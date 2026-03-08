REMAX CMN Committee Golf Tournament

A Day Packed with Value: Your registration includes everything you need for an incredible day:

Delicious Lunch to fuel your round

18 Holes of Golf (with cart) on a premier course

Scrumptious Dinner after your round

Amazing Prizes for winners and lucky participants

Incredible Silent Auction Items you won't want to miss

Great Socializing Opportunities to connect with fellow golfers and supporters

Support a Cause That Matters: Every dollar raised stays local, supporting the Children's Miracle Network and helping sick and injured kids in our community. Your fun on the fairways makes a real difference!



