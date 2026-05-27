RE:WIND 2026 Silent Auction

A prime example of modern Toronto’s commitment to its rich history, Casa Loma was first built in 1914 by financier Sir Henry Pellatt. The castle, located in midtown Toronto, is now owned by the City of Toronto and is regarded as a treasured heritage landmark. Family Pass is valid for up to 4 people. Not valid during culinary or ticketed events. Not valid during March Break, Halloween, or Christmas Holiday programming. Valued at $160.