament & drinks
$80

Starting bid

VIP 6 Person Party at Stockyards. Includes 6 person axe throwing tournament with playoffs + 30 min knife throwing and a round of drinks from the bar. 2 hours total. 30 Weston Rd. Valued at $350.

Reusable wrapping paper: Bundle of 3 Furoshiki wraps item
Reusable wrapping paper: Bundle of 3 Furoshiki wraps
$20

Starting bid

Reusable wrapping paper from Wrappr. A Bundle of 3 Furoshiki wraps by Danni Ha 18", 28" & 35" Recycled Polyester. Valued at $50.


https://bit.ly/3Py08JV

Jacobs and Co Steakhouse: Dinner for 4 with wine pairings item
Jacobs and Co Steakhouse: Dinner for 4 with wine pairings
$300

Starting bid

Dinner for four with wine pairings and Jacobs and Co Steakhouse. 81 Bay st. Valued at $1600.

$250 gift card for Get Orchard: Buy & Sell pre-owned phones item
$250 gift card for Get Orchard: Buy & Sell pre-owned phones
$100

Starting bid

$250 gift card for Get Orchard, Canada’s number one destination for buying and selling quality pre-owned phones. Orchard helps Canadians save on smartphones and tablets with high-quality pre-owned devices.

1 Pair of sandals from the Sandalman on Davenport item
1 Pair of sandals from the Sandalman on Davenport
$60

Starting bid

1 Pair of sandals from the Sandalman on Davenport. Valued at $150.


*if you can't find a pair that you like this can be used for a $75 giftcard towards a purchase or to repair.

$100 gift card for leather repair item
$100 gift card for leather repair
$40

Starting bid

$100 gift card to repair leather items at Sandalman on Davenport.

$100 gift card for leather repair item
$100 gift card for leather repair
$40

Starting bid

$100 gift card to repair leather items at Sandalman on Davenport.

2x Day Passes to Sana Spa item
2x Day Passes to Sana Spa
$50

Starting bid

2x Day Passes to our facilities at 211 Geary Ave: red light sauna, traditional sauna, 2 cold plunges at different temperatures, steam room, tea lounge, towel and robe service, and locker rooms with showers. Access to bar and restaurant is optional but separate. Valued at $120.

$150 Gift Certificate to Conejo Negro item
$150 Gift Certificate to Conejo Negro
$70

Starting bid

$150 Gift Certificate to Conejo Negro. 838 College st.


https://conejonegrotoronto.com/

$50 Gift Certificate to 416 Snack Bar item
$50 Gift Certificate to 416 Snack Bar item
$50 Gift Certificate to 416 Snack Bar item
$50 Gift Certificate to 416 Snack Bar
$25

Starting bid

$50 Gift Certificate to 416 Snack Bar. 181 Bathurst st.


https://www.416snackbar.com/

Half Day Pedalheads Bike Camp item
Half Day Pedalheads Bike Camp item
Half Day Pedalheads Bike Camp
$180

Starting bid

Voucher code redeemable for a half day Pedalheads Bike program in ON. To redeem, enter your code when registering online or call us at 1-888-886-6464. Code is valid until September 4, 2026. Valued at $370.

True North Soccer Camp (Memorial Park) - 1 Week item
True North Soccer Camp (Memorial Park) - 1 Week item
True North Soccer Camp (Memorial Park) - 1 Week
$200

Starting bid

One week of soccer camp at Memorial Park, plus a 25% discount for a friend. Must be used in 2026. Valued at $500.

Toronto Flag Football League registration, football & toque item
Toronto Flag Football League registration, football & toque item
Toronto Flag Football League registration, football & toque
$180

Starting bid

One registration for a Toronto Flag Football League program, plus a TFFL branded toque and football. Valued at $375.

CAT 5 inch orbital rotary sander item
CAT 5 inch orbital rotary sander item
CAT 5 inch orbital rotary sander
$30

Starting bid

CAT 5 inch orbital rotary sander, 3amp. Model: DX46U. Retails for $69.99 at Home Hardware. Generously donated by New Canadian Lumber on Dupont st.

