Rescue Round Two: More Tails to Tell October 16 to 23 Auction

🐾🧶 Small Dog Comfort Bundle – Calming Vest & Handmade Sweater

Keep your small pup calm, cozy, and comfortable with this thoughtful comfort-focused bundle—perfect for everyday wear and stressful situations.

This bundle includes:

🐾 ThunderShirt SPORT – XXS (Calming Dog Vest)

Applies gentle, constant pressure to help reduce anxiety Lightweight, breathable design for active use Ideal for thunderstorms, travel, separation anxiety, and more

🧶 Handmade Crochet Dog Sweater

One-of-a-kind, handcrafted design Approx. 6” wide x 12” length (neck to bottom) Perfect for keeping your pup warm on cooler days



A perfect combination of comfort and care for your furry friend.

💰 Estimated Value: $60

📍 Pickup Details

Pickup available in Queensland SE, Calgary

📅 Auction Details

Payment required within 72 hours of auction close

💙 Why It Matters

Proceeds support Rescue Friends Animal Foundation, helping us rescue, care for, and rehome animals in need.