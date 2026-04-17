soma anima arts (Kinesis Dance Society)

Hosted by

soma anima arts (Kinesis Dance Society)

About this event

Reveries 2026 Silent Auction

Sterling Silver & Enamel Pendant on chain by Keen Studio item
Sterling Silver & Enamel Pendant on chain by Keen Studio item
Sterling Silver & Enamel Pendant on chain by Keen Studio item
Sterling Silver & Enamel Pendant on chain by Keen Studio item
Sterling Silver & Enamel Pendant on chain by Keen Studio
$95

Starting bid

Handmade Sterling Silver pendant with a combination of turquoise and green enameling on Sterling Silver snake chain. Collection Depth Euphoria.

Pendant size: 32mm x 12mm x 1mm.

Chain length: 16 inches.


Value: $190


Keen Studio is a Jewelry studio based in Vancouver, BC crafting Sterling Silver enameled jewels such as rings, pendants and earrings. Keen Studio creates all her designs by hand using traditional techniques. Each piece is a savoir-faire example inspired by nature and contemporary architecture.


See more of her work: @thekeenstudio

Lady with a Parasol - Framed Giclée Print by Thalia Lemon item
Lady with a Parasol - Framed Giclée Print by Thalia Lemon item
Lady with a Parasol - Framed Giclée Print by Thalia Lemon item
Lady with a Parasol - Framed Giclée Print by Thalia Lemon item
Lady with a Parasol - Framed Giclée Print by Thalia Lemon
$75

Starting bid

"Lady with a Parasol - Framed Giclée Print by Thalia Lemon"

 

This piece, inspired by the works of Monet, walks the line between sincere homage and absurdist comedy. This archival quality framed printing perfectly reproduces the original painting in museum quality on uncoated, acid free, 100% cotton rag paper with a bright textured finish.

Size: 16x24 inches

 

Value: $250

 

Vancouver-based painter Thalia Lemon has built an entire body of work around an unlikely muse: a perpetually grumpy cephalopod from a Saturday morning cartoon. Her ongoing series renders Squidward in the style of canonical oil paintings, replacing the original figures while preserving the technique, palette, and dramatic lighting of the source.

 

The results read as a sincere love letter to both traditions, proving that high craft and cartoon affection aren’t mutually exclusive. The work has been exhibited around Vancouver, including a solo show at James Black Gallery titled The Artist is Squid.

 

See more of her work: @storybythalia"

Small hand-built jug in Calico by Nevena Tadic item
Small hand-built jug in Calico by Nevena Tadic item
Small hand-built jug in Calico by Nevena Tadic item
Small hand-built jug in Calico by Nevena Tadic
$25

Starting bid

Small hand-built jug in Calico.

Food safe.

Size: 4.5 inch tall


Value: $52


Nevena Tadic is a ceramic artist living and working in Vancouver, Canada.

Her work in ceramics incorporates hand built or wheel thrown functional or decorative pieces painted with slips and underglazes. Exploring new forms and techniques, she finds inspiration in event or objects from everyday life. You can find her creations in her Vancouver studio on the seawall where she creates full time and teaches pottery classes.

Studio / Shop Nevena Tadic

620 Millbank Road

Vancouver BC V5Z 4B7


See more of her work: @gtnevenaceramics

Decorated glass bowl item
Decorated glass bowl item
Decorated glass bowl
$30

Starting bid

Decorated blown glass bowl, by unknown artist.


Value: $75

Vase / Umbrella stand item
Vase / Umbrella stand item
Vase / Umbrella stand
$100

Starting bid

Blown glass vase/umbrella stand by Shirley Fineblit.


Value: $250


Shirley Fineblit , trained in Europe and had studios in Toronto and LA . Shirley is from Winnipeg and spent several years in Europe training in glass blowing .

Oil lamps by Shirley Fineblit item
Oil lamps by Shirley Fineblit
$60

Starting bid

Set of three blown glass oil lamps by Shirley Fineblit.