Gift card for a 1.5 hour massage/energy experience item
Gift card for a 1.5 hour massage/energy experience item
Gift card for a 1.5 hour massage/energy experience
$30

Starting bid

Gift card for a one and a half hour massage/energy experience with handcrafted oils.


Valued at $160.


https://www.instagram.com/lunalove.toronto/

McDonalds lunch and a movie with Ms. Rose & 2 friends item
McDonalds lunch and a movie with Ms. Rose & 2 friends
$30

Starting bid

McDonalds lunch and a movie with Ms. Rose for winner and 2 friends (total=3 people) at lunchtime. Valued at: Priceless

Sundae Party with Ms. Da Silva for the winner & 3 friends item
Sundae Party with Ms. Da Silva for the winner & 3 friends
$30

Starting bid

Sundae Party with Ms. Da Silva for the winner and 3 friends (total=4 people) at lunchtime. Valued at: Priceless

Floor Hockey Tournament with Mr. Adamson & 11 friends item
Floor Hockey Tournament with Mr. Adamson & 11 friends
$30

Starting bid

Floor Hockey Tournament with Mr. Adamson for the winner and 11 friends (12 people total). 12:15-1:00pm 2X (two lunch periods). Valued at: Priceless
STEM Stations in the LLC with Mme. Roucaud item
STEM Stations in the LLC with Mme. Roucaud
$30

Starting bid

STEM Stations in the LLC with Mme. Roucaud. 12:30-1:00 pm. Valued at: Priceless

Pizza lunch and Mario Kart World with Mr. Stickle item
Pizza lunch and Mario Kart World with Mr. Stickle
$30

Starting bid

Pizza lunch and Mario Kart World with Mr. Stickle and 3 friends (4 people total). 12:00-1:00 pm Valued at: Priceless

Art session and treat with Ms. Glassman and Ms. Linley item
Art session and treat with Ms. Glassman and Ms. Linley
$30

Starting bid

Lunchtime art session and treat with Ms. Glassman and Ms. Linley for the winner and 4 friends.


Valued at: Priceless

Gardening with Mme Huggan at lunchtime item
Gardening with Mme Huggan at lunchtime
$30

Starting bid

Have lunch outside and do some gardening with Mme Huggan and 3 friends (weeding, planting, watering).


Valued at: Priceless

Castle Ball Game with Mme. Hage and Mrs. Youngs item
Castle Ball Game with Mme. Hage and Mrs. Youngs
$30

Starting bid

Castle Ball Game in the Gym with Mme. Hage and Mrs. Youngs for the winner and 9 friends. Lunch: 12:30-1:00.


Valued at: Priceless

Cookie baking with Ms. Gang item
Cookie baking with Ms. Gang
$30

Starting bid

Bake your choice of cookies with Ms. Gang and 3 friends. Lunch: 12:00-1:00 pm.


Valued at: Priceless

Capybara escape room and treat with Mme Misner (Grade 3+) item
Capybara escape room and treat with Mme Misner (Grade 3+)
$30

Starting bid

Grade 3 and up: Do you love capybaras and logic puzzles? This escape room is for you! Work together with two of your friends to escape from this capybara-themed escape room and unlock a sweet treat from Mme. Misner! Puzzle examples include sudoku, alphabet codes and other logic problems.


Valued at: Priceless


VIP Dance Party with DJ Meep Meep (Tr. Ryan) item
VIP Dance Party with DJ Meep Meep (Tr. Ryan)
$30

Starting bid

VIP Dance Party with DJ Meep Meep (Tr. Ryan) for winner and up to 5 friends. Comes with snacks! Lunch (12:00-1:00)


Valued at: Priceless

Principal and Vice Principal for a morning item
Principal and Vice Principal for a morning
$40

Starting bid

Principal and Vice Principal for a morning for the winning student and 1 friend of their choice. Includes dance party recess, the power to declare one approved, fun rule for the day (e.g.extra recess, no homework, etc.) and McDonalds Lunch. The winner gets to announce a special activity for their class and declare a fun dress-up theme for the day. They will choose a school-safe song to play during entry and dismissal. Students will design a lesson by collaborating with a teacher to lead a brief activity or game in their classroom.

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