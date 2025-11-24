Rescued Hearts Film Screening & Filmmaker Conversation

Hosted by
About this event
Includes entry to the Rescued Hearts film screening and Q&A with the filmmakers.
Includes entry to the Rescued Hearts film screening and Q&A with the filmmakers. Plus a small popcorn and meaningful contribution to support Transitions Acres!
Includes VIP reserved seating so you don't have to arrive early, entry to the Rescued Hearts film screening and Q&A with the filmmakers. Plus a small popcorn and a higher-level contribution to support Transitions Acres! Limited spots available!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!