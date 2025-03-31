Revelstoke Paddlesport Association

Hosted by

Revelstoke Paddlesport Association

About this event

Revy Paddle Fest 2025

Powerhouse Rd

Revelstoke, BC V0E, Canada

RPA Member-Adult (18+) item
RPA Member-Adult (18+)
$65

Please only purchase this if you are already a 2025 RPA Member.
Includes race entry Friday-Sunday and Bootie Ball.
*Does NOT include camping

RPA Member-Youth (12-17) item
RPA Member-Youth (12-17)
$25

Please only purchase this if you are already a 2025 RPA Member.
Includes race entry Friday-Sunday and Bootie Ball.
*Does NOT include camping

General-Adult (18+) item
General-Adult (18+)
$80

Includes race entry Friday-Sunday and Bootie Ball.
*Does NOT include camping

General-Youth (12-17) item
General-Youth (12-17)
$40

Includes race entry Friday-Sunday and Bootie Ball.
*Does NOT include camping

Child (0-11) item
Child (0-11)
Free

Includes race entry Friday-Sunday and Bootie Ball.
*Does NOT include camping

Camping item
Camping
$30

Limited spaces available.
*NOT included in general registration

Poker Paddle-Adult item
Poker Paddle-Adult
$20

Arguably, the most fun event of Paddle Fest.
Come float down the Columbia and collect cards to play a poker hand at the end. Wear a costume, bring your dog and your friends and family.
*Lifejacket required, watercraft not provided

Poker Paddle-Youth (6-17) item
Poker Paddle-Youth (6-17)
$5

Arguably, the most fun event of Paddle Fest.
Come float down the Columbia and collect cards to play a poker hand at the end. Wear a costume, bring your dog and your friends and family.
*Lifejacket required, watercraft not provided

RPF T-SHIRT item
RPF T-SHIRT item
RPF T-SHIRT
$25

Available for pick-up upon registration
Please note that while we can guarantee that you will receive a t-shirt, we cannot guarantee the size or colour. Please check in early to ensure you get your preferred shirt. Sizes range from S-XL.

Creative Scenes: A Media Workshop (Friday) item
Creative Scenes: A Media Workshop (Friday) item
Creative Scenes: A Media Workshop (Friday)
$60

Designed for beginner and intermediate camera enthusiasts looking to level up their skills in both photography and video, on and off the water. Led by Tyler from Wayward Productions, this hands-on workshop covers creative techniques, camera science, colour theory, and capturing action shots.

Main Workshop: Friday, August 15 (2 hours)
Meet & Share Session: Sunday (1 hour)
Bring your own gear (ND filter recommended)

Intro to WW SUP Clinic (Friday) item
Intro to WW SUP Clinic (Friday) item
Intro to WW SUP Clinic (Friday)
$80

Hosted by Downstream Adventure, this half-day course is open to anyone keen to build their river paddling skills. You'll learn to read river flow, identify hazards, perform ferries, and make eddy turns to navigate safely and confidently.

Boards, PFDs, and helmets are provided. Wetsuits may be available—please contact the organizers to check sizing. Participants must bring closed-toe water-appropriate footwear.

Intro to WW Kayak Clinic (Friday) item
Intro to WW Kayak Clinic (Friday) item
Intro to WW Kayak Clinic (Friday)
$150

Hosted by Endless Adventure, this full-day course is perfect for beginners—no experience needed. You’ll learn basic paddling skills in a supportive and fun setting.

Wetsuits, kayaks, and all safety gear are provided. Please bring lunch and closed-toe shoes that can get wet.

Add a donation for Revelstoke Paddlesport Association

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!