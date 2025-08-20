REMS Wine Fair Silent Auction

Blackstone's 28" Griddle Omnivore Limited-Edition Bundle. This limited-edition design features our highly efficient Omnivore griddle plate, two independently controlled burners, and the accessory rail system. The bundle is complete with a durable soft cover. Made of 600 D polyester, this cover will protect your griddle from the elements and keep it ready for your next cook. This kit has everything you’ll need to wow friends and family with all of their favourite dishes!

Features the new Omnivore griddle plate

Offers the most even heat distribution with 25% faster temperature recovery and 25% faster griddle plate warm up to 400 degrees

24,000 BTUs

Rear grease management system

2 independently controlled burners

Soft cover made of 600 D polyester with reinforced stitching and adjustable straps

Dual side shelves with rail system

Includes 2 limited edition Titanium nitride (TiN) coated stainless steel spatulas

Value over $569.99