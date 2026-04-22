Renison University College - Founders' Day Auction

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
Starting bid
Value: $175
The Stratford Festival has graciously donated a voucher for two complimentary tickets to a performance during the 2026 season.
The voucher entitles the winner to choose from a variety of productions and eligible performances.
Starting bid
Enjoy a wonderful evening with your spouse, partner or friend in Niagara-on-the-lake with this bundle deal, including:
Starting bid
Value: $850
Donated by BALL Construction, enjoy a night out with friends and family in a private suite at the Sleeman Centre in Guelph for one Guelph Storm home game during the 2026/2027 season. The certificate includes:
Starting bid
Value: $240
Start your health journey with 3 personal training sessions with local coach Noah Duffee!
With over 10 years of experience in competitive combat sports, weightlifting, and strength and conditioning, Noah brings a deep understanding of human performance, movement, and long-term athletic development to every client he work with.
His clientele is diverse – ranging from beginners just starting their health journey, to intermediate lifters looking to deepen their knowledge, to advanced athletes striving to reach peak performance. Wherever you are on your path, Noah is here to help you thrive.
Starting bid
Value: $48
Beautiful art journals featuring original artwork by local artist Wendy Fletcher. Perfect for sketching, journaling or gifting.
Starting bid
Spruce up your UWaterloo swag with a brand new swag bag! Items include:
Starting bid
Value: $84
Enjoy a fun day with the family with four tickets to any exhibition or event at THEMUSEUM!
Featuring five interactive levels, THEMUSEUM offers a whole lot of imagination, edutainment, and a fun outing for the entire family.
Starting bid
Spruce up your Renison swag with a basket with our newest merch!
Starting bid
Value: $125
Enjoy dinner for two at Brown's Socialhouse Waterloo! Your dinner voucher includes:
Starting bid
Value: $220
Gift basket by Wendy Fletcher, including:
Starting bid
Value: $48
Beautiful art journals featuring original artwork by local artist Wendy Fletcher. Perfect for sketching, journaling or gifting.
Starting bid
Treat yourself and five guests to a personalized, in‑home dining experience prepared by Renison’s talented Chef Tim — an evening of exceptional food, comfort, and connection.
Starting bid
Value: $213
Gift basket by Wendy Fletcher, including:
Starting bid
Value: $180
Cheer on the Hamilton Tiger-Cats during the 2026 season (excluding Home Opener and Labour Day) with this exciting package of two (2) tickets to a home game!
Starting bid
Value: $190
Gift basket by Wendy Fletcher, including:
Starting bid
Value: $160
Cheer on Forge FC during the 2026 season with this exciting package for four (4) tickets to a home game!
Starting bid
Value: $2000
Make a statement with this stunning, one-of-a-kind original by Wendy Fletcher. Down By the River is a large-scale (60” x 30”) acrylic and oil painting on gallery canvas.
Starting bid
Value: $215
Treat yourself or someone special to the ultimate moment of relaxation. This premium spa package from Hand & Stone features a Signature Classic Facial, designed for all skin types and perfect for refreshing your skincare routine. A Certified Esthetician will assess your skin and tailor the experience with targeted products and enhancements, leaving you feeling renewed, radiant, and completely relaxed.
To extend the experience at home, this package also includes a Hand & Stone stretch band with guided exercises, plus a luxurious Manhattan Beach dry oil spray from M. Greengrass.
Starting bid
Value: $125
Step into the world of professional ballet with this extraordinary piece of Canadian dance history.
Generously donated by the The National Ballet of Canada, these authentic pointe shoes were worn by Monika Haczkiewicz, a rising Second Soloist celebrated for performances in productions including The Nutcracker, Swan Lake, and Don Quixote. A unique collectible for ballet lovers, performing arts supporters, and collectors alike.
Starting bid
Value: $180-$240
Discover the stories behind the walls of downtown Kitchener or Cambridge with a private guided mural tour from Stroll Walking Tours!
Perfect for art lovers, local explorers and curious minds, this 75–90 minute experience for a group of 4–8 people offers a unique look at the vibrant murals, hidden gems and creative spirit shaping our communities.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!