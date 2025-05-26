Revivifyy's Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Dr. Kumar will spend up to 2 hours (including translation time) talking to Palestinian children and youth of their dreams of hope; involve them in drawing; and discuss how these dreams may be transformed into reality. This session will be held online on Zoom for 15 children/youth. Your generous bid will go to the following: CAD40 for each student who attends, a total of CAD600 (15 children/youth) CAD200 for Khaled Hammad’s services. Khaled is our on-the-ground contact in Gaza, planning and coordinating this entire event. CAD100 for Israa Z. Zumili’s translation services. Israa will be our Arabic-English translator for this event. About the donor: Dr Sunil Kumar teaches undergraduate and postgraduate students in the Department of Social Policy, London School of Economics and Political Science, UK. He describes himself as an insurgent decolonial educator of development, urbanisation and social policy, with an emphasis on social justice. He has a special interest in children who represent generations to come and, hence, are the signifier of hope.
Starting bid
Delivery: Canada Only. Large Basket of Assorted Cookies Approx. 35–40 pieces. Winners can choose to receive their freshly baked goods anytime starting August 2025. Each order will include a detailed list of ingredients and product information. About Pistacia Bakery: From November 2020 to February 2025, Maha Zabaneh – a careerlong marketing and communications professional – pursued her passion by founding and running Pistacia Bakery. Specializing in all-natural, handcrafted Palestinian and Middle Eastern baked goods, Pistacia became known for its premium ingredients, authentic flavors, and exquisite first-class offerings. Maha’s creations honored her cultural roots and celebrated the culinary traditions she holds dear. Now enjoying retirement, Maha continues to bake for loved ones and supports meaningful causes through her craft. Delivery: Canada-wide Only.
Starting bid
The Resilient Leader: Leading for belonging Blueprint by Amena Chaudhry. Location: Virtual. -This comprehensive belonging-centered leadership development package is an action-learning curriculum and development strategy to build practical insights, frameworks, and tools to deepen and integrate your personal growth with systemic impact. What You'll Get: - A 30 min 1-1 pre-assessment strategy session - Link to complete a 20-min Online Assessment - 90-min Intensive Consultation --> IDI Assessment Results --> IDI Development Plan with customized insights | www.zarafaconsulting.com
Starting bid
Delivery: Canada & the US only Eco Tote Bag Say goodbye to plastic, and bag your goodies in this organic cotton tote bag. There’s more than enough room for groceries, books, and anything in between. • 100% certified organic cotton 3/1 twill • Fabric weight: 8 oz/yd² (272 g/m²) • Dimensions: 16″ × 14 ½″ × 5″ (40.6 cm × 35.6 cm × 12.7 cm) • Weight limit: 30 lbs (13.6 kg) • 1″ (2.5 cm) wide dual straps, 24.5″ (62.2 cm) length • Open main compartment • Blank product sourced from India. This product is made especially for you as soon as you place an order, which is why it takes us a bit longer to deliver it to you. Making products on demand instead of in bulk helps reduce overproduction, so thank you for making thoughtful purchasing decisions! Donated by: Mona Fawzy, CEO of JaneTech Please visit this website to support Palestinians: https://www.helpfundgaza.com/ Delivery: Canada & The US only
Starting bid
Spend time with a Palestinian in Gaza- Khaled Hammad Most of us are disconnected from what is happening in Palestine, and we are also disconnected from Gazans in Palestine. Spend some time with a Gazan in Palestine, and learn about their life under occupation. You do not need to speak Arabic to connect with a Gazan. 100% of your bid will go to the person who you connect with. About Khaled: Khaled has a bachelor’s degree in Information System Management from the University of Palestine and is a web developer engineer who specializes in python and Django. | Khaled has also worked with Inclusifyy and Revivifyy to provide stellar tech support for Revivifyy's and Inclusifyy's online events.
Starting bid
Spend time with a Palestinian in Gaza-Israa Zumili Most of us are disconnected from what is happening in Palestine, and we are also disconnected from Gazans in Palestine. Spend some time with a Gazan in Palestine, and learn about their life under occupation. You do not need to speak Arabic to connect with a Gazan. 100% of your bid will go to the person who you connect with. About Israa: This is Israa Zumili from the heart of genocide and resistance, 29 years old. a mother of two kids. Top Rated English-Arabic translator, content writer, and voice-over talent on Upwork freelancing platform. A passionate dreamer of love, peace, and freedom. | Israa has also worked with Inclusifyy as a keynote and guest speaker.
