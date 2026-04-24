CANADIAN DIGITAL LEARNING RESEARCH ASSOCIATION Association canadienne de recherche sur la formation en ligne

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CANADIAN DIGITAL LEARNING RESEARCH ASSOCIATION Association canadienne de recherche sur la formation en ligne

About this event

Responsible technology use: Bridging policy and practice in uncertain times

CDLRA Institutional Partner Rate
Free

If your institution or organization has purchased a CDLRA partnership, then you (and anyone else at your institution) can register for this session at no cost! If you aren't sure, email [email protected] to see if your institution is a CDLRA partner.

Standard Rate
$250

You may already have free access to this session. Email [email protected] to see if your institution or organization is a CDLRA partner before purchasing your ticket.

Student Rate
Free

Thanks to the generosity of CDLRA sponsors and partners, we are now able to extend our professional development sessions to post-secondary students at no cost.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!