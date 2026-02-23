Centre Paramita de bouddhisme tibétain du Québec

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Centre Paramita de bouddhisme tibétain du Québec

About this event

Retraite sur la préparation à la mort 2026

943 Rue Saint-Jean-Baptiste

Leclercville, QC G0S 2K0

Private room with ensuite
$245

This price includes meals and teachings. You must bring your bedding (sheets, pillowcase and blankets or sleeping bag)

Shared room with ensuite, per person
$205

This price includes meals and teachings. You must bring your bedding (sheets, pillowcase and blankets or sleeping bag)

Private room without ensuite
$215

This price includes meals and teachings. You must bring your bedding (sheets, pillowcase and blankets or sleeping bag)

Shared room without ensuite, per person
$190

This price includes meals and teachings. You must bring your bedding (sheets, pillowcase and blankets or sleeping bag)

Ticket for camper or alternate accommodation
$150

This option is not available to campers in winter. This price includes meals, teachings, and access to showers and the house at all times.

Amount to be paid (missing difference)
$40

Amount to upgrade from camping to room without bathroom, for a person who has already paid for camping.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!