Share Wealth, Shift Power, Build Justice: Resource Movement National Gathering 2025

Ottawa

ON, Canada

Supporter (true cost +contribution)
CA$400

For participants with extra funds available - pay a little more, and help us make cheaper options available for those who need them, while still covering the costs of organizing this thing!

General (true cost)
CA$250

For participants who are able to cover the full cost of their participation in this event. This ticket is for you!

Reduced rate / student pricing (subsidized)
CA$75

For participants with less direct access to wealth, for whom covering the full cost of participation would not be accessible. This ticket is for you, please don't be shy to claim it!

Free access
free

If our reduced rate ticket isn't accessible for you, we welcome you to claim a free ticket for the gathering.

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing