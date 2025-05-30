Fundraiser Run With Dogs + SuperNova Movie Screening! / Projection du film SuperNova!

Human registration only/Humain Inscription seulement
Free
This ticket grants you access to the run or walk, the veterinary clinic talk, and a viewing of the SuperNova movie! / Ce billet vous donne accès à la course ou marche, à la petite clinique par un vétérinaire ainsi qu’au visionnement du film SuperNova.
Dog registration only/Chien inscription seulement
Free
This ticket grants your dog access to the run or walk, the veterinary clinic, and a viewing of the SuperNova movie!
*Bringing your dog? Please make sure your pup will be comfortable in the environment. We want everyone—two-legged and four-legged—to have a great time! 🐾 Ce billet donne votre chien accès à la course ou marche, à la petite clinique par un vétérinaire ainsi qu’au visionnement du film SuperNova.
• S’il vous plait, il est important de vous assurer que votre chien est confortable dans un environnement avec d’autres chiens et humains. Nous voulons simplement s’assurer que tout le monde passe un bon temps, autant vous que votre chien.
Ciele Dog Bandana/Foulard Signé Ciele
$20
$20 donation to Passion for Paws organization and receive a free Ciele bandana made from excess apparel fabric and be entered for a chance to win a prize! / Faites un don de 20 $ à l'organisation Passion for Paws et recevez un bandana Ciele gratuit fabriqué à partir de tissu de vêtement excédentaire et participez pour avoir une chance de gagner un prix !
Raffle Entry/Billet pour le tirage
$10
This ticket gives you access to the raffle for a chance to win one of the following items: two Ciele caps, a Passion for Paws bag, a Billy's Best dog treat bag, and Earth Rated dispenser. All donations will go directly to the non-profit organization Passion for Paws.
*Bringing your dog? Please make sure your pup will be comfortable in the environment. We want everyone—two-legged and four-legged—to have a great time! 🐾Ce billet vous donne accès au tirage pour courir la chance de la gagner parmi les items suivants : 2 casquettes Ciele, un sac Passion for Paws, un sac à collations pour votre chien de Billy's Best, distributeur de sacs Earth Rated. Tous les dons seront directement donnés à l’organisation à but non-lucratif Passion for Paws.
*S’il vous plait, il est important de vous assurer que votre chien est confortable dans un environnement avec d’autres chiens et humains. Nous voulons simplement s’assurer que tout le monde passe un bon temps, autant vous que votre chien.
Add a donation for Passion for Paws
$
