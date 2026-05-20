REMAX CMN Committee's Silent Auction, May 27, 2026

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Starting bid
Activate 2026 will be held in Victoria Conference Center, BC this year from September 22-24. Prize includes registration & admission for one.
If you are planning on going, you might as well buy it now and all the money for your registration goes to the Alberta Children's Hospital Foundation.
Every bid helps support Alberta Children’s Hospital through Children’s Miracle Network, helping local kids and families when they need it most.
Graciously donated by Re/Max Canada
Retail value: $600.00
Thank you for your support!
Starting bid
Bring the beauty of nature into your home with “Within Reach,” a stunning 24" x 36" Limited Edition Metal Print offered by Fenster Fine Art. Capturing the graceful curves of towering aspens bathed in warm sunlight, this striking piece combines natural elegance with exceptional detail and vibrant colour.
Printed on premium metal for a modern, gallery-quality finish, this artwork makes a breathtaking statement in any home, office, or cabin setting. A truly unique piece for art lovers and nature enthusiasts alike.
Every bid helps support Alberta Children’s Hospital through Children’s Miracle Network, helping local kids and families when they need it most.
Graciously donated by Fenster Fine Art
Retail value: $1,150.00
Thank you for your support!
Starting bid
Experience the excitement and adventure of ballooning with this incredible Sundance Balloons package, generously provided by Calgary and Area RE/MAX Realtors. This unique prize includes access to a variety of eye-catching balloon and event display options, including tethered balloons, inflatable tents, cold air balloons, and a weekday morning hot air balloon ride certificate.
Perfect for events, promotions, celebrations, or an unforgettable bucket-list experience, this package delivers fun, visibility, and memories that will last a lifetime. Due to the nature of ballooning, flights are weather dependent and should be booked in advance.
Every bid helps support Alberta Children’s Hospital through Children’s Miracle Network, helping local kids and families when they need it most.
Graciously donated by Calgary and Area RE/MAX Realtors
Retail value: $750.00
Thank you for your support!
Starting bid
Own a unique piece of hockey history with this 1996 Pinnacle Grant Fuhr hand-autographed trading card. Professionally PSA certified and authenticated, this collectible is graded EX-MT 6 with an Auto 6 signature grade.
A must-have for hockey fans, collectors, and Grant Fuhr admirers alike. This rare signed card has an insured value of $700 and would make an outstanding addition to any sports memorabilia collection.
Every bid helps support Alberta Children’s Hospital through Children’s Miracle Network, helping local kids and families when they need it most.
Graciously donated by David Lanciault, Insurance Broker, BIG, Billyard Insurance Group
Retail insured value: $700.00
Thank you for your support!
Starting bid
Enjoy the perfect mix of golf, relaxation, and outdoor adventure with this premium prize package featuring a navy YETI Roadie Cooler, built to keep drinks and snacks ice-cold wherever the weekend takes you.
Package includes:
Perfect for golf lovers, weekend getaways, camping trips, and summer adventures.
Starting bid
Take your shot at an unforgettable NHL experience with this exciting Calgary Flames ticket package for the 2026–2027 season. The winning bidder will receive two tickets to their choice of one of the featured games against the Utah Mammoth, Seattle Kraken, Anaheim Ducks, or Nashville Predators.
Perfect for hockey fans, date nights, client entertainment, or a memorable night out, this package brings live NHL action and Flames energy straight to the Saddledome.
Please note that official game dates for the upcoming season have not yet been released, and the winning bidder will have their choice of the eligible games once the schedule becomes available.
Every bid helps support Alberta Children’s Hospital through Children’s Miracle Network, helping local kids and families when they need it most.
Graciously donated by Mortgage Architects
Retail value: $250.00
Thank you for your support!
Starting bid
Keep your adventures cold and your heart warm. This rugged Chilly Moose 35L rotomolded cooler is built for the outdoors with heavy-duty construction, superior ice retention, all-terrain wheels, and a telescopic handle. Perfect for camping, fishing, tailgates, and weekend getaways.
Every bid helps support Alberta Children’s Hospital through Children’s Miracle Network, helping local kids and families when they need it most.
