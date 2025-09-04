Developmental Competitive Leotard S2025-26

The competitive leotard is mandatory for every competing athlete. This leotard is part of the competition uniform and is mandatory to wear when participating in competitions.
Measuring tips:
Tools needed: flexible tape measure, paper, pen
- Hold measuring tape close to the body but not too tight.
- Athlete should wear their leotard with appropriate undergarments while measurement is being taken.
- Athlete must not wear big, baggy clothing at the time of measurement.
- Do not be tempted to order a considerable size up since the athlete needs a proper fit.
HOW TO MEASURE: Measure in INCHES.
- Torso/girth- measured from the top of one shoulder, down the back, through the legs and up the front to the same shoulder.
- Chest - measure around the widest part of the chest
- Waist - above the hip bones, below the ribs
- Hip - just below the hip bones
Select the size that best corresponds to all measurements in the size chart.
