Fundraiser Run With Dogs + SuperNova Movie Screening! / Projection du film SuperNova!

This ticket gives you access to the raffle for a chance to win one of the following items: two Ciele caps, a Passion for Paws bag, a Billy's Best dog treat bag, and Earth Rated dispenser. All donations will go directly to the non-profit organization Passion for Paws. *Bringing your dog? Please make sure your pup will be comfortable in the environment. We want everyone—two-legged and four-legged—to have a great time! 🐾Ce billet vous donne accès au tirage pour courir la chance de la gagner parmi les items suivants : 2 casquettes Ciele, un sac Passion for Paws, un sac à collations pour votre chien de Billy's Best, distributeur de sacs Earth Rated. Tous les dons seront directement donnés à l’organisation à but non-lucratif Passion for Paws. *S’il vous plait, il est important de vous assurer que votre chien est confortable dans un environnement avec d’autres chiens et humains. Nous voulons simplement s’assurer que tout le monde passe un bon temps, autant vous que votre chien.

This ticket gives you access to the raffle for a chance to win one of the following items: two Ciele caps, a Passion for Paws bag, a Billy's Best dog treat bag, and Earth Rated dispenser. All donations will go directly to the non-profit organization Passion for Paws. *Bringing your dog? Please make sure your pup will be comfortable in the environment. We want everyone—two-legged and four-legged—to have a great time! 🐾Ce billet vous donne accès au tirage pour courir la chance de la gagner parmi les items suivants : 2 casquettes Ciele, un sac Passion for Paws, un sac à collations pour votre chien de Billy's Best, distributeur de sacs Earth Rated. Tous les dons seront directement donnés à l’organisation à but non-lucratif Passion for Paws. *S’il vous plait, il est important de vous assurer que votre chien est confortable dans un environnement avec d’autres chiens et humains. Nous voulons simplement s’assurer que tout le monde passe un bon temps, autant vous que votre chien.

More details...