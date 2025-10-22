Rescued Bears Shop - "I Believe You" Wearable Advocacy

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100% Silk poncho covered with beads is fully lined with more silk. All fabric from a thrift store. Back closure is a large button.
Would fit sizes 10 to 16.
The blue scarf which forms the trim and the yellow silk blouse were found at a Guelph flea market. The Dress fabric was given by Guelph Tool Library and the purple cotton corduroy is deadstock from FABCYCLE, a collection service of textile waste.
The messages on the vest: “I Believe You” and “A Dress is Not a Yes”.
Size 8 or Small
Navy shirt is 100% cotton twill with patchwork ribbon pockets. The idea to put words on strips of fabric was inspired by Lisa Fedak’s (a Guelph artist) artwork.
Men’s Size Large
Light Blue vest is 50% cotton/50% bamboo with a cat on the pocket. Fully lined with more cotton/bamboo.
Message “Apology without Change is Just Manipulation”.
Women’s Size Medium
Just a fun little tote fully lined and covered with “I Believe You” messages.
100% cotton blouse with an egret on the pocket, a bobcat on the back and owls on the buttons. Fabric is deadstock from @fabcycle, a collection service of textile waste.
Size Large
Denim and Japanese fabric shirt was made by taking a thrifted shirt, deconstructing it and Frankensteining it back together.
Size Medium
Cropped blouse is made from vintage fabric and made using a pattern from 1970. The tie wraps around the waist through a side slit to tie into a large bow. The two birds on the back state: “I Believe You"
Size Small
Navy Haori jacket is made of cotton twill with a silk neckband and pocket. Pocket embroidery states: “Love is Love”
Size Large
Light brown and grey hoodie made of cotton plaid and cotton corduroy with front kangaroo pouch. Both fabrics from Fabcycle, a collection service of textile waste.
Embroidery states: “Quiet” “I’m Healing”.
Size Small
Dress made from two 100% cotton tablecloths with vintage crochet trim along cuffs and hem. Message: “I Believe You”
Size Medium to Large
Hand knit tank top with buttons worked into knit is worn over a 100% silk blouse.
Messages: “I am Past, Present, Future. I am Woman”. And “I Believe you”.
Size Small
Abstract sleeveless long vest was bought at St. Vincent de Paul. Long silk ties read:
“Apology without Change is Just Manipulation”
Size Medium
Cropped Blouse made of 50/50 deadstock poly cotton.
Heron carries a message in beak - “No More Fear” Just Freedom” and the pocket is embroidered with ‘I Believe You”.
Size Large
Black poncho made of 100% fine Italian wool and fully lined. The fabric was gifted by a friend whose father was a tailor.
Side closures read: “I Believe You”.
One size fits most.
Patchwork vest made with 100% pure wool remnants with silk front tie. Fully lined with all fabrics from Fabcycle, a collection service of textile
waste.
Size Large
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