Retraite sur la préparation à la mort 2026

Hosted by
About this event
This price includes meals and teachings. You must bring your bedding (sheets, pillowcase and blankets or sleeping bag)
This price includes meals and teachings. You must bring your bedding (sheets, pillowcase and blankets or sleeping bag)
This price includes meals and teachings. You must bring your bedding (sheets, pillowcase and blankets or sleeping bag)
This price includes meals and teachings. You must bring your bedding (sheets, pillowcase and blankets or sleeping bag)
This option is not available to campers in winter. This price includes meals, teachings, and access to showers and the house at all times.
Amount to upgrade from camping to room without bathroom, for a person who has already paid for camping.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!