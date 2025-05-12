Hosted by

Re:Sound Ré:Sonne

Re:Wind 2025 Auction

Angus Glen foursome item
$220

Starting bid

Nestled in the heart of Markham, Ontario, Angus Glen Golf Club is known for its world-class service and storied past, our award-winning club is home to two championship golf courses—the North Course, designed by Doug Carrick, and the South Course, masterfully redesigned by Mackenzie & Ebert. Experience for yourself with a foursome. Valued at $720

Two Tickets to Mac DeMarco at Massey Hall item
$200

Starting bid

Mac DeMarco is a Canadian singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer. Mac initially emerged in the indie music scene in 2012

His style of music has been described as "blue wave". Tuesday, December 9, 2025

Doors

7:00 PM

Show

8:00 PM

Ticket Value $669.30

Two Tickets to Jesse Reyez at Massey Hall item
$124.95

Starting bid

The Paid In Memories Tour follows Jessie’s highly successful 2022-23 Yessie headline World Tour, and her run as the supporting act on both Sam Smith's GLORIA tour and Jhene Aiko's Magic Hour Tour, playing in arenas across North America. Friday, December 5, 2025.

Doors

7:00 PM

Show

8:00 PM

Ticket Value $416.50

One night stay with breakfast for two item
One night stay with breakfast for two
$140

Starting bid

The Yorkville Royal Sonesta Hotel, located in the heart of Toronto's Culture Corridor on the renowned Mink Mile, offers a remarkable introduction to one of Canada's most vibrant cities. Enjoy a stay in our Preferred King City View room with Breakfast for Two in the hotel’s Signatures Restaurant.
Value $450

Two Passes to Niagara Parks attractions and Historic Sites item
Two Passes to Niagara Parks attractions and Historic Sites
$130

Starting bid

Courtesy of Niagara Parks, discover the wonder at some of Canada's most desired natural sites and attractions. Each pass provides a series of tickets that offer one-time entry into an attraction by one person. Total Value $442.42

Nickelback guitar item
Nickelback guitar
$120

Starting bid

Nickelback Gibson epiphone guitar, (unsigned) value $400

THE DARK SIDE OF THE MOON 50th Anniversary Edition Box Set item
THE DARK SIDE OF THE MOON 50th Anniversary Edition Box Set
$120

Starting bid

“One of the most iconic and influential albums ever, Pink Floyd’s ‘The Dark Side Of The Moon’ continues to find new audiences globally. This year, to celebrate its 50th Anniversary, a new deluxe box set will be released on 24th March.
It includes CD and gatefold vinyl of the new 2023 remastered studio album and Blu-Ray + DVD audio featuring the original 5.1 mix and remastered stereo versions. The set also includes an additional new Blu-ray disc of Atmos mix, plus CD and LP of ‘The Dark Side Of The Moon – Live At Wembley Empire Pool, London, 1974’, a 160-page hardback photo book, a music book, replica 7” singles and memorabilia.”
value $400

Two Tickets to Robin Hood at Can Stage item
Two Tickets to Robin Hood at Can Stage
$70

Starting bid

Robin Hood: A Very Merry Family Musical

Toronto’s Favourite Holiday Panto Returns!


Canadian Stage is proud to carry on a 25-year Canadian legacy of sparkling panto delight. This year, you're invited to join Robin and her friends on a medieval romp through merry old Torontoshire! Journey through the lush forests of High Park, go head-to-head with the greedy Prince John, and rescue those in need.

Two Price B Tickets to Robin Hood at Can Stage Valued at $220

All-In Facial item
All-In Facial
$60

Starting bid

This treatment combines exfoliation with high-tech lifting, sculpting, and hydration techniques to go “all-in” on your skin. Results include improved muscle tone, facial circulation and contours, lifted jowls and eyebrows, and reduced appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Value $185

Voucher for two tickets for Stratford's 2026 season item
Voucher for two tickets for Stratford's 2026 season
$55

Starting bid

Founded by journalist Tom Patterson in 1952, the festival was formerly known as the Stratford Shakespearean Festival, the Shakespeare Festival and the Stratford Shakespeare Festival. It is recognized worldwide for its productions.

