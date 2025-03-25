Annual Meeting of the Foundation of Greater Montreal 2025
1 Pl. Ville-Marie Bureau 2500 (25e étage)
Montréal, H3B 1R1
Member of the FGM
free
You are a member of the Board of Directors, a former board member, and/or an honorary member of the FGM.
You are a member of the Board of Directors, a former board member, and/or an honorary member of the FGM.
Member of an FGM committee
free
You are not part of the Board of Directors BUT you are part of an FGM committee: governance and human resources committee, community engagement committee, investment committee, audit committee, philanthropic development committee, impact investment subcommittee.
You are not part of the Board of Directors BUT you are part of an FGM committee: governance and human resources committee, community engagement committee, investment committee, audit committee, philanthropic development committee, impact investment subcommittee.
Creator of funds
free
Employee of the FGM
free
Other
free
Thank you for specifying your connection with the FGM on the next page.
Thank you for specifying your connection with the FGM on the next page.