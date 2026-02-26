Muséoparc Vanier

Muséoparc Vanier

Réservation Cabane à Sucre Vanier - Louis Duchenes

320 Pères-Blancs Ave

Vanier, ON K1L 7L5, Canada

Lumberjack Menu
$28.25
Eggs, potatoes

Choice of: bacon or sausages (or mix of both)

Choice of: pancakes or french toasts (or mix of both)

Choice of: pea soup or baked beans

Choice of beverage: coffee, tea, hot chocolate or apple juice


Hiker Menu
$28.25

Eggs, potatoes

Pea soup

Maple yogurt and granola

Choice of: pancakes or french toasts (or mix of both)

Choice of beverage: coffee, tea, hot chocolate or apple juice


Lumberjack Menu (child)
$13.56

10 years and under

Reduced portion of the lumberjack menu

Hiker Menu (child)
$13.56

10 years and under

Reduced portion of the hiker menu

