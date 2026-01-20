REVIVE Auction

Afrika Barrel and Bow Safaris support Kootenay Christian Academy by donating the daily rate for a plains game hunting safari in South Africa.





This exclusive package includes 10 days for up to 3 hunters, as well as 3 Impala trophies (1 per hunter). The hunt is valued at US$17,550.00.

• Hunt Type: Rifle hunt only

• Validity: Must be taken before 30 October 2027





About the Outfitters & Professional Hunters

Our outfitters and Professional Hunters, Marco du Plessis and Roelof du Venage, have been avid hunters since the age of 10. Their passion for hunting and the African bush was shaped by working alongside their fathers from a young age.

They have guided many satisfied hunters over the years and have a deep understanding of hunters’ needs and expectations. Both Marco and Roelof are proud members of PHASA (Professional Hunters’ Association of South Africa).





This Donated Safari INCLUDES:

• Day fees for 10 days x 3 hunters

• 3 Impala trophies (1 per hunter)

• Services of a licensed Professional Hunter

• All accommodation during the hunt

• All meals and soft drinks during the hunt

• All land travel for hunting purposes in a 4x4 vehicle

• Tracker and skinner services

• Field preparation of trophies

• Daily laundry service and full kitchen staff





This Donated Safari EXCLUDES:

• Round-trip airfare to South Africa

• Pick-up and return transfers to O.R. Tambo International Airport (Johannesburg) or Polokwane International Airport

• Chemical preparation, dipping, Trophy mounting, packing and shipping (performed by a taxidermist)

• Alcoholic beverages

• Air charter flights

• Trophy fees for all additional animals taken or wounded





Terms and Conditions





Please be sure to review all terms and conditions at: www.barrelandbow.com





• Afrika Barrel and Bow Safaris do not hunt between Friday evening and Saturday evening. This is observed as a quiet day of rest for reading or optional game walks. This day will always be added to your safari at no extra charge.

• The purchaser of this donated safari must confirm preferred dates with a US$1,000 deposit payable within 3 months of buying this donation. This deposit is non-refundable and will be applied toward any additional expenses while on safari

• The buyer of this voucher needs to sign this voucher and email it to [email protected] along with the deposit payment to claim your safari within 3 months of date of purchase.

• This safari may not be combined with any other donated hunt or advertised special from this outfitter.

• Observers are welcome at US$200 per day.

• Additional hunters may join at US$490 per day (per current price list).

• Hunts may be upgraded.

• This donation may not be substituted for a photographic safari.

• The safari includes one Impala trophy per hunter, valid for a maximum of 3 hunters. (Trophies are per hunter and may not be combined or used by a single hunter.)

• For trophy fees and optional expenses, please see: www.barrelandbow.com





Thank you for supporting this organization. Come and experience Africa in a totally different and exhilarating way!





Donated by: Barrel and Bow

Valued at US$17,550.00 (approx CAD$23,964)