Residential Meditation Retreat with Most Venerable Udairiyagama Dhammajiva Maha Thero

About this event
Cambridge, ON N1R 5S3
Space is limited for this residential retreat; spots will likely fill up quickly. Please complete your registration early to ensure your place.
Includes all meals & refreshments, accommodation, and the spot in the retreat for six days.
Includes all meals, refreshments, and the spot in the retreat for six days.
Contributions to The Lake Monastery support the essential needs of the resident monks, the maintenance of the forest hermitage, and the continuation of the Dhamma teachings provided by Most Venerable Udairiyagama Dhammajiva Maha Thero
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!