Reyu Paralysis Recovery Online Auction Gala

Embark on a 3-night escape for five in a cozy Sky Dome overlooking the breathtaking Grand Canyon. By day, enjoy hiking, horseback riding, and Colorado River rafting. By night, stargaze through telescopes, relax with live music, and savor fireside s’mores.

Your Sky Dome retreat features 2 queen beds, 1 twin, and a private bathroom—offering the perfect blend of comfort and nature.

*Flights not included