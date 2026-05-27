RE:WIND 2026 Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
175 Bloor Street East, Suite 703, South Tower , Toronto , ON , M4W 3R8
Starting bid
Discover Elora Mill restaurant's Celebration Tasting Menu + wine pairings for two. Let the Chef cook for you! Served blind, this 4-course tasting menu is made to celebrate the beauty of all we have to offer in Elora. Valued at $576.60.
Starting bid
For over a century, Niagara Parks has gravitating force for storytellers, igniting imaginations and capturing hearts with its timeless beauty. From the thundering majesty of Niagara Falls to the one-of-a-kind views of our gardens and historic sites, our legacy of inspiration runs deep. Valued at $486.02.
Starting bid
The Yorkville Royal Sonesta Hotel, located in the heart of Toronto's Culture Corridor on the renowned Mink Mile, offers a remarkable introduction to one of Canada's most vibrant cities. Enjoy a stay in our Preferred King City View room with Breakfast for Two in the hotel’s Signatures Restaurant. Valued at $450.
Starting bid
Built for the practicing musician, the full size DD44S dreadnought acoustic uses a high quality laminated spruce top, Australian Blackwood fingerboard, okuman neck, sapele back and sides to create a guitar that delivers outstanding tone and playability. The DD44S comes with a custom gig bag for protection and is equipped with quality D'Addario strings. Valued at $180.
Starting bid
Windsor’s full service recreation facility is comprised of an 18 hole championship Donald Ross golf course and a challenging 9 hole par 3 course. Conveniently located in the heart of the city, our wonderful management team and staff are prepared to make your entire experience a memorable one. Valued at $160.
Starting bid
A prime example of modern Toronto’s commitment to its rich history, Casa Loma was first built in 1914 by financier Sir Henry Pellatt. The castle, located in midtown Toronto, is now owned by the City of Toronto and is regarded as a treasured heritage landmark. Family Pass is valid for up to 4 people. Not valid during culinary or ticketed events. Not valid during March Break, Halloween, or Christmas Holiday programming. Valued at $160.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!