REMS Wine Fair Silent Auction

Canning Basket with accessories, supplies and pot. County of GP and Value $100.
Command start with remote upgrade. $350 value. Donated by ECHO AVU.
Dash Camera. Value $150 and was donated from ECHO AVU.
Canning assortment of pickles and jams. Wooden Nickel Ranch. Value $100.
Massage gift card $100, bio freeze, with therapy pillow heated pad. GP Therapeutic Massage value $200
Ultrasonic Diffuser with Sweet Dreams blend, Sage donated value $100
Great Clips basket $25.00 gift card plus styling products. Value $50.00.
GP Tourism Centre with hooded sweater, $20.00 gift card, cards, etc. Value $150.
GP Live Theatre 6 Pack of Tickets for 2025-2026 Season. Value $252.00.
Prairie Mall Dental Clinic Zoom Whitening. Value $700.
Blackmans Butcher Shop gift card $50 value $50. AND London Drugs, gift card $50 value $50.00.
Total Value $100
Petals and Posies Flower Co. $25.00 gift card value $25.00.
The Canadian Brewhouse, Pasta Party for twenty people value $350.00.
Open Road Adventures, $100 gift card, bottle of Kakwa Rum, bottle of Latitude 55 Manhattan, candle. Value $250.00
City of GP, Eastlink Centre 2 family drop in passes and two mugs. Value $100.00
Cutbank Carvings, value $200
3D Printer Ender-3 V3 KE donated by Extreme RC Hobby value $500
Bullets and Broadheads, American Black Carnage Sling Bow, with fixed 5 pin sight, includes adjustment and one training session. Value $2000.00.
Stanley 203 piece tool set, value $405
Grazing Boards by Andrea, gift card value $85.00
Lube City gift cards value $200
Red Rock gift cards. Value $200
Koolios Ice Cream gift card value $20
Ace of War laser tag, value $40
2 Tickets to Stars on Ice at Bonnetts Energy Centre for Dec 16, value $115
Fresh PediSpa, gift card, lotion, hand and nail cream value $130
Earls gift cards Value $200
Indoor Bike Rack 6 bikes value $185
Lippert Picnic Popup Sun Shelter Hideout value $140
The ultimate way to give your car back it’s showroom glory, this is our most comprehensive autospa package, offering our fifteen step cleaning and restoration process Value $400
Standard Auto Glass Gift Certificate Value $500
Tire Pro Gift Card. Value $250
Blackstone's 28" Griddle Omnivore Limited-Edition Bundle. This limited-edition design features our highly efficient Omnivore griddle plate, two independently controlled burners, and the accessory rail system. The bundle is complete with a durable soft cover. Made of 600 D polyester, this cover will protect your griddle from the elements and keep it ready for your next cook. This kit has everything you’ll need to wow friends and family with all of their favourite dishes!
Earthenware angels with quotes. Roma Downey Collection. 15.5 inches tall Value $100
Latitude product box including Broken Oak Brulee Bliss, Latitude 55 Rum Old Fashioned and Broken Oak Blueberry Maple Bliss. Value $140
Grains Turtle Cake, pick up Monday September 29th. value $75.00
Pats Auto Supply stool and sign. Value $120
Day at the Dunes - 2026 season for 4 participants with carts. Value $425.00
84505R 12vDC, 53RPM Bluetooth/Wi-Fi Enabled Ceiling Mounted Belt Drive Electric Operator
c/w-893LM 3 Button Remote Transmitter
-882LMW Multi-Function Control Panel
-Integrated Dual LED Lighting (1,500 Lumens)
-Built-In Wide-Angle Camera 130° with 2-Way Communication
-Photocell Eyes
Value $900
1 bottle of white wine, one bottle of Red wine, 2 wine glasses, 2 $25 gift cards, blanket & chocolate. Value $150
Mr. Mikes Gift Basket Frisbee, Teddy Bear, 2 mugs with $150. gift cards. Value $200
Mr. Mikes Gift card. Value $100
Fresh Box of Artisan handcrafted Chocolates from Shade Tree value $60
Padrinos Dinner for 8 value $750
Columbia Men’s Medium Jacket from Ernie’s value $220
