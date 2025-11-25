Resurrection Christian Academy's Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Enjoy 2 passes to Funvilla! Kids will love the climbing structures, trampolines, and endless play zones, perfect for a fun day out. Bid now for an unforgettable adventure!
Starting bid
Reach new heights with 5 passes to Guelph Grotto, including all rental equipment! This $150 value offers an exciting indoor rock climbing experience perfect for friends or family. Fun, active, and unforgettable, bid now and climb on! 🌟
Starting bid
Unlock an unforgettable adventure with 2 gift vouchers to Breakout Escapes Cambridge, worth $100! Work together to solve puzzles, crack codes, and escape before time runs out. Perfect for a thrilling night out with friends or family. Bid now for excitement, laughs, and bragging rights!
Starting bid
Starting bid
Hit the greens in style with 2 passes and a cart at Southbrook Golf & Country Club, worth $150! Enjoy a beautiful, well-maintained course, stunning views, and a relaxing day of golf with a friend. Perfect for seasoned golfers or a fun outing. Bid now for an unforgettable round!
Starting bid
Give your child the ultimate summer adventure with 1 week of camp at Epic Outside, valued at $230. Packed with outdoor games, exploration, teamwork, and unforgettable experiences, this camp builds confidence, friendships, and a love of the outdoors. Bid now for an epic week they’ll never forget!
Starting bid
Unlock an unforgettable adventure with 2 gift vouchers to Breakout Escapes Cambridge, worth $100! Work together to solve puzzles, crack codes, and escape before time runs out. Perfect for a thrilling night out with friends or family. Bid now for excitement, laughs, and bragging rights!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!