Société historique métisse du Manitoba inc. / Métis Historical society of Manitoba Inc.
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Rendez-Vous Rivyayr Seine 2025
Seine River Greenway
Winnipeg, MB, Canada
Rendez-Vous Rivyayr Seine Paddler (Ages 12 and Under)
Free
All children 12 years of age and under are welcome to participate for free. Hot dogs and beverages are available as an add on and it is not included in the guardian's ticket price. All participants under 18 must be accompanied by a parent/guardian. Waivers for participants under 18 will be provided on site for parents/guardians to sign, attest and adhere to.
All children 12 years of age and under are welcome to participate for free. Hot dogs and beverages are available as an add on and it is not included in the guardian's ticket price. All participants under 18 must be accompanied by a parent/guardian. Waivers for participants under 18 will be provided on site for parents/guardians to sign, attest and adhere to.
Rendez-Vous Rivyayr Seine Paddler (Age 13 - 17)
$30
Your registration fee includes event participation, a hot dog (veggie option available), a non-alcoholic drink at the Rendez-Vous site, and Winnipeg Transit shuttle service to launch locations.
Note: All participants under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Waivers for participants under 18 will be available on-site for parents/guardians to sign, attest and adhere to.
Your registration fee includes event participation, a hot dog (veggie option available), a non-alcoholic drink at the Rendez-Vous site, and Winnipeg Transit shuttle service to launch locations.
Note: All participants under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Waivers for participants under 18 will be available on-site for parents/guardians to sign, attest and adhere to.
Rendez-Vous Rivyayr Seine Paddler (Age 18+)
$40
Your registration fee includes event participation, a hot dog (veggie option available), a non-alcoholic drink at the Rendez-Vous site, and Winnipeg Transit shuttle service to launch locations. ONE raffle ticket is included in your ticket price (up to 5 additional raffle tickets may be purchased).
Note: Waivers for participants will be provided on site to sign, attest and adhere to.
Your registration fee includes event participation, a hot dog (veggie option available), a non-alcoholic drink at the Rendez-Vous site, and Winnipeg Transit shuttle service to launch locations. ONE raffle ticket is included in your ticket price (up to 5 additional raffle tickets may be purchased).
Note: Waivers for participants will be provided on site to sign, attest and adhere to.
Rendez-Vous Rivyayr Seine Paddler (Volunteer/Sponsor ONLY)
$40
Your registration fee includes event participation, a hot dog (veggie option available), a non-alcoholic drink at the Rendez-Vous site, and Winnipeg Transit shuttle service to launch locations.
Note: Waivers for participants will be provided on site to sign, attest and adhere to.
Your registration fee includes event participation, a hot dog (veggie option available), a non-alcoholic drink at the Rendez-Vous site, and Winnipeg Transit shuttle service to launch locations.
Note: Waivers for participants will be provided on site to sign, attest and adhere to.
ADD ON: Raffle Ticket
$10
This is for the purchase of ONE raffle ticket only. Each paddling participant 18+ receives one free raffle ticket. You may purchase up to FIVE additional tickets - maximum SIX total per person. Limit of 5 tickets per non-registrant!
ONLY 500 RAFFLE TICKETS AVAILABLE FOR TRIPPER S CANOE, PADDLES, AND PADDLE MANITOBA MEMBERSHIP FOR TWO (VALUE $3200) MUST BE A MANITOBA RESIDENT TO WIN.
Raffle Licence Number: LGCA 8971-RF-47686
This is for the purchase of ONE raffle ticket only. Each paddling participant 18+ receives one free raffle ticket. You may purchase up to FIVE additional tickets - maximum SIX total per person. Limit of 5 tickets per non-registrant!
ONLY 500 RAFFLE TICKETS AVAILABLE FOR TRIPPER S CANOE, PADDLES, AND PADDLE MANITOBA MEMBERSHIP FOR TWO (VALUE $3200) MUST BE A MANITOBA RESIDENT TO WIN.
Raffle Licence Number: LGCA 8971-RF-47686
ADD ON: Hot Dog, Chips & Drink
$10
This is good for a hot dog (regular or veggie), chips and a non-alcoholic drink at the Rendez-Vous site.
This is good for a hot dog (regular or veggie), chips and a non-alcoholic drink at the Rendez-Vous site.
ADD ON: Tip the Volunteer Run Boat Check!
$5
The Boat Check is generously facilitated by member of Paddle Manitoba, an organization dedicated to promoting safe recreational and wilderness paddling in Manitoba.
The Boat Check is generously facilitated by member of Paddle Manitoba, an organization dedicated to promoting safe recreational and wilderness paddling in Manitoba.
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