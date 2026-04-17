Revelstoke Pride Society

Offered by

Revelstoke Pride Society

About the memberships

Revelstoke Pride Society Sponsorships

🌈 Rainbow Sponsor
$250

Valid until May 8, 2027

A vibrant entry point to show your support! Rainbow Sponsors help fund community programs and events that celebrate and uplift 2SLGBTQIA+ voices. This level is perfect for individuals and small businesses looking to make a meaningful impact.

✨ Glitter Sponsor
$500

Valid until May 8, 2027

Turn up the sparkle! Glitter Sponsors play a key role in expanding our reach and creating more inclusive, accessible experiences throughout the year. Your support helps us grow bigger, brighter, and bolder.

💎 Diamond Sponsor
$1,000

Valid until May 8, 2027

Bold, brilliant, and leading the way. Diamond Sponsors are major supporters of our work, helping sustain and elevate our largest programs and initiatives. This level represents a deep commitment to fostering a thriving, inclusive community.

👑 Legacy Sponsor — Starting at $1,500
Pay what you can

Valid until May 8, 2027

For organizations ready to make a bold and lasting impact. Our Legacy Sponsor tier offers the flexibility to contribute at a level that reflects your capacity and commitment, starting at $1,500. This support helps sustain and grow our most impactful programs, expand access, and create meaningful, year-round opportunities for our community. It’s more than sponsorship—it’s a partnership in building a stronger, more inclusive future.

Add a donation for Revelstoke Pride Society

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!