Value: $150


Shirley Fineblit is from Winnipeg and spent several years in Europe training in glass blowing. She trained at the Gerrit Rietveld Academy in Amsterdam, was a guest designer at the Venini Factory in Venice and developed the first glass program at the Ontario College of Art. Now retired, she had studios in Toronto and LA.

Tickets for Les Trois Accords & Lou-Adriane Cassidy - May 30 item
Tickets for Les Trois Accords & Lou-Adriane Cassidy - May 30 item
Tickets for Les Trois Accords & Lou-Adriane Cassidy - May 30 item
Tickets for Les Trois Accords & Lou-Adriane Cassidy - May 30
$48

Starting bid

Pair of Tickets for Les Trois Accords & Lou-Adriane Cassidy on Saturday, May 30th, 2026 - 7pm @ Vogue Theatre - 918 Granville Street


Value: $118.46


This year, the Centre culturel francophone de Vancouver is proud to present two iconic Québécois artists: Les Trois Accords and Lou-Adriane Cassidy.


Lou-Adriane Cassidy will open the evening at 7pm with her show “Triste Animal”, while Les Trois Accords will close the event at 9pm by sharing some of their greatest hits and the songs from their new album, “Toujours les vacances”.


@le_centre


Pair of ticket for MY HOUSE by Fake Knot - June 19-20 item
Pair of ticket for MY HOUSE by Fake Knot - June 19-20 item
Pair of ticket for MY HOUSE by Fake Knot - June 19-20
$32

Starting bid

Pair of tickets from The Dance Centre to be redeemed for MY HOUSE by Fake Knot at The Dance Centre, June 19-20, 2026


Value: $79


MY HOUSE is a bold new work by the award-winning queer, Canadian-Filipinx choreographer Ralph Escamillan (aka Kiki Legend OA Mother Posh Gvasalia and Canadian Mother Posh Basquiat). This fabulous performance celebrates Ballroom Culture, and the familial bonds embedded within the structure of a HOUSE. Bringing the BALL from the runway to the stage, the piece features Voguers from the Canadian Scene, with a local Ballroom Commentators and DJ.

Subversive, joyful, and playful, MY HOUSE uses the collective fantasy-building of Ballroom, beats that make you pump, and movement that carries the liberating truth of being fully oneself on the floor.

Post-show artist talkback June 20.


@thedancecentrebc

Pair of tickets for La Seizième 26/27 Production Dilemme item
Pair of tickets for La Seizième 26/27 Production Dilemme item
Pair of tickets for La Seizième 26/27 Production Dilemme item
Pair of tickets for La Seizième 26/27 Production Dilemme
$32

Starting bid

Pair of tickets for La Seizième 26/27 Production Dilemme by François Bernier and Cory Haas.

May 5 - 15, 2027 @ Studio 16 - 1551, West 7th Avenue. Winners will have the choice in the dates.

Coproduction: Théâtre la Seizième (Vancouver), Théâtre DuBunker (Montréal)

Show in French, with English surtitles.


Value: $79


Claire, a social worker, answers overnight calls at a suicide prevention centre. As the phone keeps ringing, the line between her personal and professional lives begins to blur, until one particular call draws her in completely.

Dilemme brings the codes of the psychological thriller to the stage, plunging audiences into a gripping race against time. Inspired by a real experience on a crisis hotline, this story of a woman pushed to the edge examines our relationship to others: how far are we willing to go to save someone?


@laseizieme

www.seizieme.ca


Photo credit: Gaëtan Nerincx

Pair of tickets for any 26/27 show – Alliance Française item
Pair of tickets for any 26/27 show – Alliance Française item
Pair of tickets for any 26/27 show – Alliance Française item
Pair of tickets for any 26/27 show – Alliance Française
$20

Starting bid

Pair of tickets for any 2026/2027 show at Alliance Française Vancouver


Enjoy an unforgettable cultural experience with Alliance Française Vancouver!
This prize includes a pair of tickets to a performance or screening of your choice during the 2026–2027 season (to be announced in early September).
From concerts and dance performances to theatre, film screenings, immersive exhibitions, and shows for young audiences, you can choose from more than 100 options!