Graciously donated by Darryl & Sharron Terrio, Re/Max Complete Realty.
Retail value: $400.00
Thank you for your support!
Starting bid
Relax and unwind with this exceptional Dine & Stay Package from Carriage House Calgary. This premium experience includes a one-night stay in a comfortable Premium Room, a full hot breakfast buffet for up to two registered guests, and a $50 dining credit to enjoy at any of the hotel’s four Food & Beverage outlets.
Whether it is a weekend getaway, date night, or relaxing staycation, this package delivers comfort, great food, and warm hospitality in one of Calgary’s well-known destinations.
Every bid helps support Alberta Children’s Hospital through Children’s Miracle Network, helping local kids and families when they need it most.
Graciously donated by Carriage House Hotel & Conference Centre
Retail insured value: $350.00
Thank you for your support!
Starting bid
Add a stylish and versatile accent piece to your home with this beautifully upholstered Cub Chair. Featuring a modern patterned fabric and compact design, this high-quality chair is perfect for a child’s room, reading nook, play area, or even as a cozy lounge spot for a small pet.
Measuring 24" deep by 24" wide and 22" high, this chair combines comfort, durability, and contemporary style in one functional piece that fits beautifully into almost any space.
Every bid helps support Alberta Children’s Hospital through Children’s Miracle Network, helping local kids and families when they need it most.
Graciously donated by Dezin Corp.
Retail value: $250.00
Thank you for your support!
Starting bid
SpeedySigns2Go and SpeedyJunk2Go are helping make a difference for local kids and families through Children’s Miracle Network and Alberta Children’s Hospital.
Bid on this great gift vouchers and enjoy valuable local services while supporting an incredible cause.
Every bid helps support Alberta Children’s Hospital through Children’s Miracle Network, helping local kids and families when they need it most.
Graciously donated by SpeedySigns2Go
Retail value: $400.00
Thank you for your support!
Starting bid
Give your business maximum visibility with this generous package from SpeedySigns2Go. The winner will receive 5 free professional sign installations. Perfect for real estate signage, business promotions, events, or marketing campaigns.
Known for fast, reliable service and professional installation, SpeedySigns2Go helps businesses and professionals stand out with clean, high-quality sign placement and removal services throughout the area. A practical and valuable package for any business owner, realtor, or advertiser.
Every bid helps support Alberta Children’s Hospital through Children’s Miracle Network, helping local kids and families when they need it most.
Graciously donated by SpeedySigns2Go
Retail insured value: $262.50
Thank you for your support!
Starting bid
Treat yourself or someone special to this beautifully arranged gourmet gift basket filled with premium snacks, sweets, specialty foods, and Italian-inspired goodies. Perfect for entertaining, holidays, client gifts, or a relaxing night in.
Also included for the winning bidder are 2 professional home checks valued at $60. A thoughtful and practical package with something for everyone to enjoy.
Every bid helps support Alberta Children’s Hospital through Children’s Miracle Network, helping local kids and families when they need it most.
Graciously donated by Lynda, Launa & Pam with Great Attenders
Retail insured value: $275.00
Thank you for your support!
Starting bid
Take your golf game to the next level with this great package from 365 Golf Trinity Hills. This auction item includes a professional game review and two 30-minute lessons designed to help golfers of all skill levels improve their swing, consistency, and confidence on the course.
Whether you are new to golf or looking to sharpen your game, this experience offers personalized coaching and expert feedback in a state-of-the-art golf environment. A fantastic opportunity for any golf enthusiast.
Every bid helps support Alberta Children’s Hospital through Children’s Miracle Network, helping local kids and families when they need it most.
Graciously donated by Shauna Yawney & Jack Clarke, Re/Max Mountain View
Retail insured value: $300.00
Thank you for your support!
Starting bid
Make memories that will last for years with this beautiful John Deere bicycle. Featuring a charming robin’s egg blue frame decorated with butterflies and flowers, this bike combines fun style with quality construction designed to grow with your child.
With an adjustable seat and removable training wheels, it is the perfect beginner bike for building confidence, independence, and outdoor adventure. A wonderful gift for any young rider.
Every bid helps support Alberta Children’s Hospital through Children’s Miracle Network, helping local kids and families when they need it most.
