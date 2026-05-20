REMAX CMN Committee's Silent Auction, May 27, 2026

Activate 2026 will be held in Victoria Conference Center, BC this year from September 22-24. Prize includes registration & admission for one.





If you are planning on going, you might as well buy it now and all the money for your registration goes to the Alberta Children's Hospital Foundation.





Every bid helps support Alberta Children’s Hospital through Children’s Miracle Network, helping local kids and families when they need it most.





Graciously donated by Re/Max Canada

Retail value: $600.00

Thank you for your support!