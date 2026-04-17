Reveries 2026 Silent Auction

"Lady with a Parasol - Framed Giclée Print by Thalia Lemon"

This piece, inspired by the works of Monet, walks the line between sincere homage and absurdist comedy. This archival quality framed printing perfectly reproduces the original painting in museum quality on uncoated, acid free, 100% cotton rag paper with a bright textured finish.

Size: 16x24 inches

Value: $250

Vancouver-based painter Thalia Lemon has built an entire body of work around an unlikely muse: a perpetually grumpy cephalopod from a Saturday morning cartoon. Her ongoing series renders Squidward in the style of canonical oil paintings, replacing the original figures while preserving the technique, palette, and dramatic lighting of the source.

The results read as a sincere love letter to both traditions, proving that high craft and cartoon affection aren’t mutually exclusive. The work has been exhibited around Vancouver, including a solo show at James Black Gallery titled The Artist is Squid.

See more of her work: @storybythalia"