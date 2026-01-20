REVIVE Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
Meet the Fuel EX 7—the do-everything, ride-anything trail bike that eats singletrack for breakfast and begs for more. With 150mm of front suspension and 140mm in the rear, this machine smooths out rock gardens, roots, and technical descents while still staying quick, playful, and efficient on the climbs thanks to its lightweight aluminum frame.
This isn’t just capable—it’s dialed. A RockShox Gold RL fork with DebonAir spring and FOX Performance Float EVOL rear shock deliver plush small-bump sensitivity and confident control when the trail gets rowdy. Add in a SRAM NX Eagle 1x12 drivetrain, tubeless-ready Bontrager wheels, and a dropper post, and you’ve got a setup built for all-day adventure and all-mountain domination.
What really sets the Fuel EX 7 apart? Adjustable geometry and in-frame storage—features usually reserved for carbon models—giving you the freedom to fine-tune your ride and stash tools and snacks right inside the frame. From flowy descents to aggressive technical lines, this bike adapts to you.
Why riders love it:
The final word:
If you want one bike that can climb efficiently, descend aggressively, and keep the fun going all day, the Fuel EX 7 takes the cake. Built to rally, ready to roam, and impossible not to love—this is trail riding at its finest.
Donated by North Star Cycle co.
Valued at $4400
Starting bid
Afrika Barrel and Bow Safaris support Kootenay Christian Academy by donating the daily rate for a plains game hunting safari in South Africa.
This exclusive package includes 10 days for up to 3 hunters, as well as 3 Impala trophies (1 per hunter). The hunt is valued at US$17,550.00.
• Hunt Type: Rifle hunt only
• Validity: Must be taken before 30 October 2027
About the Outfitters & Professional Hunters
Our outfitters and Professional Hunters, Marco du Plessis and Roelof du Venage, have been avid hunters since the age of 10. Their passion for hunting and the African bush was shaped by working alongside their fathers from a young age.
They have guided many satisfied hunters over the years and have a deep understanding of hunters’ needs and expectations. Both Marco and Roelof are proud members of PHASA (Professional Hunters’ Association of South Africa).
This Donated Safari INCLUDES:
• Day fees for 10 days x 3 hunters
• 3 Impala trophies (1 per hunter)
• Services of a licensed Professional Hunter
• All accommodation during the hunt
• All meals and soft drinks during the hunt
• All land travel for hunting purposes in a 4x4 vehicle
• Tracker and skinner services
• Field preparation of trophies
• Daily laundry service and full kitchen staff
This Donated Safari EXCLUDES:
• Round-trip airfare to South Africa
• Pick-up and return transfers to O.R. Tambo International Airport (Johannesburg) or Polokwane International Airport
• Chemical preparation, dipping, Trophy mounting, packing and shipping (performed by a taxidermist)
• Alcoholic beverages
• Air charter flights
• Trophy fees for all additional animals taken or wounded
Terms and Conditions
Please be sure to review all terms and conditions at: www.barrelandbow.com
• Afrika Barrel and Bow Safaris do not hunt between Friday evening and Saturday evening. This is observed as a quiet day of rest for reading or optional game walks. This day will always be added to your safari at no extra charge.
• The purchaser of this donated safari must confirm preferred dates with a US$1,000 deposit payable within 3 months of buying this donation. This deposit is non-refundable and will be applied toward any additional expenses while on safari
• The buyer of this voucher needs to sign this voucher and email it to [email protected] along with the deposit payment to claim your safari within 3 months of date of purchase.
• This safari may not be combined with any other donated hunt or advertised special from this outfitter.
• Observers are welcome at US$200 per day.
• Additional hunters may join at US$490 per day (per current price list).
• Hunts may be upgraded.
• This donation may not be substituted for a photographic safari.
• The safari includes one Impala trophy per hunter, valid for a maximum of 3 hunters. (Trophies are per hunter and may not be combined or used by a single hunter.)
• For trophy fees and optional expenses, please see: www.barrelandbow.com
Thank you for supporting this organization. Come and experience Africa in a totally different and exhilarating way!
Donated by: Barrel and Bow
Valued at US$17,550.00 (approx CAD$23,964)
Starting bid
Want the best seat in the house? This exclusive experience gives you front row seating at KCA Awards Night, putting you right in the heart of the celebration as students are recognized for their achievements.
Skip the search for seats and enjoy a VIP view of every moment—from proud smiles and applause to those unforgettable award announcements. It’s the perfect way to support your student, cheer on the whole school community, and truly feel like KCA’s #1 Fan.
No binoculars required for this one—every moment will be right in front of you! 🎉
Bid now and claim the ultimate KCA fan status!
This auction item is invaluable
Starting bid
Refresh your cleaning routine with this eco-friendly starter kit from Travelling Top-Ups Mobile Refillery, a wonderful local business dedicated to non-toxic, ethically sourced household products. Thoughtfully packaged in beautiful refillable glass bottles, this kit helps you keep your home sparkling while reducing waste.
