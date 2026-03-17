Regional Meeting of Partners in Economic Development – 2nd Edition

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
About this event
In addition to fostering networking opportunities, this day will aim to mobilize economic development stakeholders around a clear objective: coordinate our efforts to develop a shared vision of entrepreneurship and define concrete solutions to support the next generation.
*Registration includes a lunch box.
🎯 SCHEDULE OF THE DAY
The evening before the main day, a friendly networking happy hour will bring together economic development partners in a warm and informal atmosphere.
*Registration includes a drink and appetizers.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!