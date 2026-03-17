Accès Microcrédit Gaspésie-Îles-de-la-Madeleine
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Accès Microcrédit Gaspésie-Îles-de-la-Madeleine

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Accès Microcrédit Gaspésie-Îles-de-la-Madeleine

About this event

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Regional Meeting of Partners in Economic Development – 2nd Edition

2 Bd Perron E

Caplan, QC G0C 1H0, Canada

Wednesday, May 13, 2026 - Regional Meeting
$65

In addition to fostering networking opportunities, this day will aim to mobilize economic development stakeholders around a clear objective: coordinate our efforts to develop a shared vision of entrepreneurship and define concrete solutions to support the next generation.


*Registration includes a lunch box.


 

🎯 SCHEDULE OF THE DAY

  • Networking among partners;
  • Regional economic overview
  • Panel discussion
  • Presentation of the ecosystem map for entrepreneurship through acquisition in Gaspésie–Magdalen Islands
  • Collaborative workshop
Tuesday, May 12, 2026 - Networking Happy Hour
Free

The evening before the main day, a friendly networking happy hour will bring together economic development partners in a warm and informal atmosphere.


*Registration includes a drink and appetizers.

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