This sustainable cleaning bundle includes:
🧺 Unscented Travelling Top-Ups Laundry Detergent – powerful, gentle, and perfect for sensitive households.
🌿 Mint All-Purpose Cleaner – fresh, effective cleaning for counters, bathrooms, and everyday messes.
🧴 Oneka Cedar & Sage Hand Soap – a nourishing plant-based soap with a warm, earthy scent.
🍊 Travelling Top-Ups Grapefruit Dish Soap – tough on grease with a bright, refreshing citrus aroma.
And the best part? When your bottles run empty, simply leave them on your front porch and Travelling Top-Ups will come refill them for you—making eco-friendly living incredibly convenient.
Perfect for anyone looking to simplify their cleaning routine, support local business, and make a positive impact on the planet.
Bid now and clean smarter, not harder! 🌎✨
Donated by Travelling Top-Ups
Valued at $60
Starting bid
For the hard workers, gearheads, and fix-it pros—this loaded prize package from Caliper Machine & Hydraulics brings serious value and everyday practicality. With a total value of $1,000, this bundle is built to keep both you and your equipment running strong.
This powerhouse package includes:
6 Hours of Shop Labour – expert service you can trust for the jobs that matter most
Caliper Machine & Hydraulics Hoodie – rugged comfort for work or weekend wear
Coffee Cup – fuel up and stay ready for the next project
Cooler – keep your drinks cold on the job site, in the shop, or out on an adventure
Whether you’ve got repairs on the horizon or just love quality workwear and gear, this bundle delivers real-world value with serious utility.
Bid big—this one works as hard as you do! 💪
Donated by Caliper Machine and Hydraulics
Valued at $1000
Starting bid
Freeze time in the most beautiful way with this incredible $500 Family Photography Session Gift Certificate from Stephanie Moore Photography. Whether it’s giggling toddlers, growing teens, or the whole crew together, this session is your chance to capture the moments you never want to forget.
Known for creating warm, natural, and heartfelt images, Stephanie has a gift for making families feel comfortable and genuinely themselves in front of the camera. The result? Timeless photographs filled with connection, laughter, and love.
Perfect for updating family portraits, celebrating a milestone, or gifting to someone special, this experience is more than a photo session—it’s an investment in memories that will last for generations.
Bid now and turn today’s moments into tomorrow’s treasures. ✨📷
Donated by Stephanie Moore
Valued at $500
Starting bid
Freeze time in the most beautiful way with this incredible $500 Family Photography Session Gift Certificate from Stephanie Moore Photography. Whether it’s giggling toddlers, growing teens, or the whole crew together, this session is your chance to capture the moments you never want to forget.
Known for creating warm, natural, and heartfelt images, Stephanie has a gift for making families feel comfortable and genuinely themselves in front of the camera. The result? Timeless photographs filled with connection, laughter, and love.
Perfect for updating family portraits, celebrating a milestone, or gifting to someone special, this experience is more than a photo session—it’s an investment in memories that will last for generations.
Bid now and turn today’s moments into tomorrow’s treasures. ✨📷
Donated by Stephanie Moore
Valued at $500
Starting bid
Upgrade your kitchen in one swoop with this 11-piece Cuisinart Advantage Non-Stick Gourmet Pots & Pans Set, generously donated by Home Hardware Cranbrook, valued at $219. Whether you're whipping up weeknight dinners or hosting a full house, this versatile set has you covered from stovetop to table.
Designed with durable non-stick interiors for easy cooking and effortless cleanup, these pots and pans heat evenly and perform beautifully. The sleek design and comfortable handles make cooking feel less like a chore and more like a culinary experience.
From simmering sauces and sautéing veggies to crafting the perfect pancake flip, this set brings confidence, convenience, and gourmet flair to any kitchen.
Bid now and turn up the heat on your home cooking! 🔥
Donated By Home Hardware Cranbrook
Valued at $219
Starting bid
Preserve life’s sweetest seasons with this $450 photography package from Kara Hockley Photography—perfect for families, growing bumps, brand-new babies, or couples in love. This session is all about capturing genuine connection and timeless memories you’ll treasure for years to come.
Package details:
-Choice of Family, Maternity, Newborn, or Couples Session
- Maximum of 5 people
-Session must take place in the Cranbrook/Kimberley area
-Must be booked and completed within 2026
Known for creating warm, natural, and heartfelt imagery, Kara has a beautiful way of making every session feel relaxed and authentic—so your photos look like you, at your very best.
Whether you’re celebrating a new chapter or simply freezing time for a moment, this package is a gift of memories that only grows more valuable.
