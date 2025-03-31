Revy Paddle Fest 2025

Hosted by
Please only purchase this if you are already a 2025 RPA Member.
Includes race entry Friday-Sunday and Bootie Ball.
*Does NOT include camping
Limited spaces available.
*NOT included in general registration
Arguably, the most fun event of Paddle Fest.
Come float down the Columbia and collect cards to play a poker hand at the end. Wear a costume, bring your dog and your friends and family.
*Lifejacket required, watercraft not provided
Available for pick-up upon registration
Please note that while we can guarantee that you will receive a t-shirt, we cannot guarantee the size or colour. Please check in early to ensure you get your preferred shirt. Sizes range from S-XL.
Designed for beginner and intermediate camera enthusiasts looking to level up their skills in both photography and video, on and off the water. Led by Tyler from Wayward Productions, this hands-on workshop covers creative techniques, camera science, colour theory, and capturing action shots.
Main Workshop: Friday, August 15 (2 hours)
Meet & Share Session: Sunday (1 hour)
Bring your own gear (ND filter recommended)
Hosted by Downstream Adventure, this half-day course is open to anyone keen to build their river paddling skills. You'll learn to read river flow, identify hazards, perform ferries, and make eddy turns to navigate safely and confidently.
Boards, PFDs, and helmets are provided. Wetsuits may be available—please contact the organizers to check sizing. Participants must bring closed-toe water-appropriate footwear.
Hosted by Endless Adventure, this full-day course is perfect for beginners—no experience needed. You’ll learn basic paddling skills in a supportive and fun setting.
Wetsuits, kayaks, and all safety gear are provided. Please bring lunch and closed-toe shoes that can get wet.
$
