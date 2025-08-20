REMS Wine Fair Silent Auction

Regional Emergency Medical Services Foundation

1. County of GP Gift basket item
$10

Canning Basket with accessories, supplies and pot. County of GP and Value $100.

2. Command Start item
$10

Command start with remote upgrade. $350 value. Donated by ECHO AVU.

3. Dash Camera item
$10

Dash Camera. Value $150 and was donated from ECHO AVU.

4. Assorted Canning Items item
$10

Canning assortment of pickles and jams. Wooden Nickel Ranch. Value $100.

5. GP Therapeutic Massage Package item
$10

Massage gift card $100, bio freeze, with therapy pillow heated pad. GP Therapeutic Massage value $200

6. Saje Package item
$10

Ultrasonic Diffuser with Sweet Dreams blend, Sage donated value $100

7. Great Clips Basket item
$10

Great Clips basket $25.00 gift card plus styling products. Value $50.00.

8. GPRTA Basket item
$10

GP Tourism Centre with hooded sweater, $20.00 gift card, cards, etc. Value $150.

9. GP Live Theatre item
$10

GP Live Theatre 6 Pack of Tickets for 2025-2026 Season. Value $252.00.

10. Prairie Mall Dental Teeth Whitening item
$10

Prairie Mall Dental Clinic Zoom Whitening. Value $700.

11. Blackmans Butcher Shop GC item
11. Blackmans Butcher Shop GC
$10

Blackmans Butcher Shop gift card $50 value $50. AND London Drugs, gift card $50 value $50.00.

Total Value $100

12. Petals and Posies Flower Co. GC item
$5

Petals and Posies Flower Co. $25.00 gift card value $25.00.

13. Canadian Brewhouse Pasta Party item
$10

The Canadian Brewhouse, Pasta Party for twenty people value $350.00.

15. Open Road Adventures Gift Basket item
$10

Open Road Adventures, $100 gift card, bottle of Kakwa Rum, bottle of Latitude 55 Manhattan, candle. Value $250.00

16. City of GP Gift Certificate item
$10

City of GP, Eastlink Centre 2 family drop in passes and two mugs. Value $100.00

17. Cutbank Carvings10 item
$10

Cutbank Carvings, value $200

18. 3D Printer item
$10

3D Printer Ender-3 V3 KE donated by Extreme RC Hobby value $500

19. Sling Bow and training session item
$10

Bullets and Broadheads, American Black Carnage Sling Bow, with fixed 5 pin sight, includes adjustment and one training session. Value $2000.00.

20. Stanley Tool Kit item
$10

Stanley 203 piece tool set, value $405

21. Grazing Boards by Andrea #1 item
$10

Grazing Boards by Andrea, gift card value $85.00

22. Grazing Boards by Andrea #2 item
$10

Grazing Boards by Andrea, gift card value $85.00

23. Lube City item
$10

Lube City gift cards value $200

24. Red Rock Gift Cards item
$10

Red Rock gift cards. Value $200

25. Koolios gift card item
$5

Koolios Ice Cream gift card value $20

26. Ace of War laser tag item
$10

Ace of War laser tag, value $40

27. Stars on Ice item
27. Stars on Ice
$10

2 Tickets to Stars on Ice at Bonnetts Energy Centre for Dec 16, value $115

28. Fresh PediSpa Basket item
$10

Fresh PediSpa, gift card, lotion, hand and nail cream value $130

29. Earls gift cards item
$10

Earls gift cards Value $200

30. Princess Auto Bike Rack #1 item
30. Princess Auto Bike Rack #1
$10

Indoor Bike Rack 6 bikes value $185

31. Princess Auto Bike Rack #2 item
31. Princess Auto Bike Rack #2
$10

Indoor Bike Rack 6 bikes value $185

32. Princess Auto Bike Rack #3 item
32. Princess Auto Bike Rack #3
$10

Indoor Bike Rack 6 bikes value $185

33. Lippert Pop Up Shelter #1 item
$10

Lippert Picnic Popup Sun Shelter Hideout value $140

34. Lippert Pop Up Shelter #2 item
$10

Lippert Picnic Popup Sun Shelter Hideout value $140

35. Hanson Gold Cleaning Package item
$10

The ultimate way to give your car back it’s showroom glory, this is our most comprehensive autospa package, offering our fifteen step cleaning and restoration process Value $400

36. Standard Auto Glass item
$10

Standard Auto Glass Gift Certificate Value $500

37. Tire Pro Gift Card item
$10

Tire Pro Gift Card. Value $250

38. Blackstone and accessories item
38. Blackstone and accessories
$10

Blackstone's 28" Griddle Omnivore Limited-Edition Bundle. This limited-edition design features our highly efficient Omnivore griddle plate, two independently controlled burners, and the accessory rail system. The bundle is complete with a durable soft cover. Made of 600 D polyester, this cover will protect your griddle from the elements and keep it ready for your next cook. This kit has everything you’ll need to wow friends and family with all of their favourite dishes!

  • Features the new Omnivore griddle plate
  • Offers the most even heat distribution with 25% faster temperature recovery and 25% faster griddle plate warm up to 400 degrees
  • 24,000 BTUs
  • Rear grease management system
  • 2 independently controlled burners
  • Soft cover made of 600 D polyester with reinforced stitching and adjustable straps
  • Dual side shelves with rail system
  • Includes 2 limited edition Titanium nitride (TiN) coated stainless steel spatulas
  • Value over $569.99
39 Earthenware Angels item
39 Earthenware Angels
$10

Earthenware angels with quotes. Roma Downey Collection. 15.5 inches tall Value $100

40. Latitude Products item
$10

Latitude product box including Broken Oak Brulee Bliss, Latitude 55 Rum Old Fashioned and Broken Oak Blueberry Maple Bliss. Value $140

41. Grains Bakery Turtle Cake item
$10

Grains Turtle Cake, pick up Monday September 29th. value $75.00

42. Pats Auto Supply stool. item
42. Pats Auto Supply stool.
$10

Pats Auto Supply stool and sign. Value $120

43. Day at the Dunes item
$10

Day at the Dunes - 2026 season for 4 participants with carts. Value $425.00

44. Northern Door Garage Door Opener item
44. Northern Door Garage Door Opener
$10

84505R 12vDC, 53RPM Bluetooth/Wi-Fi Enabled Ceiling Mounted Belt Drive Electric Operator

c/w-893LM 3 Button Remote Transmitter 

-882LMW Multi-Function Control Panel 

-Integrated Dual LED Lighting (1,500 Lumens) 

-Built-In Wide-Angle Camera 130° with 2-Way Communication 

-Photocell Eyes


Value $900

45. Jackpot Gift Basket item
$10

1 bottle of white wine, one bottle of Red wine, 2 wine glasses, 2 $25 gift cards, blanket & chocolate. Value $150

46. Mr. Mikes Gift Basket item
$10

Mr. Mikes Gift Basket Frisbee, Teddy Bear, 2 mugs with $150. gift cards. Value $200

47. Mr. Mikes Gift Cards item
$10

Mr. Mikes Gift card. Value $100

48. Shade Tree Chocolates item
$10

Fresh Box of Artisan handcrafted Chocolates from Shade Tree value $60

49. Padrinos Dinner for 8 item
49. Padrinos Dinner for 8
$10

Padrinos Dinner for 8 value $750

50. Ernies Jacket mens item
$10

Columbia Men’s Medium Jacket from Ernie’s value $220

