Repas Santé NDM présenté par Basecamp et Everwild du mois de juin (options sans gluten et sans produits laitiers disponibles)

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Poulet à la King avec riz et concombres tranchés.
Chicken à la king with rice and sliced cucumbers.
Pois chiches à la King avec riz et concombres tranchés.
Chickpea à la king with rice and sliced cucumbers.
Quesadilla au fromage, oignons verts, bœuf, salsa et oranges.
Quesadilla with cheese, green onion, beef, salsa and orange slices,
Quesadilla au fromage, oignons verts, igname, maïs, salsa et
oranges.
Quesadilla with cheese, green onion, yams, corn, salsa and orange slices.
Cari jaune thaï au poulet (non épicé), riz et pommes.
Thai yellow chicken curry (not spicy), rice and apple slices.
Cari jaune thaï au tofu, riz et pommes.
Thai yellow tofu curry (not spicy), rice and apple slices.
Boulettes de bœuf avec sauce, frites au four et bâtonnets de carottes.
Beef meatballs with gravy, baked fries and carrot sticks.
Boulettes de patate douce et pois chiches, sauce végane, frites
au four et bâtonnets de carottes.
Sweet potato & chickpea balls, baked fries, vegan gravy, carrot sticks.
Côtes de porc BBQ, frites de patates douces au four et oranges.
BBQ pork riblets, baked yam fries, orange slices.
Bœuf coréen avec riz, brocoli rôti et concombres.
Korean beef & rice, with roasted broccoli and cucumber slices
Tofu coréen avec riz, brocoli rôti et concombres.
Korean tofu & rice with roasted broccoli and cucumber slices.
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