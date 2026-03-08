REMAX CMN Committee

Hosted by

REMAX CMN Committee

About this event

REMAX CMN Committee Golf Tournament

240086 Lott Creek Dr

Calgary, AB T3Z 3V5, Canada

Golfer Registration
$225
Available until May 3

A Day Packed with Value: Your registration includes everything you need for an incredible day:

  • Delicious Lunch to fuel your round
  • 18 Holes of Golf (with cart) on a premier course
  • Scrumptious Dinner after your round
  • Amazing Prizes for winners and lucky participants
  • Incredible Silent Auction Items you won't want to miss
  • Great Socializing Opportunities to connect with fellow golfers and supporters

Support a Cause That Matters: Every dollar raised stays local, supporting the Children's Miracle Network and helping sick and injured kids in our community. Your fun on the fairways makes a real difference!


Golfer Registration After May 3
$250

A Day Packed with Value: Your registration includes everything you need for an incredible day:

  • Delicious Lunch to fuel your round
  • 18 Holes of Golf (with cart) on a premier course
  • Scrumptious Dinner after your round
  • Amazing Prizes for winners and lucky participants
  • Incredible Silent Auction Items you won't want to miss
  • Great Socializing Opportunities to connect with fellow golfers and supportersSupport a Cause That Matters: Every dollar raised stays local, supporting the Children's Miracle Network and helping sick and injured kids in our community. Your fun on the fairways makes a real difference!


Hole Sponsor $10,000 Par 3
$1,500
  • Hole in One Sponsorship - Par 3 Holes: $1,500
  • Covers the hole-in-one insurance for a $10,000 prize.
  • Includes your company signage at the designated hole.
  • Includes 1 ticket to the post-tournament banquet.
  • Your Logo on the Main Sponsor Board
Hole Sponsor Par 4 and Par 5
$1,000
  • Hole Sponsorship: $1,000
  • Your company signage at a specific hole.
  • Opportunity to promote your business to all golfers.
  • Includes 1 ticket to the post-tournament banquet.
  • Your Logo on the Main Sponsor Board
Putting Green Contest Sponsor
$1,000
  • Putting Green Sponsor: $1,000
  • Your company signage at a specific putting green.
  • Opportunity to promote your business to all golfers.
  • Includes 1 ticket to the post-tournament banquet.
  • Your Logo on the Main Sponsor Board
  • We will have some volunteers at the putting green to run the contest so you can socialize with the golfers. Putting Contest will take place during the registration period as golfers arrive and eat we will be directing everyone to the putting green to participate in the contest.
Swag Bag Sponsor
$500
  • Swag Bag Sponsor: $500
  • Your name listed as a sponsor on a card inside each swag bag.
  • Opportunity to provide promotional items or information to be included in every bag.
Dinner Only
$100

Not into golf or unable to play. Show up for the amazing dinner and bid on some amazing silent auction items.

Dinner will start right around 6PM

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!