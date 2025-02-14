Jazz Dance Junction
Rhythm and Riff Dance Exchange
2 Daly Ave
Ottawa, ON K1N 6E2, Canada
Full Event Pass - General Registration
CA$90
Includes all daytime workshops as well as evening social dance
Full Event Pass - Discounted for Black Dancers
CA$75
**For Black or Afro-descent dancers** Includes all daytime workshops as well as evening social dance
Dance only
CA$15
Social dance only ticket - does NOT include daytime workshops
