Rescue Friends Animal Foundation
Rescue Friends Animal Foundation has other campaigns you might love.

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.

Rescue Friends Animal Foundation

Hosted by

Rescue Friends Animal Foundation

About this event

Sales closed

Rescue Round Two: More Tails to Tell October 16 to 23 Auction

Pick-up location

Queensland, Calgary, AB, Canada

Premium Men’s Grooming Kit – Beard & Manicure Set item
Premium Men’s Grooming Kit – Beard & Manicure Set
$1

Starting bid

✂️ Premium Men’s Grooming Kit – Beard & Manicure Set

Upgrade your grooming routine with this high-quality men’s grooming bundle, featuring trusted brands and essential tools for everyday care.

This bundle includes:

  • 🧰 ZWILLING TWINOX® Manicure Set
    • Premium stainless steel tools
    • Compact and travel-friendly case
    • Known for durability and precision
  • ✂️ Tweezerman Grooming Kit
    • Professional-quality tools
    • Includes essentials for beard and personal grooming
    • Trusted brand used by beauty professionals

Perfect for keeping your look sharp at home or on the go.

💰 Estimated Value: $130 CAD

📍 Pickup Details

  • Pickup available in Queensland SE, Calgary
Complete Beauty Kit – Lash Curler, Tweezers & Manicure Set item
Complete Beauty Kit – Lash Curler, Tweezers & Manicure Set
$1

Starting bid

💅 Complete Beauty Kit – Lash Curler, Tweezers & Manicure Set

A full-featured Tweezerman beauty bundle with everything you need for grooming at home or on the go.

This bundle includes:

  • 👁️ Eyelash Curler – for beautifully lifted lashes
  • Brow Grooming Tweezers – precision shaping tools
  • 🔧 Tweezerman Tweezer Set – professional-quality essentials
  • 💅 Mini Manicure Set – compact tools for nail care

💰 Estimated Value: $60 CAD

📍 Pickup: Queensland SE, Calgary
💳 Payment: Within 72 hours

💙 Proceeds support Rescue Friends Animal Foundation

A perfect all-in-one self-care or travel kit!

Premium Beauty Set – Manicure Kit & Eyelash Curler item
Premium Beauty Set – Manicure Kit & Eyelash Curler
$1

Starting bid

💅 Premium Beauty Set – Manicure Kit & Eyelash Curler

Elevate your self-care routine with this high-quality beauty and grooming bundle, featuring trusted brands and essential tools.

This bundle includes:

  • ✂️ ZWILLING Manicure Set
    • Premium stainless steel tools
    • Compact leather case for easy storage or travel
    • Known for durability and precision
  • 👁️ Tweezerman Eyelash Curler Set
    • Creates long-lasting lift and definition
    • Includes lash comb for added precision

A perfect combination for polished nails and flawless lashes at home or on the go.

💰 Estimated Value: $130 CAD

📍 Pickup Details

  • Pickup available in Queensland SE, Calgary

📅 Auction Details

  • Payment required within 72 hours of auction close
Hampton Bay 42” Ceiling Fan with LED Light – FAN#1 item
Hampton Bay 42” Ceiling Fan with LED Light – FAN#1 item
Hampton Bay 42” Ceiling Fan with LED Light – FAN#1
$1

Starting bid

💡 Hampton Bay 42” Ceiling Fan with LED Light – Brushed Nickel

Upgrade your space with this stylish and functional Hampton Bay Messina 42-inch ceiling fan, perfect for smaller rooms!

Features:

  • 🌀 42-inch fan – ideal for bedrooms, offices, or small living spaces
  • ⚙️ 3-speed reversible motor for year-round comfort
  • 💡 Integrated LED light kit with frosted opal globe
  • 🖤 3 reversible black blades for a sleek, modern look
  • 🎛️ Easy pull-chain operation

A great combination of comfort, lighting, and contemporary design.

💰 Estimated Value: $100 CAD

📍 Pickup Details

  • Pickup available in Queensland SE, Calgary

📅 Auction Details

  • Payment required within 72 hours of auction close
🐾🧶 Small Dog Comfort Bundle – Calming Vest & Sweater item
🐾🧶 Small Dog Comfort Bundle – Calming Vest & Sweater item
🐾🧶 Small Dog Comfort Bundle – Calming Vest & Sweater
$1

Starting bid

🐾🧶 Small Dog Comfort Bundle – Calming Vest & Handmade Sweater

Keep your small pup calm, cozy, and comfortable with this thoughtful comfort-focused bundle—perfect for everyday wear and stressful situations.

