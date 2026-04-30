Regal Road Junior Public School Council's Spring Fair Silent Auction 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Good Behaviour prize pack: $25 Good Behaviour Gift Card, Shirt, Tote Bag, Hat, Key Chain, Pin. Valued at $100. https://goodbehaviourto.ca/
Starting bid
Starting bid
$200 Gift Certificate to Muddy George, a specialty menswear shop. https://muddygeorge.com/ https://www.instagram.com/muddygeorge/
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
This voucher can be used for 1 term of dance classes (for ages 10 and under) at Ontario School of Ballet and Related Arts. You may choose classes from: Ballet, Jazz, Tap, Acro, or Hip Hop. This certificate entitles you to 9 free dance classes for the 2026-2027 season.
At registration, please present this voucher at reception. Voucher must be used as specified.
The value of this certificate is equal to 9 dance classes, up to $195.00.
This offer is valid until December 2026. Valid for NEW students only, ages 10 and under. Valued at $195. https://www.ontarioschoolofballet.com/
Starting bid
Gift certificate for registration in one club operated by Extra Ed during lunch or after school for the 2026/2027 school year. Valued at $270. https://extraed.ca/
Starting bid
Gift certificate for registration in one club operated by Extra Ed during lunch or after school for the 2026/2027 school year. Valued at $270. https://extraed.ca/
Starting bid
Gift certificate for registration in one club operated by Extra Ed during lunch or after school for the 2026/2027 school year. Valued at $270. https://extraed.ca/
Starting bid
Mont Blanc pen. Generously donated by Gentry Lane, 700 Dupont St.
Valued at $500-1000.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Basket of beauty products from Living Beauty. 672 Dupont St.
Valued at $150.
Includes:
Bathorium - Little Charlie Coconut & Oat Bath Soak
Bathorium - Little Charlie Bubble Bath Milk
Medicube - Exosome Cica Cream
Medicube - PDRN Pink One Day Serum
Sungbooneditor - Deep Collagen Melting Patch
Starting bid
Starting bid
Four tickets to Spongebob the Musical at Wychwood Theatre. Valued at $200.
Starting bid
Studio L + Co. provides upscale salon service in the Regal Heights Village neighbourhood of Toronto. This gift certificate is for a haircut with Sofia. 1061 St. Clair Ave. W.
Valued at $140.
Starting bid
Studio L + Co. provides upscale salon service in the Regal Heights Village neighbourhood of Toronto. This gift certificate is for a haircut with Tara. 1061 St. Clair Ave. W.
Valued at $140.
Starting bid
Studio L + Co. provides upscale salon service in the Regal Heights Village neighbourhood of Toronto. This gift certificate is for a blow-dry with Tara. 1061 St. Clair Ave. W.
Valued at $90.
Starting bid
Studio L + Co. provides upscale salon service in the Regal Heights Village neighbourhood of Toronto. This gift certificate is for a blow-dry with Sofia. 1061 St. Clair Ave. W.
Valued at $90.
Starting bid
Studio L + Co. provides upscale salon service in the Regal Heights Village neighbourhood of Toronto. This gift certificate is for a gloss treatment with Jazz.1061 St. Clair Ave. W.
Valued at $150.
Starting bid
Studio L + Co. provides upscale salon service in the Regal Heights Village neighbourhood of Toronto. This gift certificate is for a gloss treatment with Jazz.1061 St. Clair Ave. W.
Valued at $150.
Starting bid
A Boulderz family pass, valid for 4 participants with all rentals included. Pass is valid for two years (expires May 28th, 2028). Valued at $840.
Starting bid
$30 gift card for Becked Goods. 621 St Clair Ave W.
Starting bid
Starting bid
$50 gift card to The Sovereign Cafe, 1359 Davenport Rd.
Starting bid
12 Empanadas and a tres leches cake. 346 Westmoreland Ave North.
Valued at $50.
Starting bid
One month kids/youth membership (ages 4-13) at Freestyle Dojo. Beginner friendly! Classes 5 days a week!
Valued at $80.
Starting bid
One month kids/youth membership (ages 4-13) at Freestyle Dojo. Beginner friendly! Classes 5 days a week!
Valued at $80.
Starting bid
One month adult membership at Freestyle Dojo. Beginner friendly! Classes 6 days a week!
Valued at $80.
Starting bid
One month adult membership at Freestyle Dojo. Beginner friendly! Classes 6 days a week!
Valued at $80.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Monday July 20 @ 7:07pm vs The Rays. First row of section 517 on the first baseline, Seats 3 & 4! Valued at: $65-75
Starting bid
$100 gift card to Loblaws, generously donated by Loblaws on Dupont.
Starting bid
$100 Gift Card for anywhere in the Dufferin Mall.
Starting bid
Blue Sky Home Nursing: 2 hours of home care. Blue Sky Home Nursing is run by Mike Rix, RN, and specializes in palliative and end of life care, but that encompasses wound care, ports, appliances, injections, catheter care, respite care, advocacy. Valued at $135.
Starting bid
A $50 Giftcard to put towards any kind of experience at "The Bubble" on Orfus Rd.
