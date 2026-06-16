A group of people gather in front of a brick building with a large circular window, under a sky with the words "Ренесанс - Renaissance" at the top.
Federation Nationale Ukrainienne du Quebec

Hosted by

Federation Nationale Ukrainienne du Quebec

About this event

Renaissance Gala

405 Av. Fairmount O

Montréal, QC H2V 4B4, Canada

Concert Admission (Non-members)
$79

This ticket is for the concert only at 7:00pm (non-member price).

Concert Admission (UNFQ members)
$59

This ticket is for the concert at 7:00pm (UNFQ member price).

Concert & Cocktail Dinatoire - VIP ticket (non-members)
$249

This ticket is for VIP seats to the concert & the cocktail dînatoire following the performance.

7:00pm: Concert

8:30pm: Cocktail dînatoire

Concert & Cocktail Dinatoire - VIP ticket (UNFQ members)
$199

This ticket is for VIP seats to the concert & the cocktail dînatoire following the performance.

7:00pm: Concert

8:30pm: Cocktail dînatoire

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