Jazz Dance Junction

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Jazz Dance Junction

About this event

Rhythm and Riff Dance Exchange 2026

2 Daly Ave

Ottawa, ON K1N 6E2, Canada

Full Event Pass
$105

Includes all daytime workshops, 7pm performance, and evening social dance

Ghanaian Dance Workshop ONLY
$25

Ghanaian Dance Workshop with Stacey Can-Tamakloe - 11:15am

Tap Dance Workshop ONLY
$25

Tap Dance Workshop with the Ottawa Rhythm Initiative - 9:45am

Vernacular Jazz Workshop ONLY
$25

Vernacular Jazz Workshop with Kofi Arthiabah - 3:00pm

House Dance Workshop ONLY
$25

House Dance Workshop with Arnaldo "Effect" Betancourt Silva - 1:30pm

Social Dance + Performance Ticket
$20

Includes community performances at 7pm as well as double social dance at 7:30pm

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