Bid now and capture the moments that matter most. ✨
Donated by Kara Hockley Photography
Valued at $450
Starting bid
Gear up for adventure with the Motorfist Rekon Limited Edition Jacket – a masterpiece of design and performance! Crafted for thrill-seekers, this men’s medium jacket is built to withstand the twists, turns, and high-speed escapades of any season. With premium abrasion-resistant materials, ventilation for summer rides, and thermal liners for winter adventures, it’s the ultimate all-weather riding companion. And did we mention it’s limited edition? That means you’ll be the envy of every rider on the road.
To top it off, this package includes a $50 gift card to All Seasons Motorsports, perfect for upgrading your helmet, gloves, or any gear your heart desires.
Whether you’re tearing up the track or cruising through town, this jacket guarantees style, comfort, and unstoppable confidence. Don’t just ride—ride like a legend.
Donated by: All Seasons Motorsports
Total Value: $650
Starting bid
Entertain in style with this charming slate cheese board, beautifully engraved with the unforgettable phrase: “Sweet dreams are made of cheese.” Perfect for cheese lovers, hosts, and anyone who believes a good charcuterie board is the key to happiness.
The natural slate surface gives this board a rustic yet elegant look, making it ideal for serving your favourite cheeses, crackers, fruits, and spreads. Whether you're hosting a wine night, a holiday gathering, or just treating yourself to a little snack-board luxury, this piece is sure to spark smiles and conversation.
Stylish, witty, and endlessly useful—this board proves that the best dreams really do involve cheese.
Bid now and make your next charcuterie spread unforgettable! 🧀
Starting bid
Beautiful, meaningful, and wonderfully versatile, this natural slate board is engraved with the powerful reminder: “Faith Can Move Mountains.” Whether displayed as décor or used in everyday life, it brings both encouragement and elegance into your home.
Crafted from durable slate, this piece can serve many purposes:
🧀 A stylish cheese or charcuterie board for gatherings
🔥 Heat protection for countertops when serving hot dishes
🏡 A meaningful decorative piece for your kitchen or dining space
With its rustic texture and inspiring message, this board is a lovely way to blend faith, function, and beauty in one thoughtful piece.
Bid now and bring home a reminder that even the smallest faith can do great things. ✨
Starting bid
Make every gathering feel special with this beautiful 3-tier slate serving stand, elegantly engraved with the phrase “Sip, Savor, Celebrate.” With its natural slate tiers and stylish design, it’s the perfect centerpiece for entertaining and celebrating life’s moments.
This versatile display stand is ideal for layered charcuterie spreads, desserts, appetizers, or festive décor, adding height and visual charm to any table. Whether you're hosting a dinner party, holiday gathering, bridal shower, or cozy wine night, this piece helps turn simple treats into a show-stopping presentation.
✨ Perfect for:
🧀 Multi-level charcuterie displays
🍰 Dessert towers for parties and celebrations
🎉 Seasonal or event décor centerpieces
Elegant, functional, and ready to impress, this stand invites everyone to sip, savor, and celebrate in style.
Starting bid
Get ready to dig, build, and conquer with this ultimate CAT gift basket, generously donated by Finning! Carefully curated and beautifully presented in a wicker basket, it’s packed with rugged gear and collectibles that celebrate the iconic CAT brand:
Perfect for machinery enthusiasts, construction lovers, or anyone who appreciates durable, fun, and legendary CAT style, this basket brings the strength, grit, and iconic energy of CAT right to your home.
Donated by Finning
Total Value of $350
Starting bid
Say goodbye to grocery runs and hello to fresh, warm, irresistible bread every week! Thanks to COBS Bakery, one lucky winner will receive bread for a full year, valued at $300. Imagine the aroma of freshly baked loaves filling your home—sourdough, baguettes, buns, and more—all made with care by COBS’ expert bakers.
Perfect for toast lovers, sandwich artists, or anyone who just can’t resist the smell of fresh bread, this prize will turn every meal into a little celebration. Fresh, fluffy, and totally crave-worthy—your pantry will never be empty again!
Donated by: COBS
Valued at: $300
Starting bid
Step onto the mat and level up your skills, strength, and confidence with this 10-punch pass from Rocky Mountain Martial Arts, valued at $225. Whether you’re a beginner looking to learn self-discipline or a seasoned martial artist ready to sharpen your technique, RMMA offers top-tier instruction in a supportive, high-energy environment.
From kickboxing and Muay Thai to self-defense fundamentals, each session will challenge your body, focus your mind, and ignite your inner warrior. Perfect for fitness enthusiasts, teens, adults, or anyone ready to punch, kick, and conquer—this pass is your ticket to strength, skill, and unstoppable confidence.
Donated by: Rocky Mountain Martial Arts
Valued at: $225
Starting bid
Kickstart your health and fitness journey with a one-month pass to Fitness Inc in Cranbrook! Whether you’re looking to lift, spin, stretch, or sweat it out, this pass gives you full access to state-of-the-art equipment, group classes, and everything you need to get stronger, fitter, and more energized.
