Reveries 2026 Silent Auction

About this event
Starting bid
Handmade Sterling Silver pendant with a combination of turquoise and green enameling on Sterling Silver snake chain. Collection Depth Euphoria.
Pendant size: 32mm x 12mm x 1mm.
Chain length: 16 inches.
Value: $190
Keen Studio is a Jewelry studio based in Vancouver, BC crafting Sterling Silver enameled jewels such as rings, pendants and earrings. Keen Studio creates all her designs by hand using traditional techniques. Each piece is a savoir-faire example inspired by nature and contemporary architecture.
See more of her work: @thekeenstudio
Starting bid
"Lady with a Parasol - Framed Giclée Print by Thalia Lemon"
This piece, inspired by the works of Monet, walks the line between sincere homage and absurdist comedy. This archival quality framed printing perfectly reproduces the original painting in museum quality on uncoated, acid free, 100% cotton rag paper with a bright textured finish.
Size: 16x24 inches
Value: $250
Vancouver-based painter Thalia Lemon has built an entire body of work around an unlikely muse: a perpetually grumpy cephalopod from a Saturday morning cartoon. Her ongoing series renders Squidward in the style of canonical oil paintings, replacing the original figures while preserving the technique, palette, and dramatic lighting of the source.
The results read as a sincere love letter to both traditions, proving that high craft and cartoon affection aren’t mutually exclusive. The work has been exhibited around Vancouver, including a solo show at James Black Gallery titled The Artist is Squid.
See more of her work: @storybythalia"
Starting bid
Small hand-built jug in Calico.
Food safe.
Size: 4.5 inch tall
Value: $52
Nevena Tadic is a ceramic artist living and working in Vancouver, Canada.
Her work in ceramics incorporates hand built or wheel thrown functional or decorative pieces painted with slips and underglazes. Exploring new forms and techniques, she finds inspiration in event or objects from everyday life. You can find her creations in her Vancouver studio on the seawall where she creates full time and teaches pottery classes.
Studio / Shop Nevena Tadic
620 Millbank Road
Vancouver BC V5Z 4B7
See more of her work: @gtnevenaceramics
Starting bid
Decorated blown glass bowl, by unknown artist.
Value: $75
Starting bid
Blown glass vase/umbrella stand by Shirley Fineblit.
Value: $250
Shirley Fineblit , trained in Europe and had studios in Toronto and LA . Shirley is from Winnipeg and spent several years in Europe training in glass blowing .
Starting bid
Set of three blown glass oil lamps by Shirley Fineblit.
Value: $150
Shirley Fineblit is from Winnipeg and spent several years in Europe training in glass blowing. She trained at the Gerrit Rietveld Academy in Amsterdam, was a guest designer at the Venini Factory in Venice and developed the first glass program at the Ontario College of Art. Now retired, she had studios in Toronto and LA.
Starting bid
Pair of Tickets for Les Trois Accords & Lou-Adriane Cassidy on Saturday, May 30th, 2026 - 7pm @ Vogue Theatre - 918 Granville Street
Value: $118.46
This year, the Centre culturel francophone de Vancouver is proud to present two iconic Québécois artists: Les Trois Accords and Lou-Adriane Cassidy.
Lou-Adriane Cassidy will open the evening at 7pm with her show “Triste Animal”, while Les Trois Accords will close the event at 9pm by sharing some of their greatest hits and the songs from their new album, “Toujours les vacances”.
@le_centre
Starting bid
Pair of tickets from The Dance Centre to be redeemed for MY HOUSE by Fake Knot at The Dance Centre, June 19-20, 2026
Value: $79
MY HOUSE is a bold new work by the award-winning queer, Canadian-Filipinx choreographer Ralph Escamillan (aka Kiki Legend OA Mother Posh Gvasalia and Canadian Mother Posh Basquiat). This fabulous performance celebrates Ballroom Culture, and the familial bonds embedded within the structure of a HOUSE. Bringing the BALL from the runway to the stage, the piece features Voguers from the Canadian Scene, with a local Ballroom Commentators and DJ.
Subversive, joyful, and playful, MY HOUSE uses the collective fantasy-building of Ballroom, beats that make you pump, and movement that carries the liberating truth of being fully oneself on the floor.
Post-show artist talkback June 20.
@thedancecentrebc
Starting bid
Pair of tickets for La Seizième 26/27 Production Dilemme by François Bernier and Cory Haas.
May 5 - 15, 2027 @ Studio 16 - 1551, West 7th Avenue. Winners will have the choice in the dates.
Coproduction: Théâtre la Seizième (Vancouver), Théâtre DuBunker (Montréal)
Show in French, with English surtitles.
Value: $79
Claire, a social worker, answers overnight calls at a suicide prevention centre. As the phone keeps ringing, the line between her personal and professional lives begins to blur, until one particular call draws her in completely.
Dilemme brings the codes of the psychological thriller to the stage, plunging audiences into a gripping race against time. Inspired by a real experience on a crisis hotline, this story of a woman pushed to the edge examines our relationship to others: how far are we willing to go to save someone?
@laseizieme
Photo credit: Gaëtan Nerincx
Starting bid
Pair of tickets for any 2026/2027 show at Alliance Française Vancouver
Enjoy an unforgettable cultural experience with Alliance Française Vancouver!