The festival's primary focus is to present productions of William Shakespeare's plays, but it has a range of theatre productions from Greek tragedy to Broadway musicals and contemporary works. Valued at $175

Casio Casiotone CT-S200 Keyboard item
Casio Casiotone CT-S200 Keyboard
$55

Starting bid

Casio Casiotone CT-S200 – 61-Key Portable Keyboard for Beginners | 400 Tones, 77 Rhythms, LCD Display, Dance Music Mode, USB-MIDI, Stereo Speakers | Includes Power Supply & Music Rest | Black


Value $180

Two Tickets for Medieval Times item
Two Tickets for Medieval Times
$50

Starting bid

Join us in our 11th century style castle to experience the pageantry and

excitement of a live-action tournament. Our electrifying two-hour show features

heroic knights on magnificent horses displaying dressage, astounding athletic

feats, and thrilling swordplay that have become fan favorites of this unique

entertainment experience. Enjoy a “hands-on” four-course feast as the

performance unfolds.

Ticket value approx. $160

The Tragically Hip - Road Apples, 30th anniversary Deluxe CD item
The Tragically Hip - Road Apples, 30th anniversary Deluxe CD
$40

Starting bid

The culmination of 30 years: Road Apples 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition - Featuring Live at the Roxy from May 3rd, 1991, which includes the iconic Killer Whale Tank performance. As well as Hoof - Hearted, an album of rarities and outtakes. A 4 CD set + Blu Ray
Includes:

Road Apples 2021 Remastered CD
Saskadelphia CD
Live at the Roxy CD
Hoof Hearted CD

ATMOS Mixes of Road Apples and 5 tracks from Saskadelphia on Blu-Ray

36 Page Booklet including reproduction of Gord Downie’s handwritten lyrics, additional liner notes, rare photos, and more!

Geddy Lee's Book of Bass item
Geddy Lee's Book of Bass
$35

Starting bid

Geddy Lee Weinrib is a Canadian musician, best known as the lead vocalist, bassist, and keyboardist for the rock band Rush.

"It's not surprising that sooner or later I'd dive down the proverbial rabbit hole into the world of vintage bass guitars."—Geddy Lee

“A treasure trove for any fan of the four-stringed (and occasionally more) instrument.” — Billboard

Valued at $108

Iconic 80's & 90's Collector Prints
$15

Starting bid

Please bid on only one of the 3 available lots. Your choice of an 8x10 photo taken by photographer Lou D known for capturing pop culture and celebrity moments. You can choose from the following quintessential options:

  • Sting (War Memorial ) '84
  • Madonna (Maple Leaf Gardens) '85
  • David Bowie (CNE) '87
  • Mic Jagger (Joe Robbie Stadium) '94
  • Bon Jovi (Cobo Arena) "87
  • Billy Idol (Massey Hall) '84
  • Bono (Thomas & Mack Arena) '87
  • Bono & The Edge (outside Thomas & Mack Arena) '87
  • Bowie (CNE) '83
  • Pete Townsend (MLG) '82
  • Elton John (Skydome) '89
  • Prince (MLG) '84
  • Madonna (Pontiac Silverdome) '87
  • Robert Plant (CNE) '85
  • Queen (MLG) '82
  • Neil Young (Kingswood Music Theatre) '89
  • Bruce Springsteen (Joe Louis) '88
  • Bruce Springsteen (CNE) '84
  • Tina Turner (The Forum) '85
  • Whitney Houston (CNE) '86
  • George Michael (Capitol Center) '88
  • Paul McCartney (SkyDome) '89
  • Angus Young (MLG) '83
  • Eddie Van Halen (MLG) '84
  • Rod Stewart (CNE) '85
  • Cyndi Lauper (Madison Square Gardens) '86
  • Eurythmics (CNE) '88
  • John Taylor (MLG) '84
  • Huey Lewis (CNE) '85
  • Pat Benatar (MLG) '81
  • Bruce Dickinson (MLG) '87
  • Roger Daltrey (CNE) '89
  • Vince Neil (CNE) '84
  • George Michael (CNE) '85
  • The Jackson's (CNE) '84
  • Eric Clapton (Kingswood) '83
  • Rob Halford (MLG) '84
  • Phil Collins (Montreal Forum) '85
  • Boy George (MLG) '84