Starting bid
Spend time with a Palestinian in Gaza- Adham Elijla | Most of us are disconnected from what is happening in Palestine, and we are also disconnected from Gazans in Palestine. Spend some time with a Gazan in Palestine, and learn about their life under occupation. You do not need to speak Arabic to connect with a Gazan. 100% of your bid will go to the person who you connect with. Adham: My name is Adham Al-Ajla, from the Shujaiya neighbourhood in Gaza City. I am a graphic designer who studied information and graphic design at the Faculty of Science at the University of Gaza. I lived with my family a simple life, but it was full of love and warmth in our beautiful home On 27 October 2023, everything changed, our house was bombed, and our lives turned into ashes. We lost everything we had in one moment - memories, possessions, and the home that brought us together. My wife and I and our four children, in addition to my father, mother, and brother, were looking for shelter and hope in the midst of this destruction I used to dream of being an international graphic designer, creating and contributing to this world, but the war shattered my dreams and my family's dreams. | https://www.behance.net/desgi
Starting bid
Starting bid
Salman Naqvi is an accomplished Cloud, Security and Automation engineer. Check out his profile at https://salmannaqvi.com/. Salman will offer 2 hours of Cloud, Security and/or Automation related consulting. The service can be scheduled with Salman using his Calendar Link flexibly anytime. Salman has been working in IT for over 20 years. He has provided networking, security and automation services at small and large organizations, including Cisco, Amazon, Department of National Defense, University of Toronto, and several others. Salman is also currently a Cloud Security volunteer at TechForPalestine for two of their projects. 6. 2 hours of Cloud Security consultation is worth $200-300.
Starting bid
Delivery: Canada and U.S The Word Elu-igwe means sky and originates from the Igbo tribe in Nigeria, west Africa. This piece is manipulated fabric that has been twisted to create patterns before being dyed in an Indigo dye VAT. Two pieces of wood are also attached to the piece of fabric giving it a scroll like feeling. Value: $300
Starting bid
Have you ever heard the word “no” before? How many different ways have you been told ‘no,’ and the clocking didn’t happen? | How many relationships and friendships have gone cold because you did not clock the ‘no’? These coaching sessions are for men who would like to invest in their own learning and growth so that they do not continue to cause harm both intentionally and unintentionally. You can purchase these coaching sessions for yourself or as a gift for your husband, boss, boyfriend, partner, uncle, father, brother or Uncle Bill. Before purchasing, please read the following written by Amanda: https://tinyurl.com/ynw5ex4x | About the donor: Amanda Fernandez, MI, MBA Amanda is the founder of Inclusifyy, an antiracism organization that supports predominantly White organizations with equity, diversity and inclusion audits, workshops and consulting. Amanda is also the co-founder of Revivifyy, and she invests her skills, knowledge, and privilege into countering health inequity. Amanda has extensive experience with people-management, leading large-scale organizational change, project management, and overall business awesomeness. Amanda believes in creating meaningful personal connections through empathetic listening, powerful story-telling, and salty language. She is a fan of quality whisky and bourbon, and her voice goes up two octaves when she sees any non-human animal. https://www.inclusifyy.com/
Starting bid
Your generosity will be used to cover shipping costs. Thank you.
Starting bid
These coaching sessions are for men. Dr. James Faghmous will provide 3x 1:1 coaching sessions to one person valued at $3000. About the donor: James Faghmous, Ph.D. James is a four-time chief dad officer and four-time entrepreneur. Prior to starting Limitless Love, James was an award-winning scientist, researcher, and speaker having lectured on every continent on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and entrepreneurship. James’ life goal is help Muslims live beyond a mediocre job and average life to help create the Muslim Serena Williams, or Steve Jobs, o — generational defining talent that uses Islam as a source of inspiration to do more as opposed to settle for less. https://limitless.practicalmuslim.com/
Starting bid
Online Service – Four-Week Strength & Movement Workout Series Service is open to everyone, but focus is on working with queer and/or trans folks. “Join me for a four-week training series tailored to your individual health and strength goals, centering queer and trans joy, empowerment, and community care. While I’m still on my journey to becoming a certified personal trainer, I’m excited to offer online guided sessions rooted in accessible movement, strength-building, and mutual support. As a trans and queer trainer, I’m committed to creating affirming spaces where we can move together without shame or pressure. I believe movement can be a powerful form of resistance and community connection — and I’m offering this series as a way to give back and support those in crisis. Open to all fitness levels — no experience necessary. Come move with me, build strength, and support something bigger than ourselves.” Service offered by: Flynn Everly
Starting bid
1 one-hour session (one person) Location: Virtual/In person (Prince Edward Island, Canada) This is a type of fitness training that focuses on improving your ability to change direction and move efficiently. It involves various exercises designed to enhance your body's control and coordination, ultimately leading to improved athleticism. This is for anyone looking to improve their body control and coordination, and it does not have to be for an athlete. Value: $200/hour Trainer: Eberechi Okwuwolu, former Nigerian U23 Football (soccer) Player.