This prize includes a pair of tickets to a performance or screening of your choice during the 2026–2027 season (to be announced in early September).
From concerts and dance performances to theatre, film screenings, immersive exhibitions, and shows for young audiences, you can choose from more than 100 options!
Value $50
Alliance Française Vancouver, 6161 Cambie Street, BC V5Z 3B2
Starting bid
Takashi Murakami: The octopus eats its own leg
Published by Skira Rizzoli Publications, Inc., 2017
Softcover, 286 pages
Illustrations: 250 colour
Editor: Michael Darling
Contributors: Madeleine Grynsztejn, Michael Dylan Foster, Chelsea Foxwell, Reuben Keehan, Akira Mizuta Lippit and Nobuo Tsuji
Value: $95
This landmark publication accompanies a major retrospective exhibition of Takashi Murakami’s paintings. Although other volumes on Murakami in English address the crossover between his fine art and commercial output, this book presents the first serious consideration of his work as a painter.
Starting bid
Helicon Books is a proudly independent bookstore, situated in North Vancouver’s thriving Lower Lonsdale neighbourhood, nestled between the Pacific Ocean and the Coast Mountains.
Helicon Books sells wide yet carefully curated selections of literary fiction, short stories, poetry, essay collections, history books, travel and nature writing, belles lettres, and coffee-table tomes - we value literary merit and beautiful production.
125 West 1st Street
North Vancouver, BC
V7M 1B1
Starting bid
Don’t miss this new authentic French bakery in the heart of Arbutus Ridge!
Mon Garenne’s team offer a warm welcome and the best baguette in town.
Feel free to stop by early in the morning to fill your bag with excellent breads, pastries and pies or settle in for lunch either inside or on the patio. You will find a wide selection of delicious bistro-style dishes, including the traditional and flavorful mussels and fries.
Locations & Hours
Mon Garenne French Bakery
4021 Macdonald Street,
Vancouver, BC V6L 2N8
Tuesday to Friday 7am to 5pm
Saturday 7am to 4pm
@mon_garenne_bakery
Starting bid
It’s the season of delicious ice cream.
Earnest Ice Cream is a beloved, local, and sustainable small-batch ice cream company in Vancouver. Founded in 2012 by Erica Bernardi and Ben Ernst, it is famous for its dense, rich flavors (including vegan options) and its commitment to zero-waste practices by selling pints in reusable, returnable glass jars.
Locations & Hours
You can visit their scoop shops for cones, cups, sundaes, or to grab a pint. All four retail locations are open daily from 12 to 10PM:
* Fraserhood: 3992 Fraser St.
* Olympic Village: 1829 Quebec St.
* East Vancouver: 1485 Frances St.
* North Vancouver: 127 W 1st St.
@earnesticecream
Starting bid
Encourage local small business and enjoy a freshly made pack of 12 traditional buckwheat crepes. Heat and fill it up with your favorite savory ingredients. Share with friends, or don’t! Bretonne brings the taste of Brittany straight to you.
Value: $23
Bretonne is a Vancouver based business making fresh buckwheat (savory) and wheat (sweet) crepes with traditional recipes and local ingredients.
Bretonne is the story of a somewhat dreamy French woman who decided to blend her passion for the cuisine of her native region with her interest in urban innovation - by creating the first bike-powered mobile crêperie right here in Vancouver.
@bretonne.vancouver
Starting bid
Encourage local small business and enjoy a freshly made pack of 12 traditional buckwheat crepes. Heat and fill it up with your favorite savory ingredients. Share with friends, or don’t! Bretonne brings the taste of Brittany straight to you.
Value: $23
Bretonne is a Vancouver based business making fresh buckwheat (savory) and wheat (sweet) crepes with traditional recipes and local ingredients.
Bretonne is the story of a somewhat dreamy French woman who decided to blend her passion for the cuisine of her native region with her interest in urban innovation - by creating the first bike-powered mobile crêperie right here in Vancouver.
@bretonne.vancouver
Starting bid
Discover or make one of your friend or family members discover this fabulous and authentic new French Bakery in the heart of Yaletown and enjoy warm pastries straight out of the oven, great coffee or homemade lunch.
Chez Nous Bakery
1262 Homer Street
Vancouver BC V6B 2Y5
@cheznous.bakery
Starting bid
Discover or make one of your friend or family members discover this fabulous and authentic new French Bakery in the heart of Yaletown and enjoy warm pastries straight out of the oven, great coffee or homemade lunch.
Chez Nous Bakery
1262 Homer Street
Vancouver BC V6B 2Y5
@cheznous.bakery
Starting bid
Discover or make one of your friend or family members discover this fabulous and authentic new French Bakery in the heart of Yaletown and enjoy warm pastries straight out of the oven, great coffee or homemade lunch.
Chez Nous Bakery
1262 Homer Street
Vancouver BC V6B 2Y5
@cheznous.bakery
Starting bid
Discover or make one of your friend or family members discover this fabulous and authentic new French Bakery in the heart of Yaletown and enjoy warm pastries straight out of the oven, great coffee or homemade lunch.
Chez Nous Bakery
1262 Homer Street
Vancouver BC V6B 2Y5
@cheznous.bakery
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