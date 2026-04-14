Rescue Round Two: More Tails to Tell October 16 to 23 Auction

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Starting bid
Upgrade your grooming routine with this high-quality men’s grooming bundle, featuring trusted brands and essential tools for everyday care.
This bundle includes:
Perfect for keeping your look sharp at home or on the go.
Starting bid
A full-featured Tweezerman beauty bundle with everything you need for grooming at home or on the go.
This bundle includes:
📍 Pickup: Queensland SE, Calgary
💳 Payment: Within 72 hours
💙 Proceeds support Rescue Friends Animal Foundation
✨ A perfect all-in-one self-care or travel kit!
Starting bid
Elevate your self-care routine with this high-quality beauty and grooming bundle, featuring trusted brands and essential tools.
This bundle includes:
A perfect combination for polished nails and flawless lashes at home or on the go.
Starting bid
Upgrade your space with this stylish and functional Hampton Bay Messina 42-inch ceiling fan, perfect for smaller rooms!
Features:
A great combination of comfort, lighting, and contemporary design.
Starting bid
Keep your small pup calm, cozy, and comfortable with this thoughtful comfort-focused bundle—perfect for everyday wear and stressful situations.
This bundle includes:
A perfect combination of comfort and care for your furry friend.
Proceeds support Rescue Friends Animal Foundation, helping us rescue, care for, and rehome animals in need.
Starting bid
Relax in style and comfort with this oversized Big Daddy Plush Camping Chair—perfect for camping trips, backyard lounging, or watching the kids’ games!
With its cozy padded design and sturdy frame, this chair is built for maximum comfort and durability.
Starting bid
Treat your pup to a nutritious and delicious upgrade with this Meal Variety Pack from Smack Pet Food—a premium raw dehydrated dog food made with high-quality, whole ingredients.
Give your dog the chance to try something new and nutritious—all while supporting Rescue Friends Animal Foundation 🐾
Starting bid
Add a touch of style and comfort to your pet’s mealtime with this beautiful wrought iron feeder!
Features:
This piece is not only functional but also a gorgeous addition to your home décor.
This item has been generously donated in support of Rescue Friends Animal Foundation. Every bid helps us rescue, care for, and rehome animals in need.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!