Starting bid
Canada and US Shipping Only Super awesome red Ghost Warrior Society T-shirt!!! About the Ghost Warrior Society: The GWS, headed by Crystal Semaganis, is a grassroots collective of volunteers made up of activists from across all sectors, who work on addressing identity fraud committed by settlers on Turtle Island And Inuit Nunangat. https://www.ghostwarriorsociety.com/ Canada and US Shipping Only
Starting bid
2 weeks of coaching approx. 3-4 hours over 2 weeks. 2 weeks of free coaching to be used by July 30 Heer Pasha , CPA, Certified Business Coach
Starting bid
These coaching sessions are for the BIPoC community. About the donor: Amanda Fernandez, MI, MBA Amanda is the founder of Inclusifyy, an antiracism organization that supports predominantly White organizations with equity, diversity and inclusion audits, workshops and consulting. Amanda is also the co-founder of Revivifyy, and she invests her skills, knowledge, and privilege into countering health inequity. Amanda has extensive experience with people-management, leading large-scale organizational change, project management, and overall business awesomeness. Amanda believes in creating meaningful personal connections through empathetic listening, powerful story-telling, and salty language. She is a fan of quality whisky and bourbon, and her voice goes up two octaves when she sees any non-human animal. https://www.inclusifyy.com/
Starting bid
Your generosity will be used to cover shipping costs. Thank you.
Starting bid
Delivery: Canada & The US only Gaza Denim Hat Complement your everyday wardrobe with this pigment-dyed denim hat! Made out of 100% cotton, the 6-panel cap offers a light feel, while the adjustable strap ensures a solid and comfortable fit. • 100% organic cotton • 6-panel unstructured cap with a low profile • Soft crown • 6 sewn eyelets • 4 rows of visible stitching on the visor • Adjustable strap • Head circumference: 21.65″–25.19″ (55 cm–64 cm) This product is made especially for you as soon as you place an order, which is why it takes us a bit longer to deliver it to you. Making products on demand instead of in bulk helps reduce overproduction, so thank you for making thoughtful purchasing decisions! Donated by: Mona Fawzy, CEO of JaneTech Please visit this website to support Palestinians: https://www.helpfundgaza.com/ Delivery: Canada & the US only
Starting bid
Delivery: Canada Only. Large Basket of Traditional Maamoul and Palestinian Makrouta Approx. 4 pounds. Winners can choose to receive their freshly baked goods anytime starting August 2025. Each order will include a detailed list of ingredients and product information. About Pistacia Bakery: From November 2020 to February 2025, Maha Zabaneh – a careerlong marketing and communications professional – pursued her passion by founding and running Pistacia Bakery. Specializing in all-natural, handcrafted Palestinian and Middle Eastern baked goods, Pistacia became known for its premium ingredients, authentic flavors, and exquisite first-class offerings. Maha’s creations honored her cultural roots and celebrated the culinary traditions she holds dear. Now enjoying retirement, Maha continues to bake for loved ones and supports meaningful causes through her craft. Delivery: Canada-wide Only.
Starting bid
The Resilient Leader: Leading for belonging Blueprint by Amena Chaudhry. Location: Virtual. -This comprehensive belonging-centered leadership development package is an action-learning curriculum and development strategy to build practical insights, frameworks, and tools to deepen and integrate your personal growth with systemic impact. What You'll Get: - A 30 min 1-1 pre-assessment strategy session - Link to complete a 20-min Online Assessment - 90-min Intensive Consultation --> IDI Assessment Results --> IDI Development Plan with customized insights |www.zarafaconsulting.com
Starting bid
One-time lawn service Location: Prince Edward Island Value: $300 Lawn service Include: - One-time lawn cut - Yard clean-up - Edging - Trimming of trees if needed
Starting bid
3 exclusive coaching sessions with Sunaina Kohli | Value: £1500 Lead Boldly. Inspire Differently. Sunaina Kohli is the founder of The Human Difference and trusted advisor to global leaders navigating disruption and change. This is a powerful opportunity for any leader ready to sharpen their edge, deepen their impact, and lead the most diverse workforce in history with boldness, clarity, and confidence. | Or gift it forward. Great for early-career talent who need to discover how to lead with their human difference in a world that demands more than credentials; it demands courage, authenticity, and vision. In a world where disruption isn’t just digital but deeply human - from Palestine to Sudan and beyond - we need leaders who show up with heart, not just strategy. The future isn’t coming. It’s already here. The time redefine how you lead, is now. ----- About the donor: Sunaina Kohli is a Global Inclusion Strategist and Founder of The Human Difference. With a background leading global DEI and Culture strategy for Fortune 100 and 500 companies for over 15 years, she now works with senior leaders across industries to build inclusive, high-performing cultures that thrive through change and disruption. https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-humandifference/
Starting bid