Graciously donated by Alberta Children's Hospital
Retail insured value: $257.00
Thank you for your support!
Starting bid
Add timeless elegance to your jewelry collection with this beautiful Hillberg & Berk silver necklace featuring a sparkling Swarovski crystal ball pendant. Delicate, sophisticated, and versatile, this stunning piece adds the perfect touch of shimmer to both everyday wear and special occasions.
Whether given as a thoughtful gift or enjoyed as a personal keepsake, this necklace is a stylish statement piece crafted with the signature quality and elegance Hillberg & Berk is known for.
Every bid helps support Alberta Children’s Hospital through Children’s Miracle Network, helping local kids and families when they need it most.
Graciously donated by Alberta Childrens Hospital Foundation
Retail value: $175.00
Thank you for your support!
Starting bid
This elegant gift certificate package includes a 2-hour design consultation or furniture placement session, offering personalized guidance to help create a space that feels polished, functional, and beautifully curated.
Whether refreshing a single room or refining an entire home aesthetic, this professional design service brings thoughtful styling, expert perspective, and elevated detail to every project. A perfect gift for homeowners, new buyers, or anyone looking to enhance their living space.
Every bid helps support Alberta Children’s Hospital through Children’s Miracle Network, helping local kids and families when they need it most.
Graciously donated by Styled and Sourced by Rylia
Retail value: $500.00
Thank you for your support!
Starting bid
This beautiful landscape print by Canadian artist Stephanie Gauvin captures the breathtaking beauty of the mountains, water, and evening light in a bold and vibrant contemporary style. Known for her expressive use of colour and striking compositions, Gauvin’s work brings warmth, energy, and tranquility to any space.
A Signature Member of the Federation of Canadian Artists and a professional artist since 2003, Stephanie Gauvin has also been commissioned by the Royal Canadian Mint for a series of collectible silver coins. This stunning print is a wonderful opportunity for collectors, art lovers, or anyone looking to add a captivating Canadian landscape piece to their home or office décor.
Every bid helps support Alberta Children’s Hospital through Children’s Miracle Network, helping local kids and families when they need it most.
Retail value: $125.00
Thank you for your support!
Starting bid
Celebrate the beauty and power of nature with this vibrant landscape print by acclaimed Canadian artist Stephanie Gauvin. Bursting with rich colour, movement, and light, this striking forest scene showcases Gauvin’s signature expressive style and her remarkable ability to bring the outdoors to life on canvas.
A Signature Member of the Federation of Canadian Artists and professional artist since 2003, Stephanie Gauvin’s work is widely recognized for its bold compositions and emotional connection to nature. She was also commissioned by the Royal Canadian Mint to create a series of collectible fine silver coins. This captivating print would make a stunning addition to any home, office, or art collection.
Every bid helps support Alberta Children’s Hospital through Children’s Miracle Network, helping local kids and families when they need it most.
Retail value: $125.00
Thank you for your support!
Starting bid
LEGO Technic McLaren Formula E Race Car (42169) delivers high-speed fun for young racing fans. Kids can build the sleek McLaren Formula E car, then launch it into action with the exciting dual pull-back motors. Featuring working steering and authentic race-inspired details, this set is perfect for kids who love motorsports, engineering, and hands-on building challenges.
Every bid helps support Alberta Children’s Hospital through Children’s Miracle Network, helping local kids and families when they need it most.
Graciously donated by the Alberta Children's Hospital
Retail value: $64.99
Thank you for your support!
Starting bid
Elevate your next real estate listing with this premium social media marketing package. Designed to help properties stand out in today’s competitive market, this professionally crafted package includes a 1-minute listing video, a 30-second “Coming Soon” reel, 6 drone photos, and optional drone video footage, all beautifully edited and ready for social media.
Perfect for realtors looking to create maximum impact online, this package combines cinematic visuals, professional branding, and strategic marketing to help listings capture attention and generate results.
Every bid helps support Alberta Children’s Hospital through Children’s Miracle Network, helping local kids and families when they need it most.
Graciously donated by Reilly Mason Social
Retail value: $450.00
Thank you for your support!
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