Perfect for beginners, fitness enthusiasts, or anyone ready to take their workouts to the next level, this pass is your ticket to a month of movement, motivation, and results. Don’t just work out—own your fitness journey!
Donated by: Fitness Inc
Valued at: $130
Starting bid
Bring the world into sharp focus with the Vortex Triumph 10x42 Binoculars—your go-to companion for birdwatching, hunting, hiking, and outdoor exploration. Built for clarity and durability, these binoculars deliver bright, crisp views and dependable performance wherever your adventures take you.
With 10x magnification and 42mm objective lenses, you’ll enjoy an ideal balance of power, brightness, and field of view—perfect for spotting wildlife or taking in sweeping landscapes. The fully multi-coated optics enhance light transmission for clear viewing even in lower-light conditions.
Why you’ll love them:
✨ Sharp, high-contrast optics
✨ Rugged, lightweight design
✨ Comfortable grip for steady viewing
✨ Versatile for outdoor enthusiasts of all kinds
Whether you’re scanning the treeline, glassing the hills, or just love a closer look at the world around you, the Vortex Triumph 10x42 binoculars help you see more of every moment.
Bid now and bring the outdoors into focus! 🌲
Valued at $170
Starting bid
Bring the world into sharp focus with the Vortex Triumph 10x42 Binoculars—your go-to companion for birdwatching, hunting, hiking, and outdoor exploration. Built for clarity and durability, these binoculars deliver bright, crisp views and dependable performance wherever your adventures take you.
With 10x magnification and 42mm objective lenses, you’ll enjoy an ideal balance of power, brightness, and field of view—perfect for spotting wildlife or taking in sweeping landscapes. The fully multi-coated optics enhance light transmission for clear viewing even in lower-light conditions.
Why you’ll love them:
✨ Sharp, high-contrast optics
✨ Rugged, lightweight design
✨ Comfortable grip for steady viewing
✨ Versatile for outdoor enthusiasts of all kinds
Whether you’re scanning the treeline, glassing the hills, or just love a closer look at the world around you, the Vortex Triumph 10x42 binoculars help you see more of every moment.
Bid now and bring the outdoors into focus! 🌲
Valued at $170
Starting bid
Keep your vehicle tracking true with a professional 4-wheel alignment from Kal Tire, valued at $145. Proper alignment isn’t just about comfort—it helps extend tire life, improve fuel efficiency, and deliver a smoother, safer ride every time you hit the road.
Perfect for anyone noticing uneven tire wear, a wandering steering wheel, or just wanting peak vehicle performance, this service is practical, valuable, and always appreciated.
Bid now and keep your wheels perfectly in line! 🚗
Donated by Kal Tire
Valued at $145
Starting bid
Mangia, mangia! Enjoy a delicious Italian-inspired feast with a $25 gift card to East Side Mario’s—home of hearty pastas, cheesy pizzas, and those famous all-you-can-eat soup, salad, and garlic homeloaf.
Perfect for family dinners, date nights, or when you just don’t feel like cooking, this gift card delivers big flavours and even bigger portions.
Bid now and treat yourself to a little Italian-style indulgence! 🍕
Donated by East Side Marios
Valued at $25
Starting bid
Mangia, mangia! Enjoy a delicious Italian-inspired feast with a $25 gift card to East Side Mario’s—home of hearty pastas, cheesy pizzas, and those famous all-you-can-eat soup, salad, and garlic homeloaf.
Perfect for family dinners, date nights, or when you just don’t feel like cooking, this gift card delivers big flavours and even bigger portions.
Bid now and treat yourself to a little Italian-style indulgence! 🍕
Donated by East Side Marios
Valued at $25
Starting bid
Grab your putters and get ready for fun on the green! This package includes mini golf for 4 at the scenic Elizabeth Lake Lodge, perfect for family outings, date days, or a friendly competition with friends.
Whether you’re sinking hole-in-ones or just enjoying the fresh air, this experience promises quality time, friendly competition, and memories that stick like a perfectly putted ball. Tee off for a day of fun you won’t forget!
Donated by Elizabeth Lake Lodge
Valued at $30
Starting bid
Grab your putters and get ready for fun on the green! This package includes mini golf for 4 at the scenic Elizabeth Lake Lodge, perfect for family outings, date days, or a friendly competition with friends. Each hole offers a mix of challenge, charm, and a whole lot of laughs.
Whether you’re sinking hole-in-ones or just enjoying the fresh air, this experience promises quality time, friendly competition, and memories that stick like a perfectly putted ball. Tee off for a day of fun you won’t forget!
Donated by Elizabeth Lake Lodge
Valued at $30
Starting bid
Grab your putters and get ready for fun on the green! This package includes mini golf for 4 at the scenic Elizabeth Lake Lodge, perfect for family outings, date days, or a friendly competition with friends. Each hole offers a mix of challenge, charm, and a whole lot of laughs.
