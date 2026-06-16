Renaissance Gala

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About this event
This ticket is for the concert only at 7:00pm (non-member price).
This ticket is for the concert at 7:00pm (UNFQ member price).
This ticket is for VIP seats to the concert & the cocktail dînatoire following the performance.
7:00pm: Concert
8:30pm: Cocktail dînatoire
This ticket is for VIP seats to the concert & the cocktail dînatoire following the performance.
7:00pm: Concert
8:30pm: Cocktail dînatoire
$
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