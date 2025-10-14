Retreat Registration Form Template

Covers 2-day retreat costs (4 meals + activities + overnight stay).
→ Mức cúng dường gợi ý, giúp trang trải chi phí khóa tu và hỗ trợ trung tâm.
Accommodation Types / Loại chỗ ở
ONLY TENTING AVAILABLE (yurts and dorms full)
Tent / Ngủ lều
Please bring your own tent and warm gear.
Xin tự mang theo lều và chăn mền cần thiết.
Other Notes:
We are a small facility, so if you have a highly sensitive allergy, we recommend you bringing your own food.
Chúng tôi là một cơ sở nhỏ, vì vậy nếu bạn có dị ứng nặng, chúng tôi khuyên bạn nên mang theo thức ăn riêng.
Includes 2 meals + day activities (no overnight stay). You will be able to indicate which day you’re attending in the registration form.
Select this option if you'd like to make your contribution via e-transfer or cash. Please send your e-transfer to [email protected] upon completing your registration.