Whether you’re sinking hole-in-ones or just enjoying the fresh air, this experience promises quality time, friendly competition, and memories that stick like a perfectly putted ball. Tee off for a day of fun you won’t forget!
Donated by Elizabeth Lake Lodge
Valued at $30
Starting bid
Grab your putters and get ready for fun on the green! This package includes mini golf for 4 at the scenic Elizabeth Lake Lodge, perfect for family outings, date days, or a friendly competition with friends. Each hole offers a mix of challenge, charm, and a whole lot of laughs.
Whether you’re sinking hole-in-ones or just enjoying the fresh air, this experience promises quality time, friendly competition, and memories that stick like a perfectly putted ball. Tee off for a day of fun you won’t forget!
Donated by Elizabeth Lake Lodge
Valued at $30
Starting bid
Gear up for your next outing with this practical and adventure-ready bundle from High Country Sports. Whether you’re hitting the trails, heading to the rink, or just living the Kootenay outdoor lifestyle, this package has you covered.
Included in this bundle:
🎟️ $25 Gift Card to High Country Sports – perfect for picking up outdoor gear, apparel, or accessories for your next adventure.
☕ 10oz YETI Rambler 10 oz Tumbler – legendary YETI durability with double-wall vacuum insulation to keep your drinks hot or cold wherever the day takes you.
Perfect for coffee on the go, campsite mornings, or gearing up for the outdoors, this bundle brings together quality gear and local adventure spirit.
Bid now and get ready for whatever the day brings! 🌲
Donated by High Country Sports
Valued at $55
Starting bid
Upgrade your everyday tech with this Cellular Essentials Kit from Andre’s Electronics, valued at $100. Packed with handy accessories, this bundle makes it easier than ever to enjoy your music, stream your favourite content, and stay productive on the go.
This tech-ready kit includes:
🔊 Bluetooth Speaker
📱 Smartphone Stand
✍️ Touch Pen (Stylus)
Whether you’re working, relaxing, or entertaining, these accessories help you get more out of your smartphone and stay connected with ease.
Bid now and bring a little extra tech convenience into your daily life! 📲
Donated by Andre's Electronics
Valued at $100
Starting bid
Upgrade your everyday tech with this Cellular Essentials Kit from Andre’s Electronics, valued at $100. Packed with handy accessories, this bundle makes it easier than ever to enjoy your music, stream your favourite content, and stay productive on the go.
This tech-ready kit includes:
🔊 Bluetooth Speaker
📱 Smartphone Stand
✍️ Touch Pen (Stylus)
Whether you’re working, relaxing, or entertaining, these accessories help you get more out of your smartphone and stay connected with ease.
Bid now and bring a little extra tech convenience into your daily life! 📲
Donated by Andre's Electronics
Valued at $100
Starting bid
Unleash the creativity and engineering genius of the next generation with this 20-piece tool set from Learning Resources, generously donated by Bumbletree and valued at $80! Perfect for young hands eager to build, tinker, and explore, this set includes everything budding builders need to screw, hammer, and construct their way to fun and learning.
Designed to spark imagination, problem-solving, and hands-on STEM skills, this set makes playtime both educational and seriously fun. Ideal for little engineers, future inventors, or anyone ready to create, construct, and conquer—let the building adventures begin!
Donated by Bumble Tree
Valued at $80
Starting bid
Transform everyday doors into something sleek, smooth, and satisfying with this Reliabilt Hawthorn 4‑pack of door levers—3 passage levers and 1 privacy lever, generously donated by RONA, valued at $80! Featuring a rich satin nickel finish and classic curved design, this set blends timeless style with everyday practicality—perfect for bedrooms, hallways, closets, and more.
These handles are designed to fit standard interior doors with thicknesses from about 1⅜″ to 1¾″, and the reversible levers mean you can install them on left or right swing doors with ease. The privacy lever even locks from the inside with a simple twist and can be opened from the outside with a coin or flat tool in a pinch—handy for bathrooms or bedrooms.
Built from durable zinc with a satin finish, they’re easy to install (a screwdriver is all you need) and have a small operation angle for comfortable, everyday use.
Whether you’re updating a home, fixing up a rental, or tackling weekend DIY projects, this set adds function, flair, and value—no locksmith required!
Includes:
• Reliabilt Hawthorn 4‑Pack (3 Passage + 1 Privacy) – beautifully finished satin nickel levers with reversible design and adjustable latches
Donated by RONA Cranbook
Valued at $80
Starting bid
Get ready to elevate your next BBQ, hunt camp, or kitchen creation with this rugged seasoning duo from Wild West Seasonings—perfect for anyone who loves bold, authentic flavor. Valued at $34, this pack includes:
🌵 Jerky Cure & Seasoning (Traditional) — Craft tender, flavorful jerky with rich, time-honored seasoning that locks in savory goodness. Whether you’re smoking, dehydrating, or grilling, this traditional blend will take your jerky game from good to legendary.
