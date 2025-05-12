Re:Wind 2025 Auction

Robin Hood: A Very Merry Family Musical

Toronto’s Favourite Holiday Panto Returns!





Canadian Stage is proud to carry on a 25-year Canadian legacy of sparkling panto delight. This year, you're invited to join Robin and her friends on a medieval romp through merry old Torontoshire! Journey through the lush forests of High Park, go head-to-head with the greedy Prince John, and rescue those in need.

