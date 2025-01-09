Newcomers' Networking Event

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 – 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM You must be on Canadian soil to attend the event. ---STATUS--- Immigrant Québec is not authorized to issue any Status, Visa, or Invitation to come to Canada (Québec) and attend the event. Only the Government of Canada can authorize immigration. Please visit the official government website for more information: https://www.canada.ca/fr/services/immigration-citoyennete.html
Wednesday, January 29, 2025 – 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM You must be on Canadian soil to attend the event. ---STATUS--- Immigrant Québec is not authorized to issue any Status, Visa, or Invitation to come to Canada (Québec) and attend the event. Only the Government of Canada can authorize immigration. Please visit the official government website for more information: https://www.canada.ca/fr/services/immigration-citoyennete.html
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!