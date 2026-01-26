Regina Seedy Saturday

at 12 pm, RC 286



Organic matter in the form of compost helps to build healthy soil in several ways! Compost becomes the glue that holds soil particles together to help form a structure in the soil that can hold moisture and air. It is a slow release fertilizer and helps to feed the soil food web. How can you begin to generate your own compost with organic household waste and garden waste? In this class we will talk about the benefits of compost and how to start building your first compost pile!