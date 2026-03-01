Waterloo Wellington Buddhist Monastery And Meditation Centre

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Waterloo Wellington Buddhist Monastery And Meditation Centre

About this event

Residential Meditation Retreat with Most Venerable Udairiyagama Dhammajiva Maha Thero

The Lake Monastery - 1145 Roseville Rd

Cambridge, ON N1R 5S3

Secure Your Place for the Retreat item
Secure Your Place for the Retreat
$100

Space is limited for this residential retreat; spots will likely fill up quickly. Please complete your registration early to ensure your place.

Full Registration Payment item
Full Registration Payment
$480

Includes all meals & refreshments, accommodation, and the spot in the retreat for six days.

Non-Resident Registration Payment item
Non-Resident Registration Payment
$180

Includes all meals, refreshments, and the spot in the retreat for six days.

Donations for The Nissarana Vanaya Aranya Senasana
Pay what you can

Contributions to The Lake Monastery support the essential needs of the resident monks, the maintenance of the forest hermitage, and the continuation of the Dhamma teachings provided by Most Venerable Udairiyagama Dhammajiva Maha Thero

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