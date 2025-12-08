The Canadian Palestinian Foundation of Quebec

About this event

Register to Learn Dabkeh with the CPFQ January 2026!

845 Bd Décarie Suite 201 - Buzzer #006

Saint-Laurent, QC H4L 3L7, Canada

Children's Class (Ages 10-17) - 4 week class pass
$50

Please select this option to register for one month of Dabkeh classes for children aged 10–18.

Classes will be held every Sunday in January at 11:00am-12:15pm


Please note: If a class is missed, there will be no opportunity to make it up.

When registering more than one child, use promo code Dabkids2025 for a 25% discount.

Beginner Adults Class (Ages 18 and up) - 4 week class pass
$70

Please select this option to register for one month of Beginner Level Dabkeh classes for adults.

Classes will be held every Sunday from 12:15 pm to 1:30 pm in January


Please note: If a class is missed, there will be no opportunity to make it up.

Intermediate Adults Class (18+) - 4 week class pass
$70

Please select this option to register for one month of Intermediate Level Dabkeh classes for adults.

Classes will be held every Sunday from 1:45 pm to 3:00 pm in January


Please note: If a class is missed, there will be no opportunity to make it up.

Guest Pass
$12

Guest pass valid for one session. Please do not purchase without first informing the instructors or emailing [email protected]!

