Revelstoke Pride Society Memberships

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About the memberships
Valid until April 28, 2027
Our standard annual membership at $30/year. This option helps sustain our programs, events, and advocacy work while keeping our community vibrant, visible, and supported all year long.
Valid until April 28, 2027
A Pay What You Can option designed to keep our community inclusive and accessible to all. Choose an amount that works for you—every contribution helps support our programs and ensures everyone can be part of Pride.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!