Amanda’s Sweets, & Assorted deliciousness Snack Box Are you snacky? Do you love sweet snackies? Do you like to try new things? Do you enjoy new snack experiences? Then this is the bid for you! Included in this delicious snack box: 1. Sweet jackfruit chips 2. Sweet & savoury plantain chips 3. Assorted sweets 4. Ladoos 5. Surprise snack All these snacks are BDS safe. Delivery: Canada Only| | About the donor: Amanda Fernandez, MI, MBA Amanda is the founder of Inclusifyy, an antiracism organization that supports predominantly White organizations with equity, diversity and inclusion audits, workshops and consulting. Amanda is also the co-founder of Revivifyy, and she invests her skills, knowledge, and privilege into countering health inequity. Amanda has extensive experience with people-management, leading large-scale organizational change, project management, and overall business awesomeness. Amanda believes in creating meaningful personal connections through empathetic listening, powerful story-telling, and salty language. She is a fan of quality whisky and bourbon, and her voice goes up two octaves when she sees any non-human animal. https://www.inclusifyy.com/
Starting bid
Delivery: Canada & The US only HFG Birdie Huggie Earring 925 Sterling Silver Cubic Zirconia Help Fund Gaza Bird Dainty Huggie Earring Donated by: Mona Fawzy, CEO of JaneTech Please visit this website to support Palestinians: https://www.helpfundgaza.com/ Delivery: Canada & The US only
Starting bid
The Resilient Leader: Leading for belonging Blueprint by Amena Chaudhry Location: Virtual This comprehensive belonging-centered leadership development package is an action-learning curriculum and development strategy to build practical insights, frameworks, and tools to deepen and integrate your personal growth with systemic impact. What You'll Get: - A 30 min 1-1 pre-assessment strategy session - Link to complete a 20-min Online Assessment - 90-min Intensive Consultation --> IDI Assessment Results --> IDI Development Plan with customized insights www.zarafaconsulting.com
Starting bid
Your generosity will be used to cover shipping costs. Thank you.
Starting bid
Delivery: Canada Only Amanda’s Spicy + Savoury Snack Box Are you snacky? Do you love snacks? Do you like to try new things? Do you enjoy new snack experiences? Then this is the bid for you! Included in this delicious snack box: 1. Jackfruit chips 2. Chili Cassava/tapioca chips 3. The spiciest plantain chips you have ever had 4. Spicy Kerala mixture 5. Surprise snack All these snacks are BDS safe. Delivery: Canada Only | | About the donor: Amanda Fernandez, MI, MBA Amanda is the founder of Inclusifyy, an antiracism organization that supports predominantly White organizations with equity, diversity and inclusion audits, workshops and consulting. Amanda is also the co-founder of Revivifyy, and she invests her skills, knowledge, and privilege into countering health inequity. Amanda has extensive experience with people-management, leading large-scale organizational change, project management, and overall business awesomeness. Amanda believes in creating meaningful personal connections through empathetic listening, powerful story-telling, and salty language. She is a fan of quality whisky and bourbon, and her voice goes up two octaves when she sees any non-human animal. https://www.inclusifyy.com/
Starting bid
12 one-hour coaching sessions. Location: Virtual Certified Solution-Focused Neuroscience Coach Joe Taylor is a certified coach offering a package of 12 one-hour coaching sessions. www.linkedin.com/in/joseph-taylor-toronto Joe's coaching approach is designed to support clients achieve greater impact, clarity, and confidence in alignment with their professional goals. Joe works with clients as a partner, using evidence-based neuroscience, a solution-focused approach and powerful tools so they can achieve their goals faster. Joe thinks coaching should be transformational for clients and others around you. With the exclusion of this auction offer, 10% of all Joe's fees are contributed to Warrior Life Studios. An Indigenous entertainment company where creativity meets purpose; amplifying Indigenous voices, stories, and perspectives. The service can be scheduled directly with Joe at a mutually convenient time. A package of 12 hours of coaching with Joe is worth $960.
Starting bid
Delivery: Canada & The US only Sakitown 1 pottery cup(2.25” tall and 3” wide) by Dianne Meilli A Canada-made gift basket with Indigenous literary and visual art. Donated by: Leanne Myggland-Carter is an anti-racism activist, DEI+B champion, and organizational leader who works to identify and abolish systemic racism and social inequities in Canadian systems, protocols, and procedures that govern and operate in the non-profit sector. She is currently writing her 4th non-fiction book entitled The Face of a Racist that provides a four-step plan for establishing the communication process required to elicit actual societal change. As a 50-something Caucasian Albertan, Leanne begins the book with an autobiographical introduction about her continuing commitment to improved self-awareness which began with a powerful “I’m a racist” moment that called into question the authenticity of her values, purpose, and actions. Delivery: Canada & The US only
Starting bid
Unblocking Intuitive Coaching session | o Emmanuel has been practicing intuitive coaching for several years to help individuals unblock, untangle and align by trusting their inner wisdom and stepping courageously into their power. Will you be one of them? | o Emmanuel has been in education their whole life, as a student, an academic and a professional. They started HolistEd, a consultancy and service provider for better inclusion and accessibility in education, in 2021 and have been working with intent to dismantle oppressive barriers and improve the well being of all learners.
