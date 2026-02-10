Rhythm and Riff Dance Exchange 2026

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About this event
Includes all daytime workshops, 7pm performance, and evening social dance
Ghanaian Dance Workshop with Stacey Can-Tamakloe - 11:15am
Tap Dance Workshop with the Ottawa Rhythm Initiative - 9:45am
Vernacular Jazz Workshop with Kofi Arthiabah - 3:00pm
House Dance Workshop with Arnaldo "Effect" Betancourt Silva - 1:30pm
Includes community performances at 7pm as well as double social dance at 7:30pm
$
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