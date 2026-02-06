Region Of Peel Agricultural Society's Memberships

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews yearly on: January 1
Standard Memberships are available to individuals 18 years of age and older. This membership provides full membership benefits, including voting privileges and eligibility to participate in Society committees and governance, in accordance with the Society’s bylaws.
Perfect for those who want to be actively involved and support the ongoing work of the Region of Peel Agricultural Society.
Junior Memberships are available to individuals under the age of 18. This membership does not include voting rights or eligibility to serve on Society committees.
Designed for youth who want to be involved, learn about agriculture, and support the Region of Peel Agricultural Society.
