Revivifyy's Silent Auction

Spend time with a Palestinian in Gaza- Adham Elijla | Most of us are disconnected from what is happening in Palestine, and we are also disconnected from Gazans in Palestine. Spend some time with a Gazan in Palestine, and learn about their life under occupation. You do not need to speak Arabic to connect with a Gazan. 100% of your bid will go to the person who you connect with. Adham: My name is Adham Al-Ajla, from the Shujaiya neighbourhood in Gaza City. I am a graphic designer who studied information and graphic design at the Faculty of Science at the University of Gaza. I lived with my family a simple life, but it was full of love and warmth in our beautiful home On 27 October 2023, everything changed, our house was bombed, and our lives turned into ashes. We lost everything we had in one moment - memories, possessions, and the home that brought us together. My wife and I and our four children, in addition to my father, mother, and brother, were looking for shelter and hope in the midst of this destruction I used to dream of being an international graphic designer, creating and contributing to this world, but the war shattered my dreams and my family's dreams. | https://www.behance.net/desgi