🌭 Sausage Seasoning (Polish) — Bring authentic Polish flair to your sausage making with this classic spice mix, perfectly balanced for bold, delicious flavor. It’s everything you need for mouth-watering homemade sausage that’ll have everyone asking for seconds.
Perfect for outdoor cooks, home chefs, and flavor fanatics alike, this Wild West seasoning set turns every meal into a taste adventure—from smoky jerky bites to hearty sausage links.
Turn up the flavor and make some magic in the kitchen!
Donated by Mountain Man Outdoors
Valued at $34
Starting bid
Fill your home with comfort, calm, and a touch of indulgence with this luxurious candle set from Homestead Candle Co., a family-owned and operated business right here in Cranbrook, BC—and proudly part of the KCA family! This beautifully curated bundle includes two full-sized, hand-poured candles:
Sea Salt Orchid – fresh, airy, and lightly floral, bringing spa-like serenity into any space
Egyptian Amber – warm, rich, and subtly exotic, perfect for cozy evenings and inviting ambiance
Crafted with care and intention, these candles are known for their clean burn, long-lasting fragrance, and timeless style. Perfect for gifting—or keeping all to yourself—this set turns everyday moments into something special while supporting a local business rooted in our own school community.
Light them, love them, and let your home glow with purpose. 🕯️
Donated by Homestead Candle Co.
Valued at $60
Starting bid
Indulge in radiant skin and a little well-deserved self-care with this luxury gift bag from Naked Yeti Skin Studio—a dream package for anyone ready to relax, refresh, and glow. This stunning set includes:
An Essential Facial Gift Card – expert care, deep relaxation, and visible results
Luxurious Éminence Hand Cream – rich, nourishing, and silky-smooth
Éminence Skincare Products – premium, plant-powered formulas loved worldwide
Éminence Reusable Bag – perfect for everyday use
Known for results-driven treatments, Naked Yeti Skin Studio delivers an experience that feels as good as it looks. Whether you’re treating yourself or gifting someone special, this package is pure pampering perfection—because glowing skin never goes out of style.
Donated by Naked Yeti Skin Studio
Valued at $170
Starting bid
Treat yourself (or someone very lucky) to this beautifully curated gift bag from MJ’s Floral Boutique, overflowing with cozy comforts and elevated indulgence. Every item is designed to help you slow down, unwind, and savor the moment:
Eucalyptus Apothecary Restoring Bath Soak – melt away stress with spa-level relaxation
Studio 501 Tobacco & Sandalwood 8oz Candle – warm, smoky, and perfectly moody
Prosecco Gummies – a little sparkle with zero corkscrew required
F*Balm Vanilla Latte Lip Chap – rich, cozy hydration with café vibes
Midnight Paloma Hand Lotion – silky smooth with a subtly sophisticated scent
This gift bag is the definition of modern luxury meets everyday comfort—perfect for self-care lovers, gifting pros, or anyone who deserves a little extra indulgence. Light the candle, run the bath, enjoy fancy candies, and let the evening take care of itself.
Donated by MJs Floral Boutique
Valued at $75
Starting bid
Built for big water and bigger stories, this Premier Fly Combo Saltwater Rod is ready to chase everything from hard-fighting coastal fish to powerful freshwater predators. At 9 feet with a 7/8 weight, this setup offers the perfect balance of strength, control, and casting distance, making it an ideal choice for anglers who want versatility without compromise.
Designed to handle windy conditions, long casts, and aggressive fish, this combo delivers smooth performance and confidence with every cast. Whether you’re stalking flats, casting from shore, or dreaming of your next saltwater escape, this rod is built to perform and built to last.
Perfect for seasoned anglers or anyone ready to level up their fishing game—this fly combo is your invitation to cast farther, fight harder, and fish smarter.
Donated by: Mountain Man Outdoors
Valued at: $120
Starting bid
Indulge in next-level skin health with this curated Skin Dynamics gift bag—a collection designed to nourish, restore, and support your skin and well-being from every angle. This thoughtful set includes:
🌟 REJURAN Scar Gel c-PDRN – A clinical-style scar-correcting gel that uses marine-based c-PDRN growth factors to help improve the appearance of acne scars, surgical marks, or uneven texture, while calming irritation and hydrating with an oil-free formula that’s gentle on sensitive skin.
👁️ Rejuran Eyelash Serum – A breakthrough lash enhancer with patented c-PDRN plus peptides and nourishing extracts formulated to support stronger, fuller-looking lashes, reduce breakage, and condition hair from root to tip.
😴 REJURAN Intensive Scar Treatment Mask c-PDRN – A rich treatment mask that works overnight with c-PDRN, allantoin, and botanical extracts to boost regeneration, deeply hydrate, and help even skin tone—leaving skin softer and renewed with regular use.
