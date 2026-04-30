Regal Road Junior Public School Council's Spring Fair Silent Auction 2026

This voucher can be used for 1 term of dance classes (for ages 10 and under) at Ontario School of Ballet and Related Arts. You may choose classes from: Ballet, Jazz, Tap, Acro, or Hip Hop. This certificate entitles you to 9 free dance classes for the 2026-2027 season.

At registration, please present this voucher at reception. Voucher must be used as specified.

The value of this certificate is equal to 9 dance classes, up to $195.00.

This offer is valid until December 2026. Valid for NEW students only, ages 10 and under. Valued at $195. https://www.ontarioschoolofballet.com/