This bundle includes:

  • 🐾 ThunderShirt SPORT – XXS (Calming Dog Vest)
    • Applies gentle, constant pressure to help reduce anxiety
    • Lightweight, breathable design for active use
    • Ideal for thunderstorms, travel, separation anxiety, and more
  • 🧶 Handmade Crochet Dog Sweater
    • One-of-a-kind, handcrafted design
    • Approx. 6” wide x 12” length (neck to bottom)
    • Perfect for keeping your pup warm on cooler days

A perfect combination of comfort and care for your furry friend.

💰 Estimated Value: $60

📍 Pickup Details

  • Pickup available in Queensland SE, Calgary

📅 Auction Details

  • Payment required within 72 hours of auction close

💙 Why It Matters

Proceeds support Rescue Friends Animal Foundation, helping us rescue, care for, and rehome animals in need.

Big Daddy Plush Camping Chair – Ultimate Comfort Outdoors item
Big Daddy Plush Camping Chair – Ultimate Comfort Outdoors
$1

Starting bid

🪑 Big Daddy Plush Camping Chair – Ultimate Comfort Outdoors 🪑

Relax in style and comfort with this oversized Big Daddy Plush Camping Chair—perfect for camping trips, backyard lounging, or watching the kids’ games!

With its cozy padded design and sturdy frame, this chair is built for maximum comfort and durability.

🧡 Features:

  • Plush, padded seating for extra comfort
  • Oversized design – roomy and supportive
  • Durable folding frame for easy transport
  • Built-in side storage + cup holder (perfect for drinks or essentials!)
  • Stylish red & black buffalo plaid design

🎁 Details:

  • Estimated Value: $100

🎉 Perfect For:

  • Camping trips
  • Backyard fires
  • Sports events
  • Relaxing anywhere outdoors

📍 Pickup Info:

  • Pickup in Queensland SE, Calgary
  • Payment required within 72 hours of auction close
Smack Pet Food – Meal Variety Pack for Dogs item
Smack Pet Food – Meal Variety Pack for Dogs item
Smack Pet Food – Meal Variety Pack for Dogs
$1

Starting bid

🐶 Smack Pet Food – Meal Variety Pack for Dogs 🐶

Treat your pup to a nutritious and delicious upgrade with this Meal Variety Pack from Smack Pet Food—a premium raw dehydrated dog food made with high-quality, whole ingredients.

🦴 What’s Included:

  • 6-Pack Variety Bundle
  • Includes one of each of Smack’s 6 dog recipes
  • Each bag: approx. 210–250g

🌟 Why Pet Owners Love It:

  • Raw, dehydrated food = nutrient-rich and minimally processed
  • Made with real, whole ingredients
  • Great way to try multiple flavours
  • Perfect for picky eaters or dogs with sensitivities

🎁 Details:

  • Estimated Value: $160
  • Brand: Smack Pet Food

📦Pick Up Info:

  • Queensland, SE Calgary

Give your dog the chance to try something new and nutritious—all while supporting Rescue Friends Animal Foundation 🐾

Elegant Wrought Iron Raised Pet Bowl Set item
Elegant Wrought Iron Raised Pet Bowl Set
$1

Starting bid

🐾 Elegant Wrought Iron Raised Pet Bowl Set

Add a touch of style and comfort to your pet’s mealtime with this beautiful wrought iron feeder!

Features:

  • 🖤 Sturdy wrought iron stand with an elegant design
  • 🥣 Includes 2 removable bowls (perfect for food & water)
  • 📏 Raised height to support better posture and digestion
  • 🧼 Easy to clean and maintain

This piece is not only functional but also a gorgeous addition to your home décor.

💰 Estimated Value: $60

💙 Why It Matters

This item has been generously donated in support of Rescue Friends Animal Foundation. Every bid helps us rescue, care for, and rehome animals in need.

📍 Pickup Details

  • Pickup available in Queensland SE, Calgary

📅 Auction Details

  • Payment required within 72 hours of auction close

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!