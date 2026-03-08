REMAX CMN Committee Golf Tournament

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About this event
A Day Packed with Value: Your registration includes everything you need for an incredible day:
Support a Cause That Matters: Every dollar raised stays local, supporting the Children's Miracle Network and helping sick and injured kids in our community. Your fun on the fairways makes a real difference!
A Day Packed with Value: Your registration includes everything you need for an incredible day:
Not into golf or unable to play. Show up for the amazing dinner and bid on some amazing silent auction items.
Dinner will start right around 6PM
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!