Registration for New Members - Spring 2026

Music Deposits are required for all singers and can be refunded if you decide to leave the chorus and all music is returned in good order.





Required for all singing members for spring term, in addition to the yearly membership fee.



If the term fee creates a barrier for you, please fill out our Fee Waiver Application here:

https://forms.gle/ipRVok5tLbwQQhT16

We do not want the fee to prevent you from singing with us!