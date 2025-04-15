Rendez-Vous Rivyayr Seine 2025

All children 12 years of age and under are welcome to participate for free. Hot dogs and beverages are available as an add on and it is not included in the guardian's ticket price. All participants under 18 must be accompanied by a parent/guardian. Waivers for participants under 18 will be provided on site for parents/guardians to sign, attest and adhere to.

All children 12 years of age and under are welcome to participate for free. Hot dogs and beverages are available as an add on and it is not included in the guardian's ticket price. All participants under 18 must be accompanied by a parent/guardian. Waivers for participants under 18 will be provided on site for parents/guardians to sign, attest and adhere to.

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