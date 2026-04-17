Rendez-Vous Rivyayr Seine 2026

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About this event
Winnipeg, MB, Canada
All children 12 years of age and under are welcome to paddle for free. Food and beverage tickets are available as an add on and it is not included in the guardian's ticket price. All participants under 18 must be accompanied by a parent/guardian. Waivers for participants under 18 will be provided on site for parents/guardians to sign, attest and adhere to.
Your registration fee includes: event participation, a bannock dog (vegetarian option available), chips, a non-alcoholic drink, and a cookie provided by Tall Grass Prairie sur la Seine at the Rendez-Vous site, and Winnipeg Transit shuttle service to launch locations.
Note: All participants under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Waivers for participants under 18 will be available on-site for parents/guardians to sign, attest and adhere to.
Your registration fee includes: event participation, a bannock dog (vegetarian option available), chips, a non-alcoholic drink, and a cookie from Tall Grass Prairie sur la Seine at the Rendez-Vous site, and Winnipeg Transit shuttle service to launch locations.
Note: Waivers for participants will be provided on site to sign, attest and adhere to.
If you don't wish to paddle, but want to join the Rendez-Vous at Lagimodiere-Gaboury Park, select this ticket! This is good for entry to the Rendez-Vous party, and a bannock dog (vegetarian option available), chips, and a non-alcoholic drink
This is good for a bannock dog (vegetarian option available), chips, a non-alcoholic drink and a cookie from Tall Grass Prairie sur la Seine at the Rendez-Vous site.
Limit 1 canoe / registrant. If you select this option, you MUST select Pancoe Pond as your launch location. Your canoe will be waiting for you onsite on the day of the event, courtesy of Winnipeg Canoe and Kayak Rentals. They will also take care of returning the canoe when you are done.
NOTE: The canoe comes with 2 adult life jackets, and 2 paddles. Please bring additional life jackets if required. You will be emailed a Winnipeg Canoe & Kayak Rentals waiver to sign.
Limit 1 canoe / registrant. If you select this option, you MUST select Morier Park as your launch location. Your canoe will be waiting for you onsite on the day of the event, courtesy of Winnipeg Canoe and Kayak Rentals. They will also take care of returning the canoe when you are done.
NOTE: The canoe comes with 2 adult life jackets, and 2 paddles. Please bring additional life jackets if required. You will be emailed a Winnipeg Canoe & Kayak Rentals waiver to sign.
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