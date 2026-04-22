Renison University College
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Renison University College - Founders' Day Auction

2 Tickets to Stratford Festival 2026 season item
2 Tickets to Stratford Festival 2026 season
$75

Starting bid

Value: $175


The Stratford Festival has graciously donated a voucher for two complimentary tickets to a performance during the 2026 season.


The voucher entitles the winner to choose from a variety of productions and eligible performances.

2 tickets to Dinner and a show: Shaw Festival + Treadwell's item
2 tickets to Dinner and a show: Shaw Festival + Treadwell's
$175

Starting bid

Enjoy a wonderful evening with your spouse, partner or friend in Niagara-on-the-lake with this bundle deal, including:

  • Dinner for two at Treadwell's Cuisine (valued at $300)
  • Two tickets to any Shaw Festival play during the 2026 season ($175–$300 depending on production and seating selection)
Private Suite at Guelph Storm game item
Private Suite at Guelph Storm game
$250

Starting bid

Value: $850


Donated by BALL Construction, enjoy a night out with friends and family in a private suite at the Sleeman Centre in Guelph for one Guelph Storm home game during the 2026/2027 season. The certificate includes:

  • Private use of the suite
  • 9 tickets
  • An in-suite menu (at the holder's expense)
3 Personal Training sessions with Noah Duffee item
3 Personal Training sessions with Noah Duffee
$80

Starting bid

Value: $240


Start your health journey with 3 personal training sessions with local coach Noah Duffee!


With over 10 years of experience in competitive combat sports, weightlifting, and strength and conditioning, Noah brings a deep understanding of human performance, movement, and long-term athletic development to every client he work with.


His clientele is diverse – ranging from beginners just starting their health journey, to intermediate lifters looking to deepen their knowledge, to advanced athletes striving to reach peak performance. Wherever you are on your path, Noah is here to help you thrive.

Set of 3 Wendy Fletcher journals item
Set of 3 Wendy Fletcher journals item
Set of 3 Wendy Fletcher journals item
Set of 3 Wendy Fletcher journals
$15

Starting bid

Value: $48


Beautiful art journals featuring original artwork by local artist Wendy Fletcher. Perfect for sketching, journaling or gifting.

University of Waterloo Swag Bag item
University of Waterloo Swag Bag
$30

Starting bid

Spruce up your UWaterloo swag with a brand new swag bag! Items include:

  • Tsista Kennedy Tote Bag - Indigenous Collection
  • Goose pin
  • UWaterloo plush goose
  • UWaterloo Relaxed Twill Hat
  • UWaterloo classic water bottle
Four tickets to THEMUSEUM item
Four tickets to THEMUSEUM
$25

Starting bid

Value: $84


Enjoy a fun day with the family with four tickets to any exhibition or event at THEMUSEUM!


Featuring five interactive levels, THEMUSEUM offers a whole lot of imagination, edutainment, and a fun outing for the entire family.

Renison Swag Bag item
Renison Swag Bag
$30

Starting bid

Spruce up your Renison swag with a basket with our newest merch!


  • Includes two bags of Morning Moose Coffee, courtesy of Lost Aviator Coffee
  • Renison coasters
  • Renison mug
Dinner for two at Brown's Social House item
Dinner for two at Brown's Social House
$40

Starting bid

Value: $125


Enjoy dinner for two at Brown's Socialhouse Waterloo! Your dinner voucher includes:

  • 1 appetizer to share
  • 1 main each
  • 1 dessert to share
  • 1 drink each
Wendy Fletcher Original: Basket 1- Living Colours of Renison item
Wendy Fletcher Original: Basket 1- Living Colours of Renison
$70

Starting bid

Value: $220


Gift basket by Wendy Fletcher, including:

  • Blanket
  • Large Lined Urban cotton canvas tote
  • Stainless Steel Water Bottle
  • Cotton Silk Toile Banana
  • Journal
Set of 3 Wendy Fletcher journals item
Set of 3 Wendy Fletcher journals item
Set of 3 Wendy Fletcher journals item
Set of 3 Wendy Fletcher journals
$15

Starting bid

Value: $48


Beautiful art journals featuring original artwork by local artist Wendy Fletcher. Perfect for sketching, journaling or gifting.

In-home personalized dining experience for 6 people item
In-home personalized dining experience for 6 people
$150

Starting bid

Treat yourself and five guests to a personalized, in‑home dining experience prepared by Renison’s talented Chef Tim — an evening of exceptional food, comfort, and connection.

Wendy Fletcher Original: Basket 2 - Grace in Orchid Petals item
Wendy Fletcher Original: Basket 2 - Grace in Orchid Petals
$70

Starting bid

Value: $213


Gift basket by Wendy Fletcher, including:

  • Vegan Leather Backpack
  • Cotton Canvas Makeup Case
  • Water Bottle
  • Cotton Silk Bandana
  • Journal
Hamilton Tiger Cats ticket voucher item
Hamilton Tiger Cats ticket voucher
$60

Starting bid

Value: $180


Cheer on the Hamilton Tiger-Cats during the 2026 season (excluding Home Opener and Labour Day) with this exciting package of two (2) tickets to a home game!

Wendy Fletcher Original: Basket 3 - If We Can See It item
Wendy Fletcher Original: Basket 3 - If We Can See It
$70

Starting bid

Value: $190


Gift basket by Wendy Fletcher, including:

  • Art print
  • Set of four coasters
  • Cotton Silk Toile Bandana
  • Vegan Leather Crossbody
  • Stainless Steel Water Bottle
Forge FC ticket voucher item
Forge FC ticket voucher
$50

Starting bid

Value: $160


Cheer on Forge FC during the 2026 season with this exciting package for four (4) tickets to a home game!

Wendy Fletcher Original Painting: Down By The River item
Wendy Fletcher Original Painting: Down By The River
$600

Starting bid

Value: $2000


Make a statement with this stunning, one-of-a-kind original by Wendy Fletcher. Down By the River is a large-scale (60” x 30”) acrylic and oil painting on gallery canvas.

Hand & Stone - Boardwalk item
Hand & Stone - Boardwalk
$65

Starting bid

Value: $215


Treat yourself or someone special to the ultimate moment of relaxation. This premium spa package from Hand & Stone features a Signature Classic Facial, designed for all skin types and perfect for refreshing your skincare routine. A Certified Esthetician will assess your skin and tailor the experience with targeted products and enhancements, leaving you feeling renewed, radiant, and completely relaxed.


To extend the experience at home, this package also includes a Hand & Stone stretch band with guided exercises, plus a luxurious Manhattan Beach dry oil spray from M. Greengrass.

National Ballet of Canada Pointe Shoes item
National Ballet of Canada Pointe Shoes
$40

Starting bid

Value: $125


Step into the world of professional ballet with this extraordinary piece of Canadian dance history.


Generously donated by the The National Ballet of Canada, these authentic pointe shoes were worn by Monika Haczkiewicz, a rising Second Soloist celebrated for performances in productions including The Nutcracker, Swan Lake, and Don Quixote. A unique collectible for ballet lovers, performing arts supporters, and collectors alike.

Guided mural tour in Kitchener or Cambridge item
Guided mural tour in Kitchener or Cambridge
$75

Starting bid

Value: $180-$240


Discover the stories behind the walls of downtown Kitchener or Cambridge with a private guided mural tour from Stroll Walking Tours!


Perfect for art lovers, local explorers and curious minds, this 75–90 minute experience for a group of 4–8 people offers a unique look at the vibrant murals, hidden gems and creative spirit shaping our communities.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!