Starting bid
$120 gift certificate to Cafe Polonez, 195 Roncesvalles Ave
Starting bid
$120 gift certificate to Cafe Polonez, 195 Roncesvalles Ave
Starting bid
One pair of Fleur Moissanite earrings from el&elle. 3mm, 18K White Gold Plated, Sterling Silver, Hypoallergenic. Valued at $200.
Starting bid
$30 gift card to Lion Coffee. 140 Westmount Ave.
Starting bid
One month of unlimited play for one: pass and grip socks. 140 Galleria Rd Unit #2. Valued at $140.
Starting bid
$50 gift certificate to Playful Minds toys, 657 St. Clair Ave. W.
Starting bid
$50 gift card to Parallel restaurant. 217 Geary Avenue.
Starting bid
Starting bid
$100 x 2 Gift certificates. A $100 GC from The Greater Good & a $100 Gift Certificate for North of Brooklyn for a fun night out of Drinks and Pizza with friends! 229 Geary Location.
Starting bid
VIP 6 Person Party at Stockyards. Includes 6 person axe throwing tournament with playoffs + 30 min knife throwing and a round of drinks from the bar. 2 hours total. 30 Weston Rd. Valued at $350.
Starting bid
Reusable wrapping paper from Wrappr. A Bundle of 3 Furoshiki wraps by Danni Ha 18", 28" & 35" Recycled Polyester. Valued at $50.
Starting bid
Dinner for four with wine pairings and Jacobs and Co Steakhouse. 81 Bay st. Valued at $1600.
Starting bid
$250 gift card for Get Orchard, Canada’s number one destination for buying and selling quality pre-owned phones. Orchard helps Canadians save on smartphones and tablets with high-quality pre-owned devices.
Starting bid
1 Pair of sandals from the Sandalman on Davenport. Valued at $150.
*if you can't find a pair that you like this can be used for a $75 giftcard towards a purchase or to repair.
Starting bid
$100 gift card to repair leather items at Sandalman on Davenport.
Starting bid
$100 gift card to repair leather items at Sandalman on Davenport.
Starting bid
2x Day Passes to our facilities at 211 Geary Ave: red light sauna, traditional sauna, 2 cold plunges at different temperatures, steam room, tea lounge, towel and robe service, and locker rooms with showers. Access to bar and restaurant is optional but separate. Valued at $120.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Voucher code redeemable for a half day Pedalheads Bike program in ON. To redeem, enter your code when registering online or call us at 1-888-886-6464. Code is valid until September 4, 2026. Valued at $370.
Starting bid
One week of soccer camp at Memorial Park, plus a 25% discount for a friend. Must be used in 2026. Valued at $500.
Starting bid
One registration for a Toronto Flag Football League program, plus a TFFL branded toque and football. Valued at $375.
Starting bid
CAT 5 inch orbital rotary sander, 3amp. Model: DX46U. Retails for $69.99 at Home Hardware. Generously donated by New Canadian Lumber on Dupont st.
Starting bid
Gift card for a one and a half hour massage/energy experience with handcrafted oils.
Valued at $160.
Starting bid
McDonalds lunch and a movie with Ms. Rose for winner and 2 friends (total=3 people) at lunchtime. Valued at: Priceless
Starting bid
Sundae Party with Ms. Da Silva for the winner and 3 friends (total=4 people) at lunchtime. Valued at: Priceless
Starting bid
Starting bid
STEM Stations in the LLC with Mme. Roucaud. 12:30-1:00 pm. Valued at: Priceless
Starting bid
Pizza lunch and Mario Kart World with Mr. Stickle and 3 friends (4 people total). 12:00-1:00 pm Valued at: Priceless
Starting bid
Lunchtime art session and treat with Ms. Glassman and Ms. Linley for the winner and 4 friends.
Valued at: Priceless
Starting bid
Have lunch outside and do some gardening with Mme Huggan and 3 friends (weeding, planting, watering).
Valued at: Priceless
Starting bid
Castle Ball Game in the Gym with Mme. Hage and Mrs. Youngs for the winner and 9 friends. Lunch: 12:30-1:00.
Valued at: Priceless
Starting bid
Bake your choice of cookies with Ms. Gang and 3 friends. Lunch: 12:00-1:00 pm.
Valued at: Priceless
Starting bid
Grade 3 and up: Do you love capybaras and logic puzzles? This escape room is for you! Work together with two of your friends to escape from this capybara-themed escape room and unlock a sweet treat from Mme. Misner! Puzzle examples include sudoku, alphabet codes and other logic problems.
Valued at: Priceless
Starting bid
VIP Dance Party with DJ Meep Meep (Tr. Ryan) for winner and up to 5 friends. Comes with snacks! Lunch (12:00-1:00)
Valued at: Priceless
Starting bid
Principal and Vice Principal for a morning for the winning student and 1 friend of their choice. Includes dance party recess, the power to declare one approved, fun rule for the day (e.g.extra recess, no homework, etc.) and McDonalds Lunch. The winner gets to announce a special activity for their class and declare a fun dress-up theme for the day. They will choose a school-safe song to play during entry and dismissal. Students will design a lesson by collaborating with a teacher to lead a brief activity or game in their classroom.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!