Starting bid
The Anti-Racism Ally Assessment Tool - Vol. 1 Digital Download Everyone who deals with racism daily knows that the black squares of 2020 did nothing to protect the human rights of Black people. To preserve our peace, the Anti-Racism Ally Assessment Tool will help us vet the safety of those who want access to our energy. These 20 discussion questions will provide insight into our coworkers', neighbours' and friends' allyship journeys so we can determine our level of engagement. Note: This resource is also recommended for burgeoning anti-racism advocates seeking to understand the fundamental requirements of allyship. About the donor: Kimberley John-Morgan is a seasoned social justice advocate, grant specialist, and writer in residence of the content subscription space Salt Box. As an established equity educator featured in The Globe and Mail, Kimberley has 20 years of work experience in higher education and non-profit organizations, examining problematic policies and building sustainable programs through a decolonial lens. Through all her endeavours, Kimberley is an unapologetic truth-teller whose work bears witness to systemic inequity and gives voice to populations who have sustained generations of harm.
Starting bid
Louf: This is a gift card for a Palestinian restaurant in Toronto. Value: CAD200 louf by Chef Fadi Kattan and Nicole Mankinen Combining local, indigenous, and Palestinian ingredients with centuries-old techniques, louf is first and foremost about bringing people together to share exceptional food. The restaurant serves as a celebration of this illustrious yet under-represented cuisine and is a place to gather with events that enrich and support the Toronto arts and culture scene. About the donor: Ventura Collective is a Latine women-owned justice, equity, diversity, and inclusion consulting organization that harnesses the collective joy, strength, and power to sustain equity. https://www.weareventura.com/
Starting bid
The value of this service is $3000, and we would like to start this at $300. This is a 90% discount. This workshop is for organizations, and can be offered as corporate training. Can be delivered in-person (PEI) or online. BIPOC USHR is donating 1 free Antiracism Workshop titled 'Being Brave: Recognizing & Challenging White Supremacy and White Privilege' for folks who work in businesses, non-profits, corporations, institutions, boards, etc. Description: A 3-hour workshop grounded in the principles of antiracism, this session helps participants understand how white supremacy, and systems of racial harm shape our worldview and workplaces - and what we can do to interrupt them. BIPOC USHR Bio: BIPOC USHR, which stands for Black, Indigenous, and People of Colour United for Strength, Home, Relationship, is a PEI-based not-for-profit, providing support and advocacy to Black, Indigenous, and People of Colour folks on Prince Edward Island. Our aim is to serve BIPOC Communities on PEI in ways that will make space for thriving beyond survival.
Starting bid
Delivery: Canada and U.S Mixed media abstract art done on canvas. Acrylic/oil paint/alcohol ink Value: $300
Starting bid
One framed 8x10 photo of choice (to choose from the three attached). | photograph by Millefiore Clarkes| Bio: Millefiore Clarkes is a filmmaker based in Epekwitk/PEI.
Starting bid
In-person PEI Only Inkclusive Pride Tattoo Session (PEI): electric tattoo or a hand poke session for Pride on July 27, 2025. Inkclusive was an event started to highlight and help support local organizations that help the 2SLGBTQIA+ community. At Inkclusive we offer one new design or the other 2 past designs. This years design is safety pin. ( The reason for the design is because a safety pin tattoo is a symbol of solidarity, offering a safe space for marginalized groups, and representing personal resilience and the ability to hold oneself together during challenging times). Inkclusive do them in a solid black or in a rainbow gradient. It's arm and legs only no size adjustments. The winner will be given the option of getting it done by a electric tattoo or a hand poke. This event is an in person event (18+ only)that will be hosted at the guild in Charlottetown, PE the event date is happening July 27th at 10am but the winner of the prize can reach out and we will arrange a time for them today come in before the 10am start time. we have have an Instagram account for the event @inkclusive.pei In-person PEI Only
Starting bid
1 one-hour session (one person) Location: Virtual/In person (Prince Edward Island, Canada) This is a type of fitness training that focuses on improving your ability to change direction and move efficiently. It involves various exercises designed to enhance your body's control and coordination, ultimately leading to improved athleticism. This is for anyone looking to improve their body control and coordination, and it does not have to be for an athlete. Value: $200/hour Trainer: Eberechi Okwuwolu, former Nigerian U23 Football (soccer) Player.
Starting bid
Guidelines for White Folx Travelling to the Caribbean Digital Download A 3-page digital download that lists 14 very basic tips to demonstrate respectability and allyship while on your next sun vacation. The Black resort staff may be unable to tell you these things, but this resource certainly will. Note: This resource is intended for those who have worked through their fragility and know that not all Black people are from Jamaica. About the donor: Kimberley John-Morgan is a seasoned social justice advocate, grant specialist, and writer in residence of the content subscription space Salt Box. As an established equity educator featured in The Globe and Mail, Kimberley has 20 years of work experience in higher education and non-profit organizations, examining problematic policies and building sustainable programs through a decolonial lens. Through all her endeavours, Kimberley is an unapologetic truth-teller whose work bears witness to systemic inequity and gives voice to populations who have sustained generations of harm.
