Rhythm and Riff Dance Exchange

2 Daly Ave

Ottawa, ON K1N 6E2, Canada

Full Event Pass - General Registration
CA$90
Includes all daytime workshops as well as evening social dance
Full Event Pass - Discounted for Black Dancers
CA$75
**For Black or Afro-descent dancers** Includes all daytime workshops as well as evening social dance
Dance only
CA$15
Social dance only ticket - does NOT include daytime workshops
