Reyu Paralysis Recovery Online Auction Gala

Escape to The Mayan Palace in Riviera Maya Mexico, Nuevo Vallarta, or Puerto Peñasco for a 7-night getaway for up to four guests (2 adults and 2 children under 12). Surrounded by lush jungle and white-sand beaches, enjoy pools, diverse dining, a spa, and golf. Explore jungle trails, relax at the beach, splash at Jungala Aqua Experience, and experience the magic of Cirque du Soleil JOYÀ, just steps away.
*Flights not included
Escape to Oregon’s renowned Willamette Valley, home to over 700 wineries, farm-to-table dining, and endless outdoor adventures. Enjoy a 4-night stay in a luxury 3-bedroom, 2-bath vineyard home for up to six guests. Relax on the patio with a glass of Pinot noir, explore world-class wineries, or dive into outdoor activities like cycling, kayaking, or golf.
*Flights not included
Embark on a 3-night escape for five in a cozy Sky Dome overlooking the breathtaking Grand Canyon. By day, enjoy hiking, horseback riding, and Colorado River rafting. By night, stargaze through telescopes, relax with live music, and savor fireside s’mores.
Your Sky Dome retreat features 2 queen beds, 1 twin, and a private bathroom—offering the perfect blend of comfort and nature.
*Flights not included
Experience the magic of Tuscany with a 7-night stay in a private villa for six guests. Explore Florence, Siena, and charming hilltop towns, enjoy a winery lunch, and indulge in a private chef-prepared 3-course Italian dinner.
Your villa features 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a private pool, and sweeping views of the Chiana Valley—perfect for relaxing after days filled with wine tours, culture, and adventure.
*Flights not included
Experience the charm of Watersound, Florida with a 4-night stay in a 3-bedroom, 3.5-bath Gulf-front condo that comfortably accommodates six. Enjoy stunning views of the Gulf and natural sand dunes, private beach access, modern amenities, and a community pool. Just minutes from Seaside, boutique shops, and world-class golf, this is the perfect blend of relaxation and recreation.
*Flights not included