Starting bid
2 weeks of coaching approx. 3-4 hours over 2 weeks. 2 weeks of free coaching to be used by July 30 Heer Pasha , CPA, Certified Business Coach
Starting bid
WorkSource Alliance-branded tote bag and swag.
Starting bid
WorkSource Alliance-branded tote bag.
Starting bid
Your generosity will be used to cover shipping costs. Thank you.
Starting bid
1 one-hour session Location: Virtual Eberechi Okwuwolu is an interdisciplinary artist and a Mindfulness Coach at Inclusifyy, an anti-racism organization that supports predominantly White institutions with equity, diversity, and inclusion audits, workshops, and consulting. Eberechi is the co-founder of Revivifyy, a non-profit that addresses health inequity, and we center antiracist values as we provide community-based services, programs and research Eberechi is committed to building and strengthening inclusive communities, and believes in using his privilege to do anti-racism and anti-oppression work. He believes dismantling institutional and systemic barriers are essential for creating a society where everyone can thrive and be themselves. ** In this session, we will explore your values and how to work to be in alignment with these values. We will identify and challenge limiting beliefs. We will learn and practice techniques like mindful breathing, meditation, body scanning, and mindful movement that can support us through the day as we stay mindful and aware of how our actions and inactions are important not just for our immediate environment but everything that surrounds us.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Delivery Canada and US only Book Bundle: ‘Emergent Strategy’, ‘A Minor Chorus’, and ‘Survival Takes A Wild Imagination’ About the donor: Natalya Mason is an educator and community builder in Saskatoon on Treaty Six Territory.
Starting bid
The Resilient Leader: Leading for belonging Blueprint by Amena Chaudhry. Location: Virtual. -This comprehensive belonging-centered leadership development package is an action-learning curriculum and development strategy to build practical insights, frameworks, and tools to deepen and integrate your personal growth with systemic impact. What You'll Get: - A 30 min 1-1 pre-assessment strategy session - Link to complete a 20-min Online Assessment - 90-min Intensive Consultation --> IDI Assessment Results --> IDI Development Plan with customized insights |www.zarafaconsulting.com
Starting bid
Delivery: Canada and the US. Grip socks: Ankle Black Grip socks, also called non-slip socks, are specialized socks designed to provide enhanced traction and stability. They are often used during exercises/ activities like yoga, soccer, basketball, Pilates, and ballet, where slipping can be a concern. It is made of silicone or rubber, on the soles and forefoot of the socks. Delivery: Canada and the US
Starting bid
Starting bid
Delivery: Canada & The US only A Two-Spirit Journey: The Autobiography of a Lesbian Ojibwa-Cree Elder by Ma-Nee Chacaby with Mary Louisa Plummer Donated by: Leanne Myggland-Carter is an anti-racism activist, DEI+B champion, and organizational leader who works to identify and abolish systemic racism and social inequities in Canadian systems, protocols, and procedures that govern and operate in the non-profit sector. She is currently writing her 4th non-fiction book entitled The Face of a Racist that provides a four-step plan for establishing the communication process required to elicit actual societal change. As a 50-something Caucasian Albertan, Leanne begins the book with an autobiographical introduction about her continuing commitment to improved self-awareness which began with a powerful “I’m a racist” moment that called into question the authenticity of her values, purpose, and actions. Delivery: Canada & The US only
Starting bid
Your generosity will be used to cover shipping costs. Thank you.
Starting bid
One-time lawn care service Location: Prince Edward Island Value: $300. Lawn service Include: - One-time lawn cut - Yard clean-up - Edging - Trimming of trees if needed
Starting bid
Delivery: Canada and the US. Grip socks: Ankle White Grip socks, also called non-slip socks, are specialized socks designed to provide enhanced traction and stability. They are often used during exercises/ activities like yoga, soccer, basketball, Pilates, and ballet, where slipping can be a concern. It is made of silicone or rubber, on the soles and forefoot of the socks. Delivery: Canada and the US
Starting bid
The Resilient Leader: Leading for belonging Blueprint by Amena Chaudhry. Location: Virtual. -This comprehensive belonging-centered leadership development package is an action-learning curriculum and development strategy to build practical insights, frameworks, and tools to deepen and integrate your personal growth with systemic impact. What You'll Get: - A 30 min 1-1 pre-assessment strategy session - Link to complete a 20-min Online Assessment - 90-min Intensive Consultation --> IDI Assessment Results --> IDI Development Plan with customized insights | www.zarafaconsulting.com
Starting bid
1 one-hour session Location: Virtual Eberechi Okwuwolu is an interdisciplinary artist and a Mindfulness Coach at Inclusifyy, an anti-racism organization that supports predominantly White institutions with equity, diversity, and inclusion audits, workshops, and consulting. Eberechi is the co-founder of Revivifyy, a non-profit that addresses health inequity, and we center antiracist values as we provide community-based services, programs and research Eberechi is committed to building and strengthening inclusive communities, and believes in using his privilege to do anti-racism and anti-oppression work. He believes dismantling institutional and systemic barriers are essential for creating a society where everyone can thrive and be themselves. ** In this session, we will explore your values and how to work to be in alignment with these values. We will identify and challenge limiting beliefs. We will learn and practice techniques like mindful breathing, meditation, body scanning, and mindful movement that can support us through the day as we stay mindful and aware of how our actions and inactions are important not just for our immediate environment but everything that surrounds us.