 

Value $50

 

Alliance Française Vancouver, 6161 Cambie Street, BC V5Z 3B2

https://www.alliancefrancaise.ca/en/

Takashi Murakami: The octopus eats its own leg - Artbook item
Takashi Murakami: The octopus eats its own leg - Artbook item
Takashi Murakami: The octopus eats its own leg - Artbook item
Takashi Murakami: The octopus eats its own leg - Artbook item
Takashi Murakami: The octopus eats its own leg - Artbook
$40

Starting bid

Takashi Murakami: The octopus eats its own leg

Published by Skira Rizzoli Publications, Inc., 2017

Softcover, 286 pages

Illustrations: 250 colour

Editor: Michael Darling

Contributors: Madeleine Grynsztejn, Michael Dylan Foster, Chelsea Foxwell, Reuben Keehan, Akira Mizuta Lippit and Nobuo Tsuji


Value: $95


This landmark publication accompanies a major retrospective exhibition of Takashi Murakami’s paintings. Although other volumes on Murakami in English address the crossover between his fine art and commercial output, this book presents the first serious consideration of his work as a painter.

$100 Gift certificate from Helicon Books item
$100 Gift certificate from Helicon Books item
$100 Gift certificate from Helicon Books item
$100 Gift certificate from Helicon Books
$40

Starting bid

Helicon Books is a proudly independent bookstore, situated in North Vancouver’s thriving Lower Lonsdale neighbourhood, nestled between the Pacific Ocean and the Coast Mountains.


Helicon Books sells wide yet carefully curated selections of literary fiction, short stories, poetry, essay collections, history books, travel and nature writing, belles lettres, and coffee-table tomes - we value literary merit and beautiful production.


125 West 1st Street
North Vancouver, BC
V7M 1B1

$50 Gift Certificate Mon Garenne French Bakery item
$50 Gift Certificate Mon Garenne French Bakery item
$50 Gift Certificate Mon Garenne French Bakery item
$50 Gift Certificate Mon Garenne French Bakery
$25

Starting bid

Don’t miss this new authentic French bakery in the heart of Arbutus Ridge!

Mon Garenne’s team offer a warm welcome and the best baguette in town.

Feel free to stop by early in the morning to fill your bag with excellent breads, pastries and pies or settle in for lunch either inside or on the patio. You will find a wide selection of delicious bistro-style dishes, including the traditional and flavorful mussels and fries.


Locations & Hours


Mon Garenne French Bakery

4021 Macdonald Street,

Vancouver, BC V6L 2N8


Tuesday to Friday 7am to 5pm

Saturday 7am to 4pm


@mon_garenne_bakery

$50 Gift Card Earnest Ice Cream item
$50 Gift Card Earnest Ice Cream item
$50 Gift Card Earnest Ice Cream item
$50 Gift Card Earnest Ice Cream item
$50 Gift Card Earnest Ice Cream
$25

Starting bid

It’s the season of delicious ice cream.

Earnest Ice Cream is a beloved, local, and sustainable small-batch ice cream company in Vancouver. Founded in 2012 by Erica Bernardi and Ben Ernst, it is famous for its dense, rich flavors (including vegan options) and its commitment to zero-waste practices by selling pints in reusable, returnable glass jars.


Locations & Hours

You can visit their scoop shops for cones, cups, sundaes, or to grab a pint. All four retail locations are open daily from 12 to 10PM:

* Fraserhood: 3992 Fraser St.

* Olympic Village: 1829 Quebec St.

* East Vancouver: 1485 Frances St.

* North Vancouver: 127 W 1st St.


@earnesticecream

Pack of 12 traditional buckwheat crepes by Bretonne #1 item
Pack of 12 traditional buckwheat crepes by Bretonne #1 item
Pack of 12 traditional buckwheat crepes by Bretonne #1 item
Pack of 12 traditional buckwheat crepes by Bretonne #1 item
Pack of 12 traditional buckwheat crepes by Bretonne #1
$10

Starting bid

Encourage local small business and enjoy a freshly made pack of 12 traditional buckwheat crepes. Heat and fill it up with your favorite savory ingredients. Share with friends, or don’t! Bretonne brings the taste of Brittany straight to you.


