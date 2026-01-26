Regina Seedy Saturday

Hosted by
Unlike many other Seedy Saturday events across Canada, we do not charge any entry fee. We appreciate any amount of donation to cover the cost, and all proceeds after expenses go towards the campus food security program. Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
at 12 pm, RC 286
Organic matter in the form of compost helps to build healthy soil in several ways! Compost becomes the glue that holds soil particles together to help form a structure in the soil that can hold moisture and air. It is a slow release fertilizer and helps to feed the soil food web. How can you begin to generate your own compost with organic household waste and garden waste? In this class we will talk about the benefits of compost and how to start building your first compost pile!
at 1 pm, RC 286
Seeds are living entities that contain everything a tiny seedling needs to germinate. Seeds from different plant families may have different requirements to germinate. Some are easy to sprout, some are incredibly hard and some only want to be direct seeded! In this class, Kim will demonstrate how you can easily start your own seeds, care for the young seedlings and transplant them out at the appropriate time!
at 2 pm, RC 286
A great workshop to learn all you need to do to plan your garden and have a bountiful season.
