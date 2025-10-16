Respite Care Sign-Up

Our trained volunteer will come to your home to give you a short break.





During the 2-hour session, the volunteer may: Supervise and care for your children. Perform light household tasks (tidying, dishes, folding laundry). Provide friendly conversation and emotional support.





This service is designed to give parents and caregivers time to rest, run errands, or recharge, while knowing your children are safe and cared for.





All volunteers have First Aid training, a completed criminal record check, and basic training in child safety and healthy child development.





Cost: $30 per 2-hour session





Available in: Castlegar, Rossland, Warfield, Trail, and Fruitvale.