Starting bid
Delivery: Canada Only. Gift Box of Assorted Maamoul 32 pieces Winners can choose to receive their freshly baked goods anytime starting August 2025. Each order will include a detailed list of ingredients and product information. About Pistacia Bakery: From November 2020 to February 2025, Maha Zabaneh – a careerlong marketing and communications professional – pursued her passion by founding and running Pistacia Bakery. Specializing in all-natural, handcrafted Palestinian and Middle Eastern baked goods, Pistacia became known for its premium ingredients, authentic flavors, and exquisite first-class offerings. Maha’s creations honored her cultural roots and celebrated the culinary traditions she holds dear. Now enjoying retirement, Maha continues to bake for loved ones and supports meaningful causes through her craft. Delivery: Canada-wide Only.
Starting bid
Delivery: Canada and the US Grip socks: Black Grip socks, also called non-slip socks, are specialized socks designed to provide enhanced traction and stability. They are often used during exercises/ activities like yoga, soccer, basketball, Pilates, and ballet, where slipping can be a concern. It is made of silicone or rubber, on the soles and forefoot of the socks. Delivery: Canada and the US
Starting bid
Starting bid
Delivery: Canada and the US Grip socks: Red Grip socks, also called non-slip socks, are specialized socks designed to provide enhanced traction and stability. They are often used during exercises/ activities like yoga, soccer, basketball, Pilates, and ballet, where slipping can be a concern. It is made of silicone or rubber, on the soles and forefoot of the socks. Delivery: Canada and the US
Starting bid
1 one-hour session (one person) Location: Virtual/In person (Prince Edward Island, Canada) This is a type of fitness training that focuses on improving your ability to change direction and move efficiently. It involves various exercises designed to enhance your body's control and coordination, ultimately leading to improved athleticism. This is for anyone looking to improve their body control and coordination, and it does not have to be for an athlete. Value: $200/hour Trainer: Eberechi Okwuwolu, former Nigerian U23 Football (soccer) Player.
Starting bid
These coaching sessions will aid White women in being, well, less White, and hence less harmful, especially to Black women, First Nations women, Métis women, Inuit women, brown women, and women of colour. You can also purchase these coaching sessions as a gift for your boss, your colleagues, and/or aunt Sheila. Before purchasing, please read the following written by Amanda: https://tinyurl.com/ynw5ex4x About the donor: Amanda Fernandez, MI, MBA Amanda is the founder of Inclusifyy, an antiracism organization that supports predominantly White organizations with equity, diversity and inclusion audits, workshops and consulting. Amanda is also the co-founder of Revivifyy, and she invests her skills, knowledge, and privilege into countering health inequity. Amanda has extensive experience with people-management, leading large-scale organizational change, project management, and overall business awesomeness. Amanda believes in creating meaningful personal connections through empathetic listening, powerful story-telling, and salty language. She is a fan of quality whisky and bourbon, and her voice goes up two octaves when she sees any non-human animal. https://www.inclusifyy.com/
Starting bid
Starting bid
Value: CAD1600 Full scholarship for our Fall cohort of the Diversity and Inclusion Service Management Certification. Scholarship to join Ventura Collective’s fall cohort of the Foundations In ISO-30415: Diversity and Inclusion Service Management Certification. This certification provides participants with the knowledge of an international standard ISO-30415 and the skills to accompany an organization in its journey to develop a company-wide strategy that will help them advance diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), bypass rhetoric and minimize the risk associated with an absence of DEI structure. About: Ventura Collective is a Latine women-owned justice, equity, diversity, and inclusion consulting organization that harnesses the collective joy, strength, and power to sustain equity. https://www.weareventura.com/
Starting bid
Shipping within Canada, as well as delivery or pickup options within PEI. Custom 100% wool felted creation, handmade in Epekwitk [PEI] Rachel will create a custom doll, ornament or wall hanging based off of a concept or images of your choosing About the donor: Rachel is a young creative who aims to create a sense of whimsy and fun in everything she encounters. To see some of her creations see rachel.artlettt on instagram.
Starting bid
PEI Only Homemade carrot cake & cream cheese icing. | *no raisins/coconut/pineapple/nuts. About the donor: Ferne MacEwen graduated from the Pastry Arts program, has worked in professional kitchens for over 15 years, and has earned her Pastry Red Seal. | PEI only, minimum 1 week notice.
