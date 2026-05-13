Societe des Parents de Notre-Dame des Monts Society

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Societe des Parents de Notre-Dame des Monts Society

About this shop

Repas Santé NDM présenté par Basecamp et Everwild du mois de juin (options sans gluten et sans produits laitiers disponibles)

3 juin, 2026
$7

Poulet à la King avec riz et concombres tranchés.

Chicken à la king with rice and sliced cucumbers.

0
3 juin 2026 (option végétarienne)
$7

Pois chiches à la King avec riz et concombres tranchés.

Chickpea à la king with rice and sliced cucumbers.

0
4 juin 2026
$7

Quesadilla au fromage, oignons verts, bœuf, salsa et oranges.

Quesadilla with cheese, green onion, beef, salsa and orange slices,


0
4 juin 2026 (option végétarienne)
$7

Quesadilla au fromage, oignons verts, igname, maïs, salsa et

oranges.

Quesadilla with cheese, green onion, yams, corn, salsa and orange slices.

0
10 juin 2026
$7

Cari jaune thaï au poulet (non épicé), riz et pommes.

Thai yellow chicken curry (not spicy), rice and apple slices.

0
10 juin 2026 (option végétarienne)
$7

Cari jaune thaï au tofu, riz et pommes.

Thai yellow tofu curry (not spicy), rice and apple slices.

0
11 juin 2026
$7

Boulettes de bœuf avec sauce, frites au four et bâtonnets de carottes.

Beef meatballs with gravy, baked fries and carrot sticks.

0
11 juin 2026 (option végétarienne)
$7

Boulettes de patate douce et pois chiches, sauce végane, frites

au four et bâtonnets de carottes.

Sweet potato & chickpea balls, baked fries, vegan gravy, carrot sticks.

0
17 juin 2026
$7

Côtes de porc BBQ, frites de patates douces au four et oranges.

BBQ pork riblets, baked yam fries, orange slices.

0
18 juin 2026
$7

Bœuf coréen avec riz, brocoli rôti et concombres.

Korean beef & rice, with roasted broccoli and cucumber slices

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18 juin 2026 (option végétarienne)
$7

Tofu coréen avec riz, brocoli rôti et concombres.

Korean tofu & rice with roasted broccoli and cucumber slices.

0
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