🌿 Bend Inner Harmony – A premium wellness supplement featuring adaptogens like KSM-66 Ashwagandha, Arjuna extract, and vitamin C to help your body adapt to stress, support energy and focus, and enhance restful sleep without sedation.
This Skin Dynamics bag combines high-performance skincare and holistic well-being support—perfect for anyone who loves self-care, glow-boosting regimens, and feeling their absolute best every day.
Donated by Skin Dynamics
Valued at $400
Starting bid
Give your vehicle the spa treatment it deserves with a $50 gift card to Mike’s Autowash! Perfect for muddy roads, winter grime, road-trip dust, or just keeping things sparkling year-round, this gift card makes it easy to roll away with that fresh-off-the-lot shine.
Whether it’s a quick refresh or a deep clean, Mike’s Autowash helps your car look its absolute. Because life’s too short to drive a dirty car!
Donated by Mikes Autowash
Valued at $50
Starting bid
Pour into your heart, your faith, and your relationships with this thoughtfully curated inspirational bundle, generously donated by Foundations Faith and Education Resources. Whether for personal growth or meaningful gifting, this collection is packed with daily encouragement and Christ-centered wisdom.
Included in this uplifting bundle:
✨ Anxious for Nothing by Max Lucado and Andrea Lucado – A comforting, practical guide to trading worry for lasting peace.
💛 The One Year Love Language Minute Devotional by Gary Chapman – Bite-sized daily devotionals designed to strengthen relationships using the powerful Love Languages framework.
🦁 Roar Like a Lion by Levi Lusko – An energetic and faith-building read that challenges young readers to live boldly and courageously for Christ.
🎁 $25 Gift Certificate to Foundations Faith and Education Resources – Perfect for choosing even more faith-filled books, gifts, and resources.
This bundle is ideal for families, couples, and individuals seeking peace, purpose, and spiritual growth—all while supporting a valued community partner.
Bid with confidence and be encouraged all year long! ✨
Starting bid
Slow down, breathe deep, and enjoy meaningful time in the Word with this peace-filled devotional bundle, generously donated by Foundations Faith and Education Resources. Perfect for quiet afternoons, gift giving, or personal reflection, this set blends Scripture, creativity, and gentle brain-teasing fun.
Included in this thoughtful bundle:
🔍 Bible Large Print Word Search Book – Easy-to-read puzzles that make Scripture engagement both relaxing and rewarding.
🎨 The Beloved Psalms Colouring Book – A beautiful, creative way to meditate on the comforting words of the Psalms while you colour and unwind.
🎁 $25 Gift Card to Foundations Faith and Education Resources – Choose even more faith-building books, gifts, and resources to grow your collection.
Whether you’re looking to refresh your quiet time, bless a loved one, or enjoy peaceful moments of reflection, this bundle is a wonderful way to rest, reflect, and rejoice. ✨
Starting bid
When the craving hits, you’ll be ready! Enjoy a delicious night out with a $25 gift card to Boston Pizza—home of crowd-pleasing pizzas, hearty pastas, wings, and family-friendly favorites.
Perfect for busy weeknights, post-game celebrations, or a casual date night, this gift card brings great food, great vibes, and zero dishes to wash.
Bid now and treat yourself to a slice of the good life! 🍕✨
Donated by Boston Pizza
Total value of $25
Starting bid
When the craving hits, you’ll be ready! Enjoy a delicious night out with a $25 gift card to Boston Pizza—home of crowd-pleasing pizzas, hearty pastas, wings, and family-friendly favorites.
Perfect for busy weeknights, post-game celebrations, or a casual date night, this gift card brings great food, great vibes, and zero dishes to wash.
Bid now and treat yourself to a slice of the good life! 🍕✨
Donated by Boston Pizza
Total value of $25
Starting bid
Bring warmth, character, and practical beauty into your home with this handcrafted repurposed barn wood coat hook shelf, lovingly created by a gifted anonymous donor. Valued at $65, this one-of-a-kind piece blends rustic farmhouse style with everyday functionality.
Made from authentic reclaimed barn wood, each grain line and weathered mark tells a story—no two pieces are ever the same. Perfect for entryways, mudrooms, or cozy cabins, it offers a charming place to hang coats, hats, bags, or keys while adding natural texture to your space.
Sustainable, unique, and full of character, this beautiful piece is more than décor—it’s history given new life.
Bid to bring home a touch of timeless rustic craftsmanship!
Starting bid
Add authentic character and sturdy craftsmanship to your space with this beautiful repurposed barn wood bench, valued at $175. Rich with natural texture and history, each board carries the unique marks and grain patterns that only reclaimed wood can offer—making this a truly one-of-a-kind statement piece.
Perfect for an entryway, mudroom, porch, or at the foot of a bed, this bench blends farmhouse charm with everyday durability. Built to be both functional and eye-catching, it’s a piece that invites you to sit, stay awhile, and enjoy the warmth of handcrafted design.
