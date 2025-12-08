Register to Learn Dabkeh with the CPFQ January 2026!

Hosted by
About this event
Please select this option to register for one month of Dabkeh classes for children aged 10–18.
Classes will be held every Sunday in January at 11:00am-12:15pm
Please note: If a class is missed, there will be no opportunity to make it up.
When registering more than one child, use promo code Dabkids2025 for a 25% discount.
Please select this option to register for one month of Beginner Level Dabkeh classes for adults.
Classes will be held every Sunday from 12:15 pm to 1:30 pm in January
Please note: If a class is missed, there will be no opportunity to make it up.
Please select this option to register for one month of Intermediate Level Dabkeh classes for adults.
Classes will be held every Sunday from 1:45 pm to 3:00 pm in January
Please note: If a class is missed, there will be no opportunity to make it up.
Guest pass valid for one session. Please do not purchase without first informing the instructors or emailing [email protected]!