Value: $23


Bretonne is a Vancouver based business making fresh buckwheat (savory) and wheat (sweet) crepes with traditional recipes and local ingredients.


Bretonne is the story of a somewhat dreamy French woman who decided to blend her passion for the cuisine of her native region with her interest in urban innovation - by creating the first bike-powered mobile crêperie right here in Vancouver.


@bretonne.vancouver

www.bretonnevancouver.ca


Pack of 12 traditional buckwheat crepes by Bretonne #2 item
Pack of 12 traditional buckwheat crepes by Bretonne #2 item
Pack of 12 traditional buckwheat crepes by Bretonne #2 item
Pack of 12 traditional buckwheat crepes by Bretonne #2 item
Pack of 12 traditional buckwheat crepes by Bretonne #2
$10

Starting bid

Encourage local small business and enjoy a freshly made pack of 12 traditional buckwheat crepes. Heat and fill it up with your favorite savory ingredients. Share with friends, or don’t! Bretonne brings the taste of Brittany straight to you.


Value: $23


Bretonne is a Vancouver based business making fresh buckwheat (savory) and wheat (sweet) crepes with traditional recipes and local ingredients.


Bretonne is the story of a somewhat dreamy French woman who decided to blend her passion for the cuisine of her native region with her interest in urban innovation - by creating the first bike-powered mobile crêperie right here in Vancouver.


@bretonne.vancouver

www.bretonnevancouver.ca


$30 Gift Card from Chez Nous Bakery #1 item
$30 Gift Card from Chez Nous Bakery #1 item
$30 Gift Card from Chez Nous Bakery #1 item
$30 Gift Card from Chez Nous Bakery #1 item
$30 Gift Card from Chez Nous Bakery #1
$15

Starting bid

Discover or make one of your friend or family members discover this fabulous and authentic new French Bakery in the heart of Yaletown and enjoy warm pastries straight out of the oven, great coffee or homemade lunch.


Chez Nous Bakery

1262 Homer Street

Vancouver BC V6B 2Y5


@cheznous.bakery

$30 Gift Card from Chez Nous Bakery #2 item
$30 Gift Card from Chez Nous Bakery #2 item
$30 Gift Card from Chez Nous Bakery #2 item
$30 Gift Card from Chez Nous Bakery #2 item
$30 Gift Card from Chez Nous Bakery #2
$15

Starting bid

Discover or make one of your friend or family members discover this fabulous and authentic new French Bakery in the heart of Yaletown and enjoy warm pastries straight out of the oven, great coffee or homemade lunch.


Chez Nous Bakery

1262 Homer Street

Vancouver BC V6B 2Y5


@cheznous.bakery

$30 Gift Card from Chez Nous Bakery #3 item
$30 Gift Card from Chez Nous Bakery #3 item
$30 Gift Card from Chez Nous Bakery #3 item
$30 Gift Card from Chez Nous Bakery #3 item
$30 Gift Card from Chez Nous Bakery #3
$15

Starting bid

Discover or make one of your friend or family members discover this fabulous and authentic new French Bakery in the heart of Yaletown and enjoy warm pastries straight out of the oven, great coffee or homemade lunch.


Chez Nous Bakery

1262 Homer Street

Vancouver BC V6B 2Y5


@cheznous.bakery

$30 Gift Card from Chez Nous Bakery #4 item
$30 Gift Card from Chez Nous Bakery #4 item
$30 Gift Card from Chez Nous Bakery #4 item
$30 Gift Card from Chez Nous Bakery #4 item
$30 Gift Card from Chez Nous Bakery #4
$15

Starting bid

Discover or make one of your friend or family members discover this fabulous and authentic new French Bakery in the heart of Yaletown and enjoy warm pastries straight out of the oven, great coffee or homemade lunch.


Chez Nous Bakery

1262 Homer Street

Vancouver BC V6B 2Y5


@cheznous.bakery

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!