Sustainable, distinctive, and full of rustic soul—this bench is ready to bring character and comfort into its next home.
Bid now and make this timeless piece yours!
Starting bid
Treat yourself (or someone special) to a little well-deserved luxury with a $50 gift card to Blush Medi Spa. Whether you’re dreaming of refreshed skin, a relaxing treatment, or a confidence-boosting beauty service, this gift card is your invitation to unwind, refresh, and glow.
Known for their professional care and pampering atmosphere, Blush Medi Spa helps you look and feel your absolute best. Because sometimes the best investment is a little self-care. ✨
Bid now and glow later! 💕
Donated by Blush Medi Spa
Total value of $50
Starting bid
Keep your ride running true and your look on point with this practical-meets-cool package from Mr. Tire, valued at $150! Perfect for drivers who like their vehicles smooth and their style sharp.
This awesome bundle includes:
🔧 Professional Wheel Alignment – Improve handling, extend tire life, and enjoy a smoother, safer ride.
🧢 Mr. Tire Snapback Hat – Rep your favourite local shop with clean, casual style.
Whether your steering wheel has a mind of its own or you just love a good tune-up opportunity, this package delivers performance you can feel and style you can wear.
Bid now and keep your wheels (and your look) perfectly aligned!
Donated by Mr.Tire
Valued at $150
Starting bid
Treat yourself (or someone special) to the perfect start to a slow, cozy morning with this thoughtfully curated basket, valued at $210. Overflowing with comfort, creativity, and indulgence, it’s everything you need for faith-filled, relaxed weekends:
His & Hers KCA Crewneck Sweatshirts (XL & M) – generously sized, pre-shrunk, and ultra-comfy for lounging or morning coffee rituals.
Bible-Themed Colouring Book & Pencil Crayons – pray, create, and reflect with each mindful stroke.
Oso Negro Coffee Beans – rich, aromatic coffee to kickstart your day. Donated by Kootenay Grounds
Huckleberry Books $25 Gift Card – choose your next inspirational read. Donated by Huckleberry books
Homestead Candles – 3 Wax Melts – hand-poured, locally crafted scents to fill your home with warmth and calm. Donated by Homestead Candle Co.
2 REVIVE Coffee Mugs – sip in style
Beautiful Basket – ready for display or gifting, bringing it all together in a charming presentation.
Perfect for homebodies, coffee lovers, and anyone who cherishes meaningful, cozy mornings, this basket makes every weekend feel like a little retreat. ✨
Donated by Kootenay Grounds, Huckleberry Books, and Homestead Candle Co.
Valued at $210
Starting bid
Outfit the whole crew in comfort and school spirit with this KCA Family Hoodie Pack—because everything’s better when the whole squad matches! Whether it’s spirit days, chilly mornings, game nights, or coffee runs, this bundle keeps everyone warm, cozy, and repping KCA in style.
Included sizes:
✨ Adult XL
✨ Adult M
✨ Youth L
✨ Youth M
These hoodies are known for their soft feel, durable quality, and everyday wearability—perfect for busy families on the go. Keep them together for peak matching-moment energy… or gift them out and become everyone’s favorite person. (We won’t tell 😉)
One family. Four hoodies. Maximum KCA spirit.
👉 Warning: May cause spontaneous twinning
Valued at $200
Starting bid
Ready to climb, challenge yourself, and have an absolute blast? This exciting package from ARQ Mountain Centre—our awesome local climbing hub—has everything you need to get off the ground and onto the wall!
This adventure-ready bundle includes:
🧢 ARQ Snapback Hat – clean, sporty style to rep your favourite local climbing spot
🎟️ Gift Card for 2 Day Passes + Rentals (any age) – perfect for beginners, families, or seasoned climbers looking for their next vertical fix
With expert routes, a welcoming atmosphere, and fun for all skill levels, ARQ is the perfect place to build confidence, burn energy, and try something new. No gear? No problem — rentals are included!
Whether you’re planning a family outing, a fun date, or your next fitness adventure, this package will help you gear up, climb high, and have a rock-solid good time.
Bid now and take your fun to new heights! 🧗✨
Donated by ARQ Climbing Center
Valued at $80
Starting bid
Bring instant color and curb appeal to your home with this gorgeous 14" multi-flower hanging basket from Mountain View Greenhouse, valued at $65. Overflowing with vibrant, carefully selected blooms, this lush arrangement is designed to brighten patios, porches, and outdoor spaces all season long.
Expertly grown and beautifully arranged, this basket delivers that full, cascading look everyone loves—no green thumb required! Just hang, water, and enjoy the continuous burst of cheerful color.
Perfect for gardeners, home decorators, or anyone who loves fresh floral beauty, this stunning basket will make your outdoor space pop.
Bid now and let your home bloom!
Donated by Mountain View Greenhouse
Valued at $65
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