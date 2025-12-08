Register Your Children to Learn Arabic With The CPFQ's Zaitoun School!

Please select this option to register one child for the winter 2026 semester of Zaitoun Arabic school!





15 Classes will run every Saturday at 1:30PM–3:00PM between April 18th to June 27th. Classes will be held at the CPFQ on 845 Blvd Decarie, Suite 201, Saint-Laurent.





Please note: If a class is missed, there will be no opportunity to make it up.





Spaces are limited! Registration is open until April 11th!