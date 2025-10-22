Offered by

Guelph-Wellington Women in Crisis

About this shop

Rescued Bears Shop - "I Believe You" Wearable Advocacy

Gold 100% Silk Poncho item
Gold 100% Silk Poncho item
Gold 100% Silk Poncho
$110

100% Silk poncho covered with beads is fully lined with more silk. All fabric from a thrift store. Back closure is a large button.


Would fit sizes 10 to 16.

2 piece blouse and vest item
2 piece blouse and vest item
2 piece blouse and vest item
2 piece blouse and vest
$100

The blue scarf which forms the trim and the yellow silk blouse were found at a Guelph flea market.  The Dress fabric was given by Guelph Tool Library and the purple cotton corduroy is deadstock from FABCYCLE, a collection service of textile waste.


The messages on the vest:  “I Believe You” and “A Dress is Not a Yes”. 


Size 8 or Small

Navy shirt with color strip pockets item
Navy shirt with color strip pockets item
Navy shirt with color strip pockets item
Navy shirt with color strip pockets
$75

Navy shirt is 100% cotton twill with patchwork ribbon pockets. The idea to put words on strips of fabric was inspired by Lisa Fedak’s (a Guelph artist) artwork.


Men’s Size Large

Light blue vest with colorful trim item
Light blue vest with colorful trim item
Light blue vest with colorful trim
$50

Light Blue vest is 50% cotton/50% bamboo with a cat on the pocket. Fully lined with more cotton/bamboo.


Message “Apology without Change is Just Manipulation”.


Women’s Size Medium

Purple digital-pattern tote bag item
Purple digital-pattern tote bag
$40

Just a fun little tote fully lined and covered with “I Believe You” messages.

Gold jacquard jacket with large collar and patch pocket item
Gold jacquard jacket with large collar and patch pocket item
Gold jacquard jacket with large collar and patch pocket item
Gold jacquard jacket with large collar and patch pocket
$95

100% cotton blouse with an egret on the pocket, a bobcat on the back and owls on the buttons. Fabric is deadstock from @fabcycle, a collection service of textile waste.


Size Large

Denim short-sleeve short with orange pattern. item
Denim short-sleeve short with orange pattern.
$95

Denim and Japanese fabric shirt was made by taking a thrifted shirt, deconstructing it and Frankensteining it back together.


Size Medium

Cropped blouse with patterned waistband and cuffs item
Cropped blouse with patterned waistband and cuffs item
Cropped blouse with patterned waistband and cuffs
$95

Cropped blouse is made from vintage fabric and made using a pattern from 1970. The tie wraps around the waist through a side slit to tie into a large bow. The two birds on the back state: “I Believe You"


Size Small

Navy wrap-style jacket with white trim and printed pocket item
Navy wrap-style jacket with white trim and printed pocket
$100

Navy Haori jacket is made of cotton twill with a silk neckband and pocket. Pocket embroidery states: “Love is Love”


Size Large

Light brown and grey striped hoodie with yellow text item
Light brown and grey striped hoodie with yellow text item
Light brown and grey striped hoodie with yellow text
$75

Light brown and grey hoodie made of cotton plaid and cotton corduroy with front kangaroo pouch. Both fabrics from Fabcycle, a collection service of textile waste.


Embroidery states: “Quiet” “I’m Healing”.


Size Small

Floral tunic dress with long sleeves item
Floral tunic dress with long sleeves item
Floral tunic dress with long sleeves
$100

Dress made from two 100% cotton tablecloths with vintage crochet trim along cuffs and hem. Message: “I Believe You”


Size Medium to Large

Woven textured front panel and zipper details item
Woven textured front panel and zipper details
$75

Hand knit tank top with buttons worked into knit is worn over a 100% silk blouse.


Messages: “I am Past, Present, Future. I am Woman”. And “I Believe you”.


Size Small

Abstract sleeveless zip-up top item
Abstract sleeveless zip-up top
$75

Abstract sleeveless long vest was bought at St. Vincent de Paul. Long silk ties read:

“Apology without Change is Just Manipulation”


Size Medium

Bird print cropped blouse with 'I believe you' item
Bird print cropped blouse with 'I believe you'
$75

Cropped Blouse made of 50/50 deadstock poly cotton.

Heron carries a message in beak - “No More Fear” Just Freedom” and the pocket is embroidered with ‘I Believe You”.


Size Large

Black Poncho, 100% Silk item
Black Poncho, 100% Silk
$75

Black poncho made of 100% fine Italian wool and fully lined. The fabric was gifted by a friend whose father was a tailor.


Side closures read: “I Believe You”.


One size fits most.

Colorful patchwork vest item
Colorful patchwork vest
$95

Patchwork vest made with 100% pure wool remnants with silk front tie. Fully lined with all fabrics from Fabcycle, a collection service of textile

waste.


Size Large

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