Starting bid
Delivery: Canada and the US Grip socks: White Grip socks, also called non-slip socks, are specialized socks designed to provide enhanced traction and stability. They are often used during exercises/ activities like yoga, soccer, basketball, Pilates, and ballet, where slipping can be a concern. It is made of silicone or rubber, on the soles and forefoot of the socks. Delivery: Canada and the US
Starting bid
Your generosity will be used to cover shipping costs. Thank you.
Starting bid
PEI Only | Homemade Salted Caramel Pecan Pie in a homemade pie crust. | About the donor: Ferne MacEwen graduated from the Pastry Arts program, has worked in professional kitchens for over 15 years, and has earned her Pastry Red Seal. | PEI only, minimum 1 week notice.
Starting bid
PEI Only | Homemade Salted Caramel Pecan Pie in a homemade pie crust. | About the donor: Ferne MacEwen graduated from the Pastry Arts program, has worked in professional kitchens for over 15 years, and has earned her Pastry Red Seal. | PEI only, minimum 1 week notice.
Starting bid
Delivery: Atlantic Canada only. A basket of self-care items. The 'rest as resistance' basket will feature the following book as well as a plethora of products to help with slowing down, recharging, and refuelling. |Value: $75 |Donated by Willow Anderson. | Willow Anderson is a white settler who is grateful to live and work in - and learn from - Mi'kma'ki. She is an equity, diversity, and inclusion consultant and runs a company called Social Fabric Institute. |Delivery: Atlantic Canada only.
Starting bid
PEI Only Homemade carrot cake & cream cheese icing. | *no raisins/coconut/pineapple/nuts. About the donor: Ferne MacEwen graduated from the Pastry Arts program, has worked in professional kitchens for over 15 years, and has earned her Pastry Red Seal. | PEI only, minimum 1 week notice.
Starting bid
Your generosity will be used to cover shipping costs. Thank you.
Starting bid
Delivery: Halifax, Nova Scotia (Canada). A vintage Japanese Majolica Beauchin Ware basket weave tea set, from the 1950s. Teapot, sugar, creamer and eight cups and saucers. |Value: $100 |Donated by Willow Anderson. | Willow Anderson is a white settler who is grateful to live and work in - and learn from - Mi'kma'ki. She is an equity, diversity, and inclusion consultant and runs a company called Social Fabric Institute. |Delivery: Halifax, Nova Scotia (Canada).
Starting bid
Starting bid
Your generosity will be used to cover shipping costs. Thank you.
Starting bid
One-time lawn service Location: Prince Edward Island Value: 300 Lawn service Include: - One-time lawn cut - Yard clean-up - Edging - Trimming of trees if needed
Starting bid
1 one-hour session ( group of 4) Location: Virtual/In person (Prince Edward Island, Canada) This is a type of fitness training that focuses on improving your ability to change direction and move efficiently. It involves various exercises designed to enhance your body's control and coordination, ultimately leading to improved athleticism. This is for anyone looking to improve their body control and coordination, and it does not have to be for an athlete. Value: $400/hour Trainer: Eberechi Okwuwolu, former Nigerian U23 Football (soccer) Player.
Starting bid
1 one-hour session Location: Virtual Eberechi Okwuwolu is an interdisciplinary artist and a Mindfulness Coach at Inclusifyy, an anti-racism organization that supports predominantly White institutions with equity, diversity, and inclusion audits, workshops, and consulting. Eberechi is the co-founder of Revivifyy, a non-profit that addresses health inequity, and we center antiracist values as we provide community-based services, programs and research Eberechi is committed to building and strengthening inclusive communities, and believes in using his privilege to do anti-racism and anti-oppression work. He believes dismantling institutional and systemic barriers are essential for creating a society where everyone can thrive and be themselves. ** In this session, we will explore your values and how to work to be in alignment with these values. We will identify and challenge limiting beliefs. We will learn and practice techniques like mindful breathing, meditation, body scanning, and mindful movement that can support us through the day as we stay mindful and aware of how our actions and inactions are important not just for our immediate environment but everything that surrounds us.
Starting bid
Delivery: Canada & The US only Teal-coloured beads. Donated by: Leanne Myggland-Carter is an anti-racism activist, DEI+B champion, and organizational leader who works to identify and abolish systemic racism and social inequities in Canadian systems, protocols, and procedures that govern and operate in the non-profit sector. She is currently writing her 4th non-fiction book entitled The Face of a Racist that provides a four-step plan for establishing the communication process required to elicit actual societal change. As a 50-something Caucasian Albertan, Leanne begins the book with an autobiographical introduction about her continuing commitment to improved self-awareness which began with a powerful “I’m a racist” moment that called into question the authenticity of her values, purpose, and actions. Delivery: Canada & The US only
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Your generosity will be used to cover shipping costs. Thank you.
Starting bid
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!