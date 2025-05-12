Re:Wind 2025 Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Nestled in the heart of Markham, Ontario, Angus Glen Golf Club is known for its world-class service and storied past, our award-winning club is home to two championship golf courses—the North Course, designed by Doug Carrick, and the South Course, masterfully redesigned by Mackenzie & Ebert. Experience for yourself with a foursome. Valued at $720
Starting bid
Mac DeMarco is a Canadian singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer. Mac initially emerged in the indie music scene in 2012
His style of music has been described as "blue wave". Tuesday, December 9, 2025
Doors
7:00 PM
Show
8:00 PM
Ticket Value $669.30
Starting bid
The Paid In Memories Tour follows Jessie’s highly successful 2022-23 Yessie headline World Tour, and her run as the supporting act on both Sam Smith's GLORIA tour and Jhene Aiko's Magic Hour Tour, playing in arenas across North America. Friday, December 5, 2025.
Doors
7:00 PM
Show
8:00 PM
Ticket Value $416.50
Starting bid
The Yorkville Royal Sonesta Hotel, located in the heart of Toronto's Culture Corridor on the renowned Mink Mile, offers a remarkable introduction to one of Canada's most vibrant cities. Enjoy a stay in our Preferred King City View room with Breakfast for Two in the hotel’s Signatures Restaurant.
Value $450
Starting bid
Courtesy of Niagara Parks, discover the wonder at some of Canada's most desired natural sites and attractions. Each pass provides a series of tickets that offer one-time entry into an attraction by one person. Total Value $442.42
Starting bid
Nickelback Gibson epiphone guitar, (unsigned) value $400
Starting bid
“One of the most iconic and influential albums ever, Pink Floyd’s ‘The Dark Side Of The Moon’ continues to find new audiences globally. This year, to celebrate its 50th Anniversary, a new deluxe box set will be released on 24th March.
It includes CD and gatefold vinyl of the new 2023 remastered studio album and Blu-Ray + DVD audio featuring the original 5.1 mix and remastered stereo versions. The set also includes an additional new Blu-ray disc of Atmos mix, plus CD and LP of ‘The Dark Side Of The Moon – Live At Wembley Empire Pool, London, 1974’, a 160-page hardback photo book, a music book, replica 7” singles and memorabilia.”
value $400
Starting bid
Robin Hood: A Very Merry Family Musical
Toronto’s Favourite Holiday Panto Returns!
Canadian Stage is proud to carry on a 25-year Canadian legacy of sparkling panto delight. This year, you're invited to join Robin and her friends on a medieval romp through merry old Torontoshire! Journey through the lush forests of High Park, go head-to-head with the greedy Prince John, and rescue those in need.
Two Price B Tickets to Robin Hood at Can Stage Valued at $220
Starting bid
This treatment combines exfoliation with high-tech lifting, sculpting, and hydration techniques to go “all-in” on your skin. Results include improved muscle tone, facial circulation and contours, lifted jowls and eyebrows, and reduced appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.
Value $185
Starting bid
Founded by journalist Tom Patterson in 1952, the festival was formerly known as the Stratford Shakespearean Festival, the Shakespeare Festival and the Stratford Shakespeare Festival. It is recognized worldwide for its productions.
The festival's primary focus is to present productions of William Shakespeare's plays, but it has a range of theatre productions from Greek tragedy to Broadway musicals and contemporary works. Valued at $175
Starting bid
Casio Casiotone CT-S200 – 61-Key Portable Keyboard for Beginners | 400 Tones, 77 Rhythms, LCD Display, Dance Music Mode, USB-MIDI, Stereo Speakers | Includes Power Supply & Music Rest | Black
Value $180
Starting bid
Join us in our 11th century style castle to experience the pageantry and
excitement of a live-action tournament. Our electrifying two-hour show features
heroic knights on magnificent horses displaying dressage, astounding athletic
feats, and thrilling swordplay that have become fan favorites of this unique
entertainment experience. Enjoy a “hands-on” four-course feast as the
performance unfolds.
Ticket value approx. $160
Starting bid
The culmination of 30 years: Road Apples 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition - Featuring Live at the Roxy from May 3rd, 1991, which includes the iconic Killer Whale Tank performance. As well as Hoof - Hearted, an album of rarities and outtakes. A 4 CD set + Blu Ray
Includes:
Road Apples 2021 Remastered CD
Saskadelphia CD
Live at the Roxy CD
Hoof Hearted CD
ATMOS Mixes of Road Apples and 5 tracks from Saskadelphia on Blu-Ray
36 Page Booklet including reproduction of Gord Downie’s handwritten lyrics, additional liner notes, rare photos, and more!
Starting bid
Geddy Lee Weinrib is a Canadian musician, best known as the lead vocalist, bassist, and keyboardist for the rock band Rush.
"It's not surprising that sooner or later I'd dive down the proverbial rabbit hole into the world of vintage bass guitars."—Geddy Lee
“A treasure trove for any fan of the four-stringed (and occasionally more) instrument.” — Billboard
Valued at $108
Starting bid
Please bid on only one of the 3 available lots. Your choice of an 8x10 photo taken by photographer Lou D known for capturing pop culture and celebrity moments. You can choose from the following quintessential options:
Starting bid
Please bid on only one of the 3 available lots. Your choice of an 8x10 photo taken by photographer Lou D known for capturing pop culture and celebrity moments. You can choose from the following quintessential options:
Starting bid
Please bid on only one of the 3 available lots. Your choice of an 8x10 photo taken by photographer Lou D known for capturing pop culture and celebrity moments. You can